WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Thursday, May 23

WNBA Schedule Today

Chicago Sky at New York Liberty

Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun

Washington Mystics at Phoenix Mercury

RotoWire WNBA DFS Tools

WNBA News

WNBA Lineup Optimizer

Daily Matchups (Vegas Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)

WNBA Daily Lineups

Value Report

Team Trends

Opponent Averages

Chicago Sky at at

Line: Liberty -15.5

O/U: 165.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Isabelle Harrison F Knee GTD 5/23/2024 Diamond DeShields F Foot GTD 5/23/2024 Kamilla Cardoso C Shoulder OUT 6/1/2024 Nikolina Milic C Personal OUT 5/1/2025

New York

Name Pos Injury Status Return Rebekah Gardner G Achilles OFS 4/1/2025 Kaitlyn Davis F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Sky (1-1) head into their third consecutive road game to start the season, while the Liberty (4-0) are undefeated with two home wins and two on the road.

The Sky have five players averaging more than 10 points after their first two games. Marina Mabrey led the way with 19 points in the season opener, while Diamond DeShields led the way with 16 in their win over the Wings on Saturday. DeShields is listed as questionable for action on Thursday, which gives Mabrey the green light to take over. It also leaves room for Elizabeth Williams and Angel Reese to step up, after they both delivered solid contributions in scoring and rebounding over the last two games.

On the other side, the Liberty's stacked lineup has been too much for opponents through their first four outings. Breanna Stewart is leading the squad with 19.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game. Jonquel Jones is averaging 17.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 blocks, while Sabrina Ionescu has put up 15.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game. The Liberty's advantage does not end with their Big 3, as Courtney Vandersloot, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton and Nyara Sabally have delivered well over the four outings.

Minnesota Lynx at

Line: Sun -6.5

O/U: 164.0

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Dorka Juhasz F Not Injury Related OUT 5/25/2024 Jessica Shepard C Not Injury Related OFS 4/1/2025

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Rachel Banham G Concussion GTD 5/23/2024 Leila Lacan G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Abbey Hsu G Not Injury Related OUT 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Lynx (2-0) are coming off a 102-93 win over the Storm, while the Sun (3-0) already have two wins at home.

Napheesa Collier poured in 29 points to lead the Lynx in their last outing, which marked her second consecutive game with at least 20 to start the season. Alanna Smith is the only other Lynx player to score more than 20, with 22 in the season opener. Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams each turned in double digits at least once, while Natisha Hiedeman and Kayla McBride have done a great job racking up the assists. Williams, McBride and Sika Kone also showed strong efforts on the glass

The Sun are led by DeWanna Bonner, who has reached the 20-point mark in all three outings while shooting an average of 46.2 percent from the field. DiJonai Carrington and Alyssa Thomas each topped 20 points once over the last three games, while Thomas has two double-doubles and a triple-double. Additionally, Moriah Jefferson and Olivia Nelson-Ododa have come up with a couple effective performances off the bench.

Washington Mystics at

Line: Mercury -6.5

O/U: 162.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return DiDi Richards G Knee GTD 5/23/2024 Shakira Austin C Hip GTD 5/23/2024 Brittney Sykes G Ankle OUT 5/25/2024 Bernadett Hatar C Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Nastja Claessens G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Brittney Griner C Toe OUT 5/31/2024

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Mystics (0-4) face the second game of a three-game road trip, while the Mercury (2-1) are coming off back-to-back wins heading into their second home game of the season.

The Mystics are looking for answers, as they have eight players averaging over 5.0 points but only three players averaging double digits in scoring. Ariel Atkins is leading the way with 14.0 points per game, while Karlie Samuelson and Shakira Austin average 11 points each. Aaliyah Edwards, Myisha Hines-Allen and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough have delivered promising supporting efforts, and Julie Vanloo is up for a third consecutive start in place of Brittney Sykes.

Kahleah Copper is coming off back-to-back games with more than 35 points, and is averaging a league-high 31.3 points to lead the Mercury. Diana Taurasi is off to a strong start in her 20th season, averaging 15.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists over three games. Natasha Cloud and Sophie Cunningham have produced well but have not had standout performances, while Sug Sutton is coming off a season-high 12-point outing. After averaging 14.2 minutes per game last season, Morgan Bertsch has played a total of 10 minutes over two outings this season.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

DraftKings

Copper is coming off two incredible performances and is up against a struggling Mystics squad. Smith is shooting 56 percent from the field over two games and is averaging a career-high 39.5 minutes per game. Stewart is off to a fantastic start, including 11 steals and seven blocks over four outings.

Value Picks

FanDuel

The Sun are giving up the league's third-highest shooting percentage to opposing power forwards, which gives a good opportunity for Collier to shine. Bonner hit the 20-point mark in all three games and should thrive against the Lynx, who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing forwards. Thomas has stuffed the stat sheet in all three outings and is shooting an efficient 51.7 percent from the field.

Value Picks

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.