DraftKings DFS Baseball: Wednesday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

Wednesday night features seven games on the slate for MLB in terms of DFS contests. The first pitch is at 7:07 p.m. ET. Seven games, 7:07 p.m., if seven is a lucky number, maybe you are in for some luck Wednesday. However, here are some lineup recommendations so you don't have to rely on sheer luck.

Pitching

Gerrit Cole, NYY at TOR ($11,500): Cole has delivered exactly as expected, even with fewer strikeouts than usual, as he has a 2.22 ERA through nine starts. His 3.09 FIP is a bit higher than that, but his career FIP is 3.11 so we can expect this kind of performance from the ace. The Blue Jays are middling in terms of runs scored, and I wouldn't test them with most pitchers. Cole, though, is in a special category.

Drew Smyly, CHC at HOU ($7,600): After a rough outing in the season opener, Smyly has been lights out on the mound. Over his last seven starts he has a 2.04 ERA. The Astros have been without Jose Altuve and are below average in terms of runs scored. Smyly is a lefty, which could help tamp down Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker a bit.

Top Targets

It doesn't seem like Randy Arozarena ($5,600) is going to steal 32 bases like he did in 2022, but he seems primed to hit 30 home runs for the first time. He already has 10 homers, not to mention a .312 average and a .394 OBP. Kodai Senga has had issues with his debut in MLB, as he has a 4.95 FIP and has allowed 1.46 home runs per nine innings.

I wanted Jose Ramirez for Wednesday, but he is now on the bereavement list. Thus, I have landed on Steven Kwan ($4,400). The lefty leadoff hitter doesn't have much power, but he has a .275 average, a .357 OBP, and nine stolen bases. The righty Mike Clevinger, a former Cleveland pitcher, is not doing well in his first season with the White Sox. He has a 5.26 FIP through eight starts.

Bargain Bats

In his first full season as a Brewer, Rowdy Tellez ($4,300) hit 35 home runs, and he's added 10 more this year. He's slugged .480 against righties since 2021, and he will get a righty in Adam Wainwright on Wednesday. While Wainwright got by with guile in his age-40 season, through two starts in 2023 he has a 7.20 ERA.

Gavin Sheets ($2,500) is dependent on facing righties, but in his career the southpaw has a .782 OPS in those matchups. He also has shown a particular affinity for Chicago, as he has a .922 OPS at home. Peyton Battenfield's debut campaign in MLB has been mediocre thus far, and it's all there on the score sheet. He has a 4.45 ERA and also a 4.45 FIP.

Stacks to Consider

Mariners at Red Sox (Brayan Bello): Julio Rodriguez ($5,300), Jarred Kelenic ($4,800), Cal Raleigh ($4,700)

The Red Sox are giving Bello one more start, but perhaps only one more. He's allowed a home run in all five of his starts in 2023, and he has a 5.01 ERA. Bello has been incredibly hittable throughout his MLB career. Lefties have hit .307 against him, but righties have hit .325 against him. That gives you plenty of choice from the Mariners lineup.

Yes, Rodriguez has taken a step back from his Rookie of the Year campaign, but he's delivering the counting stats, and that's key to DFS players. The righty has seven homers and seven stolen bases, and there is a good chance his .272 BABIP improves. Kelenic's breakthrough campaign has balanced out some tough seasons from certain Mariners. He's slashed .283/.331/.538 with eight home runs and six swiped bags. Kelenic has been better on the road as well, and that has been true even the past two seasons when he was scuffling. Raleigh hit 27 home runs last year and has seven this season. Most of his damage has been on the road, though, and he's slugged over .600 in away games over the last two campaigns.

Mets at Rays (Taj Bradley): Pete Alonso ($5,400), Brandon Nimmo ($4,700), Jeff McNeil ($3,900)

It's seems likely Bradley will get the start Wednesday, and he has a 3.52 ERA in three MLB starts. However, he had an 11.25 ERA in five starts down in Triple-A, and last year he had a 3.66 ERA in 11 starts at the Triple-A level. Finding a second stack was a little tricky, and the Rays are resourceful sorts. However, I still think there is a good stack here for the Mets.

Alonso isn't making as much contact so far, but he's still got power. He's slugged .516 with 14 homers. This year he's been much better on the road, and since 2021 he has a .915 OPS in away games. The lefty Nimmo has a .308 average and .396 OBP, making him a great leadoff hitter. While Nimmo doesn't have a ton of power, he's slugged .460 on the road since 2021. McNeil's .276 average is actually below his career .304 number. He's also a southpaw who can handle his own against a lefty if called upon, as he has a .369 OBP versus lefties over the last three seasons.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.