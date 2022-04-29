Yahoo DFS Baseball: Friday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

After a bevy of day games Thursday, we are back to a more normal schedule that is made up of all night games Friday. There are plenty of exciting series set to begin, including when the Mets host the Phillies. That game could provide a fun pitching matchup, with Tylor Megill and Aaron Nola set to start for their respective squads. Two teams with playoff aspirations in the American League will also face each other when the Blue Jays take on the Astros. There is the potential for a few lopsided series, as well, such was when the Padres play the Pirates. Let's get down to business and highlight some pitchers and hitters to consider when crafting your lineups.

Pitchers

Adam Wainwright ($45) was one of the most consistent pitchers in baseball last season, posting a 3.05 ERA and a 3.66 FIP across 32 starts. He's allowed a WHIP of 1.05 and 1.06, respectively, the last two seasons, in what has been a resurgence for his career. He's off to another strong start this season, and has a great opportunity to stay hot against the Diamondbacks, who have the second-worst OPS in baseball.

Nestor Cortes ($44) made appearances for three different teams over the first three seasons of his career. The Yankees gave him a chance to be a significant contributor last season, and he stepped up to produce a 3.78 FIP and a 1.08 WHIP across 93 innings. Things couldn't have started out much better for him this season considering he has allowed two runs and recorded 25 strikeouts over 15.2 innings. Up next is a matchup against the Royals, who have the third-worst OPS in baseball and will likely be without Adalberto Mondesi (knee) for the rest of the season.

It's been a horrible start for Aaron Civale ($37), who has allowed at least four runs in all three of his starts. He didn't last longer than four innings in any of those outings, either. With that being said, he did have a 1.12 WHIP last season, and might be worth considering in tournament play based on his matchup against the rebuilding Athletics in their pitcher-friendly home park.

Top Targets

As of early Friday morning, the Orioles had yet to officially name their starting pitcher for their matchup against the Red Sox. It's likely to be Spenser Watkins ($25), who hasn't pitched since Saturday. He was destroyed by the long ball last season, allowing 14 home runs over 54.2 innings. If he does start, it's a great chance to roll with the powerful Rafael Devers ($20).

Yusei Kikuchi ($28) has had walk issues in the past, but never like this. Through three starts, he's issued 10 free passes across 12 innings. That's contributed to his bloated 1.75 WHIP. If he can't get himself back on track, he'll be facing an uphill battle against Alex Bregman ($16), who has a career 12.6 percent walk rate to go along with a 159 wRC+ versus left-handed pitchers.

Bargain Bats

With left-hander Madison Bumgarner ($30) set to start for the Diamondbacks, expect Albert Pujols ($10) to be in the lineup for the Cardinals. While he's nowhere near the hitter that he once was, he still had a 146 wRC+ versus left-handed pitchers last season. Across 14 plate appearances against lefties this season, he is 6-for-13 with two home runs and a double.

The Orioles are giving once highly-touted prospect Jorge Mateo ($8) an opportunity to be their everyday shortstop. Power is certainly not his calling card, but he has at least one hit in five of his last six games, and he's recorded seven stolen bases this season. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him get on base a time of two in a matchup against Rich Hill ($30), who is off to a slow start with a 1.62 WHIP over 13 innings. He also didn't log more than 4.2 innings in any of those appearances.

Stacks to Consider

Braves vs. Garrett Richards ($25), Rangers: Matt Olson ($22), Austin Riley ($20), Ozzie Albies ($20)

While Richards will start this game, he will serve as the opener with Spencer Howard set to be the primary pitcher behind him. Howard hasn't been able to live up to the hype that followed him through the Phillies organization. He had a 7.43 ERA and a 1.61 WHIP last season, and he's allowed eight runs over five innings to start out 2022. This is a great opportunity to roll with a Braves stack, although you won't be able to add Ronald Acuna Jr. to your entry since he is expected to receive the day off after making his season debut Thursday.

Rockies vs. Hunter Greene ($33), Reds: C.J. Cron ($23), Randal Grichuk ($16), Ryan McMahon ($16)

Greene has electric stuff, never finishing with a strikeout rate lower than 28.6 percent during any of his stops in the minor leagues. He has the potential to become an ace, but he's allowed eight earned runs across his first 13.2 innings in the majors, and now he has to pitch at Coors Field. As good as he was at Triple-A last season, he allowed 11 home runs over 65.1 innings. That could specifically be a problem against Cron, who has followed up his .530 slugging percentage last season with a .653 mark through his first 19 games.

Dodgers vs. Tyler Alexander ($25), Tigers: Trea Turner ($17), Justin Turner ($9), Chris Taylor ($17)

Alexander doesn't exactly miss a lot of bats, posting a 19.9 percent strikeout rate for his career. He's also allowed 1.5 HR/9, so that's not a great combination against one of the most potent lineups in baseball. Whenever a left-handed pitcher is on the mound, Justin Turner has to be considered. Since the start of the 2017 season, he has a 153 wRC+ against them.

