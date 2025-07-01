There's something of an unconventional schedule Tuesday, as the Yankees and Blue Jays are set for a first pitch at 3:07 pm EDT for Canada Day. With four more games scheduled for 6:35 or 6:40 pm starts, we are left with a 10-game main slate that kicks off at 7:05 pm.

Pitchers

We have a strong top tier of three pitchers, with little to separate them from a skills perspective. Yoshinobu Yamamoto ($10,800) has been inconsistent in recent starts, but he's still showed a lot of upside and now has a matchup against the White Sox to exploit. He's my favorite of the group, though there's also a strong case to make for Jacob deGrom.

Matthew Boyd ($9,000) is priced at his peak, but he's another pitcher in a good spot Tuesday thanks to a matchup against Cleveland. In the last month, the Guardians have a league-worst .276 wOBA while striking out at a 24.1 percent rate – the fourth-highest mark in the league.

Shane Baz ($8,800) is in a similar price range and has increased his strikeout rate lately. Across the last 28 days and five starts, Baz has a 25.4 percent strikeout rate and 3.92 SIERA. A matchup against the A's will help him, as they had just a .309 wOBA with a 23.5 percent strikeout rate in June.

The mid-tier of pitching is uninspiring, so we can jump into the value and punt ranges. Colton Gordon ($7,000) has interesting skills as he has an exceptional 19.1 K-BB% this season. That's paired with a 1.77 HR/9, which is a problem, but he has the third-best SIERA of all pitchers on the slate.

Emerson Hancock ($6,000) is the punt option. He has been mediocre but a matchup against the Royals is worth taking a chance on and he only needs to reach mid-teens DK points to pay off his salary.

Top Hitters

Both Julio Rodriguez ($5,200) and Randy Arozarena ($4,200) have hit the ball well in their last 10 games. A matchup against Michael Lorenzen isn't imposing, as he's allowed 1.64 HR/9 this season with a very modest 19.2 percent strikeout rate.

Zac Gallen isn't as bad as he's looked for the last month or so, but it's worth fitting his opponents into DK lineups so long as he's struggling. The Giants' offense isn't full of strong hitting options, but Rafael Devers ($5,100) is one.

Value Bats

Hancock may be listed as a punt option above, but there is a reason he's among the cheapest pitchers in the pool. He's struggled with both walks and home runs, making Jonathan India ($3,300) an intriguing value option given his spot atop the Royals' order.

Adolis Garcia ($3,500) is a boom-or-bust option, but the entire Rangers' lineup has the chance to boom Tuesday. Brandon Young has allowed 10 earned runs across 12.2 innings in the majors this season and has an 11:9 K:BB, so Texas should be able to put up plenty of offensive numbers. Garcia has also recently regained his position as the cleanup hitter in the lineup without a significant jump in price.

Stacks to Consider

Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Angels (Tyler Anderson): Ronald Acuna ($6,300), Matt Olson ($4,900), Austin Riley ($4,300)

This looked to be a game with the potential for a lot of runs scored, as Didier Fuentes was originally slated to start for Atlanta before the team flipped Grant Holmes to take the ball Tuesday. Atlanta is still an offense to consider stacking, however, as Anderson has allowed at least four earned runs in five of his last eight starts.

Houston Astros vs. Colorado Rockies (Chase Dollander): Isaac Paredes ($4,800), Jose Altuve ($5,000), Cam Smith ($4,200)

The Astros are a pretty obvious stacking option given that they are in Coors Field, but they are still worth highlighting. Dollander has an 8.54 ERA and 19:12 K:BB across six starts at home this season. Houston has been a slightly above-average offense in the last month and is without Jeremy Pena (rib), but the salaries and matchup are right.

