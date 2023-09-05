WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Tuesday, September 5

WNBA Schedule Today
- Los Angeles Sparks at Connecticut Sun
- Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever
- New York Liberty at Dallas Wings
- Washington Mystics at Phoenix Mercury
Los Angeles Sparks at Connecticut Sun
Line: Sun -6.5
O/U: 157.5
Injury Report
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Los Angeles
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Nneka Ogwumike
|F
|Knee
|GTD
|9/5/2023
|Chiney Ogwumike
|F
|Foot
|OUT
|9/7/2023
|Nia Clouden
|G
|Knee
|OUT
|9/7/2023
|Katie Lou Samuelson
|F
|Personal
|OFS
|2/1/2024
|Stephanie Talbot
|F
|Knee
|OFS
|2/1/2024
|Lexie Brown
|G
|Illness
|OFS
|3/1/2024
Connecticut
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Bernadett Hatar
|C
|Knee
|GTD
|9/5/2023
|DiJonai Carrington
|G
|Foot
|OUT
|9/8/2023
|Brionna Jones
|C
|Achilles
|OFS
|10/1/2023
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
The Sparks struggle offensively, averaging 78.4 points per game, which is second fewest in the league. They also allow opponents to shoot a league-high 45.3 percent from the field. On the other side, the Sun own one of the top defenses in the league, holding opponents to a league-low 79.0 points per game. The Sun are also a strong three-point shooting team, hitting an average of 36.1 percent from long range, which ranks third best in the league.
The Sparks have not had a player hit the 20-point mark in the last four games, with Nneka Ogwumike being the last to do so on August 25. Ogwumike (knee) missed the previous game and remains questionable for action, which means the likes of Jordin Canada, Layshia Clarendon and Azura Stevens may take the lead on offense. Meanwhile, despite averaging over 16 points each, DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas both finished with less than 10 points in the last game. Nonetheless, they should get back on track, while Tiffany Hayes, Tyasha Harris and Natisha Hiedeman have also shown strong performances lately.
Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever
Line: Sky -1.5
O/U: 161.5
Injury Report
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Chicago
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Alanna Smith
|F
|Concussion
|GTD
|9/5/2023
|Li Yueru
|C
|Lower Body
|OFS
|2/1/2024
|Rebekah Gardner
|G
|Foot
|OFS
|2/1/2024
|Isabelle Harrison
|F
|Knee
|OFS
|2/1/2024
Indiana
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Kristy Wallace
|G
|Knee
|GTD
|9/5/2023
|Lexie Hull
|G
|Shoulder
|OUT
|9/8/2023
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
The Sky knock down an average of 7.9 threes per game while shooting 36.1 percent from deep, which is third best in the league. However, they are not as proficient on the defensive end, allowing opponents to shoot a league-high 45.3 percent from the field. Meanwhile, the Fever are one of the more dominant teams on the glass, averaging 9.1 offensive rebounds per game, which is second most in the league. They also limit opponents to a league-low 32.4 rebounds per game.
Kahleah Copper is back on a hot streak with two consecutive games topping the 20-point mark to lead the way for the Sky. Marina Mabrey, Dana Evans and Elizabeth Williams have also each topped 20 points within the last five games. On the other side, Kelsey Mitchell and NaLyssa Smith tallied 30 points each to lead the Fever in their last game. Aliyah Boston also continues to impress, including a recent 27-point, 11-rebound performance.
New York Liberty at Dallas Wings
Line: Liberty -5.5
O/U: 171.0
Injury Report
Note: All return dates are just estimates
New York
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Sabrina Ionescu
|G
|Calf
|GTD
|9/5/2023
Dallas
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Kalani Brown
|C
|Covid-19
|GTD
|9/5/2023
|Lou Lopez Senechal
|G
|Knee
|OUT
|9/10/2023
|Diamond DeShields
|F
|Knee
|OUT
|9/10/2023
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
The Liberty own one of the top offenses in the league, averaging 88.9 points on 46.0 percent shooting from the field per game, both rank second best in the league. The Liberty also hold opponents to a league-low 41.9 percent shooting from the field. On the other side, the Wings average 87.1 points per game, which is third most in the league. They also average a league-best 12.0 offensive rebounds per game. However, their deficiencies appear on the defensive end, where they give up 84.7 points per game, which is third most in the league. They also allow opponents to shoot an average of 36.0 percent from long range.
Breanna Stewart continues to dominate with five straight double-doubles to lead the way for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu (calf) has missed the last two games and remains questionable for action. If she remains out, look for Courtney Vandersloot to step up again. Betnijah Laney is also on a roll, averaging 15.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists through the last five outings. Meanwhile, Satou Sabally and Arike Ogunbowale each totaled 22 points to lead the Wings in their last game. Sabally also had a massive 40-point effort in the game prior.
Washington Mystics at Phoenix Mercury
Line: Mystics -6.5
O/U: 155.5
Injury Report
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Washington
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Kristi Toliver
|G
|Knee
|OUT
|9/8/2023
|Ariel Atkins
|G
|Nose
|OUT
|9/8/2023
|Shakira Austin
|C
|Hip
|OUT
|9/8/2023
Phoenix
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Sophie Cunningham
|F
|Jaw
|GTD
|9/5/2023
|Shey Peddy
|G
|Concussion
|OUT
|9/8/2023
|Diana Taurasi
|G
|Toe
|OUT
|9/8/2023
|Skylar Diggins-Smith
|G
|Personal
|OUT
|9/10/2023
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
The Mystics shoot an average of 42.4 percent from the field, which is third lowest in the league, but they also average 7.9 steals per game, which is third most in the league. On the defensive end, they are giving up the league's second-most rebounds per game. Meanwhile, the Mercury average league lows of 76.5 points and 16.4 free-throw attempts per game. They also allow opponents to shoot 36.6 percent from long range, which is second highest in the league.
It has been two games since the Mystics had a player reach the 20-point mark, while Brittney Sykes was the team's leading scorer in their last outing, notching 14 points in 30 minutes of action. Sykes was also the last player to top 20, while Elena Delle Donne is the only other player to surpass 20 points within the last five games. On the other side, Moriah Jefferson is coming off a 32-point performance in the Mercury's last game. Brittney Griner is averaging 16.8 points and 5.3 rebounds over four outings since returning from a three-game absence. Sug Sutton and Michaela Onyenwere should continue to see added playing time in light of injuries on the roster.
WNBA DFS Picks Today
DraftKings
- Brittney Griner ($10,200)
- Elena Delle Donne ($8,300)
- NaLyssa Smith ($9,500)
Griner has a favorable matchup against the Mystics, who are not a strong rebounding team. Delle Donne should thrive against the Mercury's unimpressive defense. Smith has a favorable matchup against the Sky, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing forwards.
Value Picks
- Victoria Vivians ($4,600)
- Li Meng ($3,800)
Vivians should continue to see added playing time due to injuries in the Fever backcourt. Meng totaled 16.8 DK points in the last game and should be up for more action while Shakira Austin remains out.
Fanduel
- DeWanna Bonner ($6,900)
- Breanna Stewart ($9,800)
- Kahleah Copper ($7,300)
Despite a quiet showing in the last game, Bonner has a great chance to get back on track against the Sparks' poor defense. Stewart finished with 25 points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in her last encounter with the Wings. Copper has a favorable matchup against the Fever, who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing guards.
Value Picks
- Tiffany Hayes ($5,300)
- Tianna Hawkins ($5,300)
Hayes has scored in double digits for 12 consecutive games. Hawkins is up for another start in the absence of Shakira Austin.