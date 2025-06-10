We have a trio of games in the WNBA on Wednesday night, all three of which are tipping off at the same time across the country.

One of the games, the battle between the Los Angeles Sparks and Las Vegas Aces, will be shown on CBS Sports Network. The other two contests can be seen on WNBA League Pass.

Let's dive into each game and offer some players to keep an eye on from a DFS perspective.

WNBA Schedule Today

Los Angeles Sparks at Las Vegas Aces

Dallas Wings at Phoenix Mercury

Minnesota Lynx at Seattle Storm

Rotowire WNBA DFS Tools

WNBA News

WNBA Lineup Optimizer

Daily Matchups (Vegas Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)

WNBA Daily Lineups

Value Report

Team Trends

Opponent Averages

at Las Vegas Aces Los Angeles Sparksat Las Vegas Aces

Line: Aces -11

O/U: 167.0

Injury Report - Sparks vs. Aces

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Los Angeles

Name Pos Injury Status Return Cameron Brink F Knee OUT 6/17/2025 Rae Burrell G Knee OUT 6/29/2025 Julie Allemand G Not Injury Related OUT 7/5/2025

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Megan Gustafson C Lower Leg OUT 7/3/2025 Cheyenne Parker-Tyus F Not Injury Related OUT 8/15/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The first game of the three games on the schedule, which will be shown on CBS Sports Network, is a showdown between two teams who are both trying to get back on track starting Wednesday night.

Las Vegas enters the contest in a bit of a slide as of late, coming off of a surprising 95-68 blowout loss to Golden State last weekend. As a result, the Aces are still sitting in the top half of the WNBA at 4-3 overall. Las Vegas has yet to return to the offensive team we saw a season ago, one that ranked near the top in the WNBA. So far in 2025, the Aces rank eighth in offensive rating and are eighth on the defensive end as well. With Los Angeles a little banged up, look for Las Vegas to bounce back Wednesday and the trio of A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray to remain red-hot as they have been over the last few games.

Los Angeles has been off to a bit of a slow start to the new year, coming off an 89-81 loss to Golden State on Monday to sit in 10th place in the league standings at 3-7 overall. The Sparks have been solid offensively so far this season, ranking fifth in the WNBA in offensive rating. However, they've struggled on the other side of the ball, ranking 10th in defensive rating. The duo of Odyssey Sims and Dearica Hamby have been on fire as of late, so look for them when filling out DFS lineups. Sims has averaged 18.7 points per game over her last three appearances, while Hamby has averaged 18.3 points per game over that same span.

Dallas Wings at Phoenix Mercury

Line: Mercury -6.5

O/U: 166.5

Injury Report - Wings vs. Mercury

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Teaira McCowan C Not Injury Related OUT 7/3/2025 Tyasha Harris G Knee OFS 5/1/2026 Lou Lopez Senechal G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026

Phoenix

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The second of three games taking place Wednesday is a matchup between two teams on opposite ends of the WNBA standings roughly 10 games into the year.

Dallas can't catch a break to begin the year, riding a league-long five-game losing streak to sit at the bottom of the WNBA at 1-9 overall. The Wings are coming off an 81-65 loss to Minnesota over the weekend. Not only have the Wings dealt with early-season injury issues with rookie Paige Bueckers, but the team announced Tuesday that Tyasha Harris will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. With Bueckers returning to the court Wednesday, she should lead the way for Dallas yet again and also open things up for Arike Ogunbowale, who leads the Wings in scoring. Also keep an eye on DiJonai Carrington, who has played some strong basketball over the team's first 10 games.

Phoenix has been one of the early surprises in the new year, even thoughthe team hasn't been at full strength yet. The Mercury are coming off an 89-77 loss to Seattle but are still a top-four team in the WNBA at 6-4 overall. The Mercury have been without a few key players most of the season, with Alyssa Thomas (calf) missing the last five games and Kahleah Copper (knee) yet to make her season debut. Thomas could be returning to the floor Wednesday, entering the game listed as probable. If Thomas does return, look for her to contribute right away like we've seen in the past while paired up with Satou Sabally, who has led the team all year. Phoenix will also presumably get a boost Wednesday since Natasha Mack is probable to make her regular-season debut.

Minnesota Lynx at Seattle Storm

Line: Lynx -3.5

O/U: 155.5

Injury Report - Lynx vs. Storm

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Jessica Shepard C Not Injury Related OUT 7/6/2025 Aubrey Griffin G Knee OUT 10/1/2025 Dorka Juhasz F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Katie Lou Samuelson F Knee OFS 5/1/2026 Jordan Horston G Knee OFS 5/1/2026 Nika Muhl G Knee OFS 5/1/2026

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Last but not least in the trio of games Wednesday is a battle between two teams who are riding winning streaks, one of which is right at the top of the league and is red-hot to begin the year.

Minnesota has been the hottest team in the WNBA to start the season alongside New York, winning the first nine games of the campaign to remain undefeated at 9-0 overall. Not only have the Lynx been one of the best teams record-wise, but they are also one of the top teams statistically as well. Minnesota ranks second in the league in both offensive and defensive rating, trailing only New York in both categories. Napheesa Collier has played at an MVP level all season long, and Kayla McBride has found her groove early on in the year. Expect those two to continue that Wednesday. An under-the-radar player to consider for Minnesota is Natisha Hiedeman, who has come off the bench and has averaged 11.7 points per game over her last three appearances.

Seattle has been in the top half of the standings so far this season, currently riding a two-game winning streak to sit at 5-4 overall. Like their record, the Storm have been middle of the pack on both ends of the floor through nine games, ranking sixth in offensive rating and seventh in defensive rating. A must-draft player for DFS lineups from this game is Gabby Williams, who has averaged 19.7 points per game over her last three appearances and has fed into the winning ways of the Storm. As always, Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike are also strong options with their consistent play to open the year.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

FanDuel

If Thomas is able to return Wednesday, something that is likely to happen, expect for her to storm back and return to form in no time to lead the way for Phoenix. Bueckers is back, and it's safe to assume she will show out in her return to the court while also opening things up for her teammates. Williams has been red-hot as of late, leading Seattle in scoring. The Storm have a tough matchup against a strong Lynx defensive unit, but with the focus likely on Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike, Williams could be on track for another strong performance.

Value Plays

DraftKings

Sabally has been the leading force for Phoenix so far this season, and she'll perform well once again Wednesday. Additionally, if Thomas is able to return for the Mercury, that will only open things up more for Sabally. McBride has found her groove as of late with Minnesota, heating it up notably from deep since making her debut in the fifth game of the season. McBride will have plenty of opportunities to lead the Lynx from deep again Wednesday, and expect her to do just that. Young has stepped up and played well for Las Vegas over the last few up-and-down games for the Aces, and the matchup against a less-than-stellar Sparks defense could allow her to continue that strong play.

Value Plays

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.