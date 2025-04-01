MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 1

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

After an uneven schedule to begin the season, we're starting to settle into a more traditional rhythm. That leads us into an 11-game main slate Tuesday night, which kicks off at 7:05 pm EDT. Let's jump in.

Pitching

Pricing on pitching has been relatively flat early on this season and that continues Tuesday. Despite several aces taking the mound, 16 of the 19 available pitchers (the Pirates have yet to announce a starter) are priced within $2,000 of each other. Generally, that incentivizes paying up, though Monday was a good reminder of the variance we can see on a game-to-game basis.

Based on a combination of skills and matchups, two pitchers at the top of the pool stand out. The first is Logan Gilbert ($9,000), who will draw the Tigers at one of the best pitching parks in the league. He hasn't maintained the ideal strikeout rate (27.4 K%) to be the most expensive pitcher on a big slate, but Chris Sale draws the Dodgers and Gilbert's price point is still easy to build through. Michael King ($8,700) is the other top-priced option to consider. He had a forgettable season debut, but he's in a good spot to bounce back in a matchup against the Guardians.

Speaking of unremarkable starts to the season, Justin Steele ($8,200) has struggled to miss bats and suppress runs in each of his starts early this season. This is probably one of the lowest price points we will see him at, and the A's aren't a matchup I'm avoiding.

Shane Baz ($8,000) is a matchup play. He draws a Pirates' offense that has struggled to produce (.096 ISO) to begin the season.

There aren't many great punt options, but the price is right to take a chance on Chad Patrick ($6,000). He broke out for Milwaukee in the minors last season and will be making his big-league debut. The chances of success aren't particularly high, but the pitching pool is top heavy from a talent perspective.

Top Hitters

Kyle Hendricks has had a remarkable career, but to say things are winding down would be an understatement. He has particularly struggled against lefties, serving up a 1.9 HR/9 and .370 wOBA to them last season. That puts Lars Nootbaar ($4,000) on the radar.

Will Warren has had a homer problem in both the upper minors and his brief sample in the majors. The Diamondbacks also have a number of left-handed hitters who can take advantage of the short porch in Yankee Stadium. Corbin Carroll ($5,800) is the obvious option, but Josh Naylor ($4,800) is also a quality selection.

Value Bats

Trevor Larnach ($3,400) takes a hit in season-long leagues because he doesn't usually face lefties, but he's Minnesota's cleanup hitter against righties. His price has increased slightly relative to last season, but he still checks in as a salary-saving option.

Jonathan Aranda ($2,800) is in a remarkably similar position to Larnach, as he's on the large side of a platoon in Tampa Bay and hits cleanup against righties. The Pirates haven't announced a starter so we can't analyze the matchup, but most of their candidates to start are righties.

Stacks to Consider

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Kansas City Royals (Michael Lorenzen): Jackson Chourio ($5,400), Christian Yelich ($4,800), William Contreras ($4,500)

The Brewers' offense has been a disappointment to begin the season, but they have the chance to get on track Tuesday against Lorenzen. Lorenzen maintained just a 6.9 K-BB% but benefitted from a .236 BABIP in 2024. That should even out in 2025, and the top of the Milwaukee order has the bats to make his life difficult.

San Diego Padres vs. Cleveland Guardians (Logan Allen): Fernando Tatis ($5,300), Manny Machado ($4,700), Xander Bogaerts ($4,100)

Allen has a lot of traits we look for in stacking against a pitcher, most notably a high walk rate and homer rate. Tatis has proclaimed himself fully healthy with his hot start, while the rest of the top of the Padres' lineup is potent. This could be a big offensive day for them.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.