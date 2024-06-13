WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Thursday, June 13

WNBA Schedule Today

The Dream (5-5) have lost three of their last four games but will look to get back on track against a struggling Fever (3-10) team. Thursday's matchup will mark the first time in 2024 that these two teams will face each other.

The Dream have one of the most balanced scoring attacks in the WNBA, with Allisha Gray leading the way with 15.3 points per contest. However, Atlanta's 75.8 points per game as a team ranks second to last in the league. To compensate, the Dream allow the fifth-fewest points at 79.4 points per game. Rhyne Howard has led the way defensively, as her 2.5 steals per contest are the second-most in the league.

The Fever have had a dreadful start to the season, as their 75.8 points per game ranks 11th in the WNBA, and their 89.8 points allowed per contest lands dead last by a considerable margin. While Caitlin Clark has struggled with her efficiency and turnovers, she averages the fourth-most assists per outing at 6.0 per game. Her teammates have also struggled, as reigning Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston is averaging 10.6 points on 42.0 percent shooting from the field compared to 14.5 points on 57.8 percent shooting from the field last season.

The Storm (8-4) are one of the WNBA's hottest teams and will look for their eighth win over the last nine games against a struggling Wings (3-7) squad. Dallas has lost each of its last five contests but will face Seattle for the first time this season.

The Storm are led by their star duo of Jewell Loyd and Nneka Ogwumike, who have combined to average 38.5 points, 14.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 3.0 assists in 2024. Ezi Magbegor has also greatly contributed to the team's success, as her 3.0 blocks per game lead the league. Skylar Diggins-Smith has proven to be an ideal backcourt partner for Loyd, as Diggins-Smtih provides quality perimeter defense and leads the team in assists with 5.8 per game. Overall, Seattle ranks fourth in the league in both points scored (82.8) and points allowed (77.6) per contest.

On Dallas' side, Arike Ogunbowale has carried the scoring load this season, averaging the second-most points in the WNBA with 26.4 per game. While Ogunbowale is also leading the league in steals (3.2) and dishing out 5.5 assists per contest, she is shooting just 36.1 percent from the field and 30.0 percent on 9.0 three-point attempts per game. With Natasha Howard (foot), Jaelyn Brown (illness), and Satou Sabally (shoulder) all out, Dallas lacks the firepower to match up with the league's top teams.

The Aces (5-5) have lost their last three games and are set to play Phoenix for the third time this season. While the teams have split the season series at 1-1, the previous two matchups were played in Las Vegas, so Thursday's outing will be the first in Phoenix. The Mercury (6-6) will look to extend their winning streak to three games.

The Aces currently have four players averaging double-digit points in A'ja Wilson (28.3), Kelsey Plum (18.7), Jackie Young (16.9), and Tiffany Hayes (10.8). Wilson in particular is posting an outstanding season that has her as the front-runner to win her third MVP award. The 28-year-old's averages of 28.3 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, and 1.9 steals rank first, first, third, and fifth, respectively, in the entire WNBA. However, the team has allowed the fifth-most points per contest at 83.9, contributing to their mediocre record. Chelsea Gray's absence due to a lower leg injury has also hurt the team, but she is deemed questionable to make her season debut Thursday.

The Mercury also boast four players averaging double-digit points in Kahleah Copper (24.0), Brittney Griner (17.5), Diana Taurasi (16.6), and Natasha Cloud (11.3). Copper is enjoying a breakout season, as her 24.0 points per game are a career-high mark and ranks third in the league. Even at 42 years old, Taurasi is still providing quality guard play, while Brittney Griner's return from a toe injury is crucial to the team's success moving forward. Now that the Mercury are fully healthy, they are a real playoff threat.

Ogunbowale has scored at least 20 points in every game this season and should continue to shoulder the offensive load for Dallas, evidenced by her season-high 10 assists in Sunday's loss to Phoenix. The Dream have not been stellar at forcing turnovers or limiting three-point attempts for guards this season, which bodes well for Clark's chances for a bounce-back game. Charles will have an extremely favorable matchup against the Fever, as Indiana allows the second-most points per game to forwards at 35.1.

Wilson has been on fire as of late, as it doesn't seem like any defense in the world can stop her from recording an eighth consecutive game with at least 28 points. While Smith struggled against the league's best defense in Connecticut, she tallied at least 10 points and eight rebounds in her previous four outings. Cloud has averaged 12.5 points, 8.5 assists, 7.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals across her last two outings against the Aces, who allow the second-most points per game (46.5) to guards in the WNBA.

