WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Tuesday, September 5

September 5, 2023

WNBA Schedule Today

  • Los Angeles Sparks at Connecticut Sun
  • Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever 
  • New York Liberty at Dallas Wings 
  • Washington Mystics at Phoenix Mercury 

Los Angeles Sparks at Connecticut Sun

Line: Sun -6.5
O/U: 157.5

Injury Report 

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Los Angeles

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Nneka OgwumikeFKneeGTD9/5/2023
Chiney OgwumikeFFootOUT9/7/2023
Nia CloudenGKneeOUT9/7/2023
Katie Lou SamuelsonFPersonalOFS2/1/2024
Stephanie TalbotFKneeOFS2/1/2024
Lexie BrownGIllnessOFS3/1/2024

Connecticut

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Bernadett HatarCKneeGTD9/5/2023
DiJonai CarringtonGFootOUT9/8/2023
Brionna JonesCAchillesOFS10/1/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Sparks struggle offensively, averaging 78.4 points per game, which is second fewest in the league. They also allow opponents to shoot a league-high 45.3 percent from the field. On the other side, the Sun own one of the top defenses in the league, holding opponents to a league-low 79.0 points per game. The Sun are also a strong three-point shooting team, hitting an average of 36.1 percent from long range, which ranks third best in the league. 

The Sparks have not had a player hit the 20-point mark in the last four games, with Nneka Ogwumike being the last to do so on August 25. Ogwumike (knee) missed the previous game and remains questionable for action, which means the likes of Jordin Canada, Layshia Clarendon and Azura Stevens may take the lead on offense. Meanwhile, despite averaging over 16 points each, DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas both finished with less than 10 points in the last game. Nonetheless, they should get back on track, while Tiffany Hayes, Tyasha Harris and Natisha Hiedeman have also shown strong performances lately. 

Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever

Line: Sky -1.5
O/U: 161.5

Injury Report 

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Chicago

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Alanna SmithFConcussionGTD9/5/2023
Li YueruCLower BodyOFS2/1/2024
Rebekah GardnerGFootOFS2/1/2024
Isabelle HarrisonFKneeOFS2/1/2024

Indiana

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Kristy WallaceGKneeGTD9/5/2023
Lexie HullGShoulderOUT9/8/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Sky knock down an average of 7.9 threes per game while shooting 36.1 percent from deep, which is third best in the league. However, they are not as proficient on the defensive end, allowing opponents to shoot a league-high 45.3 percent from the field. Meanwhile, the Fever are one of the more dominant teams on the glass, averaging 9.1 offensive rebounds per game, which is second most in the league. They also limit opponents to a league-low 32.4 rebounds per game. 

Kahleah Copper is back on a hot streak with two consecutive games topping the 20-point mark to lead the way for the Sky. Marina Mabrey, Dana Evans and Elizabeth Williams have also each topped 20 points within the last five games. On the other side, Kelsey Mitchell and NaLyssa Smith tallied 30 points each to lead the Fever in their last game. Aliyah Boston also continues to impress, including a recent 27-point, 11-rebound performance. 

New York Liberty at Dallas Wings

Line: Liberty -5.5
O/U: 171.0

Injury Report 

Note: All return dates are just estimates

New York

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Sabrina IonescuGCalfGTD9/5/2023

Dallas

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Kalani BrownCCovid-19GTD9/5/2023
Lou Lopez SenechalGKneeOUT9/10/2023
Diamond DeShieldsFKneeOUT9/10/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Liberty own one of the top offenses in the league, averaging 88.9 points on 46.0 percent shooting from the field per game, both rank second best in the league. The Liberty also hold opponents to a league-low 41.9 percent shooting from the field. On the other side, the Wings average 87.1 points per game, which is third most in the league. They also average a league-best 12.0 offensive rebounds per game. However, their deficiencies appear on the defensive end, where they give up 84.7 points per game, which is third most in the league. They also allow opponents to shoot an average of 36.0 percent from long range. 

Breanna Stewart continues to dominate with five straight double-doubles to lead the way for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu (calf) has missed the last two games and remains questionable for action. If she remains out, look for Courtney Vandersloot to step up again. Betnijah Laney is also on a roll, averaging 15.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists through the last five outings. Meanwhile, Satou Sabally and Arike Ogunbowale each totaled 22 points to lead the Wings in their last game. Sabally also had a massive 40-point effort in the game prior.

Washington Mystics at Phoenix Mercury

Line: Mystics -6.5
O/U: 155.5

Injury Report 

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Washington

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Kristi ToliverGKneeOUT9/8/2023
Ariel AtkinsGNoseOUT9/8/2023
Shakira AustinCHipOUT9/8/2023

Phoenix

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Sophie CunninghamFJawGTD9/5/2023
Shey PeddyGConcussionOUT9/8/2023
Diana TaurasiGToeOUT9/8/2023
Skylar Diggins-SmithGPersonalOUT9/10/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Mystics shoot an average of 42.4 percent from the field, which is third lowest in the league, but they also average 7.9 steals per game, which is third most in the league. On the defensive end, they are giving up the league's second-most rebounds per game. Meanwhile, the Mercury average league lows of 76.5 points and 16.4 free-throw attempts per game. They also allow opponents to shoot 36.6 percent from long range, which is second highest in the league. 

It has been two games since the Mystics had a player reach the 20-point mark, while Brittney Sykes was the team's leading scorer in their last outing, notching 14 points in 30 minutes of action. Sykes was also the last player to top 20, while Elena Delle Donne is the only other player to surpass 20 points within the last five games. On the other side, Moriah Jefferson is coming off a 32-point performance in the Mercury's last game. Brittney Griner is averaging 16.8 points and 5.3 rebounds over four outings since returning from a three-game absence. Sug Sutton and Michaela Onyenwere should continue to see added playing time in light of injuries on the roster.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

DraftKings

Griner has a favorable matchup against the Mystics, who are not a strong rebounding team. Delle Donne should thrive against the Mercury's unimpressive defense. Smith has a favorable matchup against the Sky, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing forwards.

Value Picks

Vivians should continue to see added playing time due to injuries in the Fever backcourt. Meng totaled 16.8 DK points in the last game and should be up for more action while Shakira Austin remains out. 

Fanduel 

Despite a quiet showing in the last game, Bonner has a great chance to get back on track against the Sparks' poor defense. Stewart finished with 25 points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in her last encounter with the Wings. Copper has a favorable matchup against the Fever, who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing guards. 

Value Picks 

Hayes has scored in double digits for 12 consecutive games. Hawkins is up for another start in the absence of Shakira Austin

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.
