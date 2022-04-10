FanDuel MLB: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

It's the first Sunday of the MLB season, and you know what that means. All 30 teams in action (weather permitting) and a bunch of daytime baseball. Only one game starts in the evening, but that means you'll have to get your DFS lineups early. The first game starts at 1:05 p.m. EDT. Here are my recommendations.

Pitching

Freddy Peralta, MIL at CHC ($10,400): The Brewers rotation is so impressive it's easy to overlook Peralta, who posted a 2.81 ERA and struck out 12.16 batters per nine innings last season. The Cubs ranked 21st in runs scored, but the team obviously looks different now with Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, and Javier Baez all gone.

Zach Eflin, PHI vs. OAK ($8,000): Speaking of teams that have undergone a makeover, the Athletics have shed talent and salary in equal measure to leave an unremarkable team on the field. Eflin getting to pitch in Philly bodes well for him as he's produced a 3.05 ERA in home appearances since 2020.

Steven Matz, STL vs. PIT ($7,900): Matz joins the Cardinals after a bounce-back campaign with the Blue Jays where he registered a 3.78 FIP. The Pirates ranked last in runs scored in 2021, and a repeat wouldn't be surprising.

Top Targets

There are few steadier bats than Paul Goldschmidt ($3,900). His career slash line is .293/.390/.521, and last season he went .294/.365/.514 with 31 homers and 12 stolen bases. You can trust Goldschmidt at the plate, especially against a pitcher like Bryse Wilson and his career 5.48 FIP.

It may be easy to take Manny Machado ($3,800) for granted or judge him against his contract. Hitting .278 with 28 home runs and 12 stolen bases? Ho hum. Don't overlook him when it comes to your DFS lineup considering Caleb Smith mostly pitched out of the bullpen last season, but still managed a 5.09 FIP.

Bargain Bats

In his first season as a Tiger, Robbie Grossman ($2,800) posted a .357 OBP with 23 home runs and 20 stolen bases. That makes him ideal for the leadoff spot in Detroit. Michael Kopech was a promising prospect, and still is. However, he pitched in 2021 for the first time in three years and was pitching out of the bullpen. Is he ready to be a starter?

Yes, Jarred Kelenic ($2,900) decidedly didn't live up to the prospect hype in 2021. Hey, it was 93 games and he was 21. I'm not giving up on Kelenic. Mostly, I like him as a lefty against Minnesota pitcher Bailey Ober who allowed a .288 average to southpaws as a rookie last year.

Stacks to Consider

Dodgers vs. Antonio Senzatela ($6,400): Freddie Freeman ($4,300), Max Muncy ($3,800), Justin Turner ($3,800)

It's the Dodgers at Coors Field. What more do I really need to say? Sure, Senzatela is actually pretty good at suppressing home runs only allowing allowed 1.06 per nine innings over his career, but Coors Field is just as good for hitting doubles. There's a lot of space in that outfield, and these are hitters who can take advantage of that.

Freeman has gone over .300 in five of his last six seasons while crushing 31 homers last year and recording a 1.026 OPS against righties since 2020. Muncy rebounded in 2021 by posting an .895 OPS with 36 home runs. He's probably going to spend a lot of the season at DH, which could allow him to just focus on hitting. Turner produced a .361 OBP last season and has hit 27 homers in each of his last two full campaigns.

Phillies vs. Daulton Jefferies ($5,700): Bryce Harper ($4,100), Kyle Schwarber ($3,400), Rhys Hoskins ($3,300)

When you trade away half your rotation and another pitcher gets injured, you end up with someone like Jefferies starting his third career game. While he's only logged 17 innings in the majors, he's struggled to a 5.82 ERA.

Harper is the reigning NL MVP, so I don't need to sell him much. I will say he posted a 1.130 OPS at home and a 1.155 against righties in 2021. Schwarber can't hit lefties all that well, but offers plenty of power against righties with a .623 slugging percentage against them last season to go with 28 home runs. Hoskins walks and hits for power, which explains his career .360 OBP and .502 slugging percentage.

Rays vs. Tyler Wells ($5,500): Wander Franco ($3,600), Randy Arozarena ($3,500), Brandon Lowe ($3,700)

Wells spent all of last season - his first in the majors - pitching out of the bullpen. He registered a 4.11 ERA and allowed 1.42 home runs per nine innings. He's in the rotation now, but the 27-year-old has a lot to prove.

Franco debuted as the top prospect in baseball in 2021 and didn't disappoint slashing .288/.347/.463 in his age-20 season. Arozarena built off his postseason breakout appearance with an impressive rookie campaign with a .274/.356/.459 slash line to go with 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases. Lowe can't hit lefties, but has managed a .925 OPS against righties since 2020 while clubbing 39 homers last year.

