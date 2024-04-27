DraftKings MLB: Saturday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

There are no early afternoon games scheduled Saturday, but there will still be matchups beginning at 4 p.m. EDT and sprinkled throughout the night. In what is likely a positive scheduling quirk, the game between the Rockies and Astros in Mexico City isn't an option – it would have been extremely popular due to the projected offensive environment. That isn't to say there won't be a chance to see some runs, with the Atlanta-Cleveland matchup leading the way.

Pitching

Dylan Cease ($9,700) is the ace of the slate. He's the only pitcher to top a 30 percent strikeout rate and has managed to average 24.7 DK points despite only listing a 63.1 percent left on-base rate. A matchup against the Phillies isn't ideal, but it's not enough to push me off Cease. Opposing him is Ranger Suarez ($8,900), who at least deserves a mention thanks to his tremendous start to the season (22.9 K-BB%, 2.53 SIERA). Despite that level of performance in the small sample, I'd rather roster Cease.

After a slow stretch, George Kirby ($8,900) has gotten back on track. He's arguably a better point-per-dollar option compared to Cease and has posted a 13:1 K:BB across his last two outings. Arizona is a relatively tough matchup, though Kirby will benefit from the positive pitching environment at his home park.

Jordan Hicks ($7,700) represents the standout option among the mid-tier. Carlos Rodon ($7,400) is also worth considering, but Hicks gets the benefit of another friendly home environment and an even friendlier matchup against the Pirates.

The relatively safe options end with Hicks and Rodon, yet Slade Cecconi ($6,700) is someone to consider for those willing to take on some risk and punt the SP2. He pitched six scoreless innings in his 2024 debut, but the real intrigue is a matchup against a Mariners team that leads the league in strikeout rate and ranks 24th in wOBA.

Top Hitters

Atlanta is an under-the-radar team to consider stacking, particularly because the field will likely shy away due to the name value that Tanner Bibee maintains. However, he's allowed eight barrels with a 5.53 xERA through four starts. Ozzie Albies ($4,800) returned to the lineup Friday and hit second while coming in at a low salary.

Mike Trout is the obvious name to target from the Angels, though Taylor Ward ($5,100) has also been excellent. Chris Paddack has pitched decently overall, yet he's given up at least one homer from three of his four starts and nine earned runs in a single outing.

Value Bats

Carlos Santana ($2,800) had a dreadful start to the season for the Twins, but he's homered in consecutive games. That's not to say he'll do it again Saturday, though the Angles are rolling out Jose Soriano and he's allowed a lot of hard contact early on.

Curtis Mead ($2,600) is getting everyday playing time due to a decimated infield, and he's starting to turn it around at the plate with production that's coming in different ways going 4-for-15 with a homer, a run scored, three RBI and two stolen bases across four appearances.

Stacks to Consider

Guardians at Atlanta (Charlie Morton): Steven Kwan ($5,100), Tyler Freeman ($3,100), Jose Ramirez ($5,900)

Cleveland and elite lineup aren't often words associated together, yet the team carries the league's eighth-highest wOBA. Using this stack also provides the added bonus of salary relief from Freeman, who's recently moved up to second in the order. That should help the overall construction of lineups due to the relatively top-heavy nature of the pitcher pool. Morton has shown signs of vulnerability and has given up six and four earned runs in a start through four turns in the rotation.

Rays at White Sox (Jonathan Cannon): Amed Rosario ($4,600), Randy Arozarena ($5,100), Isaac Paredes ($4,700)

The Rays' offense has struggled most of the year and is likely to be without Yandy Diaz (hand). In positive news, it sounds as if Josh Lowe (oblique) could be ready for his season debut and he's valued down ($4,400) for the time being. This is really about the matchup as Cannon is a decently-regarded prospect, but doesn't have much experience in the high minors and majors to give this start the potential to go sideways.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.