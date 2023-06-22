WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Thursday, June 22

WNBA Schedule Today

Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky

Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx

Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm

Line: Mystics -2.5

O/U: 154.5

Injury Report

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Natasha Cloud G Illness GTD 6/22/2023 Li Meng F Not Injury Related OUT 7/7/2023 Kristi Toliver G Foot OUT 7/7/2023

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Kristine Anigwe C Not Injury Related GTD 6/22/2023 Ruthy Hebard F Personal OUT 6/28/2023 Rebekah Gardner G Foot OUT 7/2/2023 Isabelle Harrison F Knee OUT 7/2/2023 Li Yueru C Lower Body OFS 4/1/2024

The Mystics have not found a great rhythm on offense, as they are shooting a league-worst average of 39.3 percent from the field. However, they own one of the league's top defenses, holding opponents to league-lows of 73.7 points per game and 28.8 percent shooting from long range. The Sky shoot an average of 36.1 percent from long range, which ranks third in the league. They also do a solid job defensively, as one of four teams averaging more than 5.0 blocks per game.

Elena Delle Donne leads the Mystics with 18.4 points per game, including 20 in her last outing. She also does well across the stat sheet with 6.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 blocks. Shakira Austin is the team's second-leading scorer and averages a team-high 8.1 rebounds per game. Marina Mabrey and Kahleah Copper each averaging more than 16 points per game to lead the Sky offensively. Courtney Williams averages a team-high 5.5 assists, along with 7.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx

Line: Sun -5

O/U: 158.5

Injury Report

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Brionna Jones C Ankle OUT 6/25/2023



Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Aerial Powers F Ankle OUT 6/27/2023 Natalie Achonwa C Personal ML 6/27/2023 Jessica Shepard C Illness OUT 6/27/2023 Diamond Miller G Ankle OUT 6/27/2023

The Sun do a great job of fortifying their offense by earning a league-high 22.6 free-throw attempts per game. On the other end, they need to step up their rebounding, as they give up the league's fourth-most offensive rebounds. The Lynx are shooting just 29.9 percent from long range, which is tied for worst in the league. In contrast, they give up a league-high 9.1 threes per game, but they make up for it by conceding the league's second-fewest free-throw attempts per game.

The Sun are missing their second-leading scorer, Brionna Jones, which means DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas will have a chance to boost their already impressive numbers. Additionally, Tiffany Hayes averages 10.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Napheesa Collier has been a force for the Lynx, with more than 20 points in four of the last five outings. Tiffany Mitchell does a good job making an impact across the stat sheet with 10.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists, along with Kayla McBride, who is averaging 12.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals.

Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm

Line: Fever -1.5

O/U: 163.5

Injury Report

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return Victoria Vivians G Head GTD 6/22/2023 Aliyah Boston C Calf GTD 6/22/2023 Grace Berger G Ankle GTD 6/22/2023

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Arella Guirantes G Illness GTD 6/22/2023

The Fever shoot just 30.9 percent from deep, but they average 9.5 offensive rebounds per game, which is second most in the league. Conversely, they give up the league's second-most free-throw attempts per game, resulting in an average of 17.6 points against. The Storm have struggled offensively, averaging the league's third-fewest points and owning the second-worst field-goal percentage. Conversely, they give up 85.3 points and allow opponents to shoot a league-high 46.4 percent from the field.

Both Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston have topped 20 points twice in the last five games, leading the Fever offensively. NaLyssa Smith is the only other player averaging double digits in scoring, while she also leads the team with 9.5 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, despite the Storm's lackluster offense, Jewell Loyd has been a monster, averaging 26.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Ezi Magbegor averages 14.4 points and a team-high 8.7 rebounds, while Kia Nurse averages 1.5 threes and Ivana Dojkic averages 3.2 free throws per game.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

DraftKings

Bonner topped 30 DK points in four of the last five games, including a high of 55.8. Smith should thrive against the Storm, who give up the league's third-most points per game to forwards. Mitchell totaled 32 DK points in her last outing and has a good chance to shine against the Storm's poor defense.

Value Plays

Nelson-Ododa is up for extended opportunity in the absence of Brionna Jones. Hawkins is averaging 18 minutes of action across the last five games, including three with at least 15 DK points.

FanDuel

Collier has faced the Sun's tough defense, but she notched 38.4 FD points in their previous meeting. Delle Donne topped 30 FD points in two of the last three outings and finished with 33.6 in the last encounter with the Sky. Loyd faces a good chance to prosper against the Fever, who allow guards to shoot an average of 36.2 percent from deep.

Value Plays

Heideman notched 30.6 FD in the last game and has a favorable matchup against the Lynx, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing guards. Carrington exceeded 16 FD points in three of the last four outings, including a high of 27.7.

