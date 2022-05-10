Yahoo DFS Baseball: Tuesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Tuesday brings a packed slate in baseball, including a doubleheader between the Athletics and Tigers. While that's not the most exciting series, there are some others that stand out. The Yankees will host the Blue Jays in a battle between two of the best teams in the American League. Another top-tier matchup features the Twins hosting the Astros. That game has the potential to be a pitchers' duel between Joe Ryan and Justin Verlander. As we sort through the bevy of options in DFS, here are some pitchers and hitters to consider for your Yahoo lineups.

Pitchers

Kyle Wright ($46) spent most of last season at Triple-A, where he had a 3.02 ERA and a 3.33 FIP. Given a chance to be a member of the Braves' starting rotation to begin 2022, he's burst out of the gate with a 1.74 ERA and a 2.07 FIP. He's only been taken deep one time across 31 innings, and his strikeout rate checks in at 30.6 percent. Facing the Red Sox might seem like a daunting task, but they enter this matchup with the fifth-worst OPS in baseball.

Rolling out pitchers who are facing the Royals has been a profitable strategy in DFS. The Royals' lineup has been awful, recording a .600 OPS and scoring the second-fewest runs in baseball. Martin Perez ($33), who has been good with a 2.82 FIP and a 1.04 WHIP through five starts, will be the next pitcher who will have an opportunity to exploit their struggling lineup.

Once again, it's been a struggle for the Rockies' lineup on the road. While they have a .802 OPS at home, they have just a .652 OPS on the road. They will play the Giants in San Francisco on Tuesday, so Alex Wood ($37) has to at least be considered. After recording a 26.0 percent strikeout rate last season, Wood has followed it up with a 25.0 percent strikeout rate through five starts.

Top Targets

Yusei Kikuchi ($27) will start for the Blue Jays, which makes Aaron Judge ($23) leap off the page. First, Judge has a career .412 wOBA against left-handed pitchers. Second, he has a career .422 OPS at home. The stars could be aligning for a big night from the Yankees' star outfielder.

Manny Machado ($27) has put the Padres' lineup on his back, recording a .248 ISO and a .470 wOBA. He'll look to stay hot in a matchup versus Wade Miley ($27), who is being activated off the IL to make his first start of the season. The lefty starting is noteworthy because Machado has a career .365 wOBA versus southpaws

Bargain Bats

Garrett Cooper ($12) has thrived against left-handed pitchers throughout his career, resulting in a 126 wRC+ against them. Madison Bumgarner ($35) isn't the easiest of foes, but his 4.83 FIP indicates that he hasn't pitched as well as his 1.50 ERA would lead you to believe. Also, he has just a 15.3 percent strikeout rate. Cooper could be worth the risk in this matchup.

Another right-handed hitter on the Marlins to consider might be Miguel Rojas ($7). He can help balance out your budget with his extremely cheap salary, and he has a 134 wRC+ against left-handed pitchers since the start of the 2019 season.

Stacks to Consider

Cardinals vs. Kyle Bradish ($26), Orioles: Nolan Arenado ($23), Tyler O'Neill ($18), Tommy Edman ($22)

The Orioles are hoping that Bradish will be a stalwart in their starting rotation for years to come. His big-league career is off to an inauspicious start, though, with him allowing seven runs (six earned) and recording a 1.40 WHIP over 10 innings. Just as concerning is that he's given up two home runs, while posting just five strikeouts. Arenado could be a top option to build a Cardinals stack around given his .291 ISO and minuscule 13.9 percent strikeout rate.

Giants vs. Antonio Senzatela ($26), Rockies: Joc Pederson ($14), Brandon Crawford ($13), Mike Yastrzemski ($14)

Senzatela has had a difficult time keeping men off base, resulting in a 1.88 WHIP. He has a career 1.43 WHIP, so his struggles in that area are nothing new. That could spell trouble against the Giants, who have scored the fourth-most runs in baseball. Pederson has been one of their most dangerous hitters, slugging .551 through 22 games.

Mets vs. Patrick Corbin ($26), Nationals: Pete Alonso ($24), Francisco Lindor ($22), Mark Canha ($16)

Corbin made it through eight innings at Coors Field in his last start, but he allowed five runs (three earned) along the way. He's given up at least five runs in three of his six starts, and has a bloated 1.81 WHIP. This could be a great spot to roll with a Mets stack, with Alonso being a top option to consider including in one. Last season, Corbin allowed 1.9 HR/9.

