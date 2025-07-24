WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Thursday, July 24

A trio of games fill the schedule in the WNBA on Thursday, July 24, with two of the games available to be seen on WNBA League Pass and the other featuring a star-filled matchup streaming nationally.
Before the games begin, let's jump into each game and pick out some DFS options as you fill out your lineups.
WNBA Schedule Today
- Los Angeles Sparks at Connecticut Sun
- Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever
- Seattle Storm at Chicago Sky
Los Angeles Sparks at Connecticut Sun
Line: Sparks -6
O/U: 167.5
Injury Report - Sparks vs. Sun
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Los Angeles
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Cameron Brink
|F
|Knee
|OUT
|7/26/2025
Connecticut
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Marina Mabrey
|G
|Knee
|GTD (Probable)
|7/24/2025
|Rayah Marshall
|C
|Illness
|GTD (Questionable)
|7/24/2025
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
The first matchup of the night is a meeting between two teams at the bottom portion of the league standings, which could actually make for an entertaining battle in Connecticut.
Los Angeles enters the game as one of the hottest teams in the WNBA as of late, riding a three-game winning streak while sitting in 10th place in the standings at 9-14 and inching closer to putting itself into contention for a final playoff spot. Over their winning streak, the Sparks improved offensively while owning the best offensive rating in the league (115.9) and ranking seventh in defensive rating (102.8). Leading the way for Los Angeles during its winning ways has been Dearica Hamby and Rickea Jackson, and both are averaging north of 20 points per game over the last three matchups. Along with that, Kelsey Plum and Azura Stevens have shined to provide a balanced attack. Expect all of those players to step up again Thursday against a struggling Sun squad.
Connecticut has struggled all season long, winning only three games to this point in the year while sitting at the bottom of the WNBA standings with a record of 3-19 to go along with a three-game losing streak. As a result, the Sun have been at the bottom of the league statistically as well, ranking worst in the league in offensive rating (92.5) and defensive rating (112.2). Although Connecticut has struggled overall, two players to look for to continue to try and lead the way are veterans Tina Charles and Marina Mabrey, both of whom are averaging just over 15 points per game.
Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever
Line: Aces -2
O/U: 163.5
Injury Report - Aces vs. Fever
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Las Vegas
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Cheyenne Parker-Tyus
|F
|Not Injury Related
|OUT
|8/15/2025
Indiana
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Caitlin Clark
|G
|Groin
|OUT
|7/27/2025
|Kristy Wallace
|G
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2026
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
The contest many will be looking forward to Thursday night is a battle between two playoff teams who are neck-and-neck in the WNBA standings. Though Caitlin Clark (groin) won't be playing, this game is still worth tuning into as it should be the most entertaining of the night.
Las Vegas has had an up-and-down first half of the season but has had an uptick in production as of late with a three-game winning streak and a record of 12-11 to sit in sixth place in the standings. Over their last three victories, the Aces' offensive production has increased, ranking second in offensive rating (113.3) over that span, though they are eighth in defensive rating (104.4) during their winning streak. A'ja Wilson has been on an absolute tear during Las Vegas' winning streak, averaging an impressive 31.7 points, 12.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.0 blocks per contest. A player who has found her way more as of late is Jewell Loyd, who has averaged 12.0 points per game over her last three appearances as she continues to get acclimated to her new squad.
Indiana has hit a bit of a road bump while Clark is out of the lineup due to a groin injury, falling in two straight games and holding a record of 5-5 over the last 10 contests, though the Fever still sit at 12-12 and in seventh place in the WNBA. Clark has missed the last three games entering Thursday, and as a result, the Fever have ranked seventh in offensive rating (98.8) and 11th in defensive rating (108.8). In Clark's absence, which will continue Thursday, Kelsey Mitchell has taken the leadership role over even more, averaging 21.7 points per game over the last