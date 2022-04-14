Mound Musings: My 2022 Home League Pitching Staff

This article is part of our Mound Musings series.

Readers often ask about my own pitching staffs in the various fantasy leagues in which I compete. So, having just completed this year's auction in my primary or "home" league, I thought I might take this opportunity to discuss the pitching staff with which I will go to war. I will add that I typically focus very heavily on a few arms, so many of these guys pitch on several of my teams.

A little background:

With 15 teams, it is a mixed league keeper with deep rosters (33 players per team with no minor league or disabled list slots). Standard scoring categories, five hitting and five pitching, with a lineup consisting of 12 hitters and nine pitchers (with a minimum of five qualified starting pitchers and two qualified relief pitchers). One thing that makes roster management more challenging – picking up a free agent requires a "move" usually from a player being sent down or put on the injured list. You can then release that player and pick up someone on the waiver wire (order is determined by reverse order of the current standings). Since you probably won't want to cut a key player who goes on the IL for a short time, you really need versatility and some productivity on your bench.

So, let's look at my pitching staff, and discuss my thoughts on who and why:

Overview: I say this often, but in all my years of playing fantasy baseball, this pitching staff, particularly the starting pitchers, might have the highest collective upside of any staff I have fielded. You know me, the eternal optimist! That's the good news. I do have some health concerns with the group, especially with the shortened spring. Early on it is clear teams are generally monitoring workloads, meaning fewer innings/win chances. That will, in the long run, increase the value of workhorses. So, let's take a look at the staff:

SP1 Julio Urias – Urias is one of several on this staff that have occupied the penthouse suite of my elite kids list. He has worked through injuries that delayed his development, but he put it all together last year going 20-3 with a 2.96 ERA. I don't think he has peaked quite yet, so he gets the No. 1 designation on this year's staff. Despite his sluggish start with a rocky first outing – it was in Colorado and after the abbreviated spring training – I feel good about 2022. Like pretty much every pitcher, he just needs to sty healthy.

Some Notable Rotation Ramblings:

Take another look at my review of my 2022 home league pitching staff. Specifically, read over the description of Logan Webb. I think there is a starting pitcher out there who might soon deserve similar analysis. I have quietly added Atlanta's Kyle Wright in a handful of leagues. I am becoming optimistic.

in a handful of leagues. I am becoming optimistic. There was a young pitcher I really targeted but didn't get in most of my leagues. Seattle's Matt Brash was relatively unknown a couple weeks ago, but by the time most of my drafts took place, he was quite the hyped buzz boy. I'd like to see more consistent off-speed pitches, but his power stuff is downright filthy.

was relatively unknown a couple weeks ago, but by the time most of my drafts took place, he was quite the hyped buzz boy. I'd like to see more consistent off-speed pitches, but his power stuff is downright filthy. While many analysts were jumping ship on San Diego's MacKenzie Gore as he struggled to rediscover his form, he remained at the top of my "Kids on Parade" list. It will soon be time to reap the rewards if you hung onto him. This spring he was razor sharp, and it has carried over at Triple-A. It's only a matter of time.

as he struggled to rediscover his form, he remained at the top of my "Kids on Parade" list. It will soon be time to reap the rewards if you hung onto him. This spring he was razor sharp, and it has carried over at Triple-A. It's only a matter of time. Another pitcher I was anxious to see was Detroit's Matt Manning. Last year he really struggled with his command and seemed to be pressing at times, but there were some positive signs later in the season. We'll see if he can stay focused, but I was encouraged with his first outing.

Endgame Odyssey:

One of the topics most discussed here on the Musings is potential sources for saves later this season or maybe even further in the future. We have identified quite a few closers in waiting over the years, many before they were even on most fantasy radars. I thought this might be a good time to list my watch list in case readers are looking for good arms to stash. It's unlikely they will all end up closing, but it only takes one, right? The list comprises pitchers I've been watching for some time, and a few who are already getting at least an occasional chance, but any of them could be considered.