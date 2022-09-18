DraftKings MLB: Sunday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

Let's enjoy these baseball Sundays when we can. There are 11 games on the DFS docket, with the first one at 1:10 p.m. EDT. Time to take a look at the matchups and find the best options for your lineups!

Pitching

Framber Valdez, HOU vs. OAK ($10,900): Valdez doesn't really allow home runs, which has led to a 2.55 ERA and 3.08 FIP. And Oakland's offense comes in ranked 29th in runs scored.

Sandy Alcantara, MIA at WAS ($10,000): Alcantara offers the same profile as Valdez. He doesn't give up many long balls, and in turn has produced a 2.43 ERA and 3.09 FIP. The Nationals are trying to avoid finishing the season in the bottom-five in runs scored, but that may be difficult without Juan Soto or Josh Bell.

Jeffrey Springs, TAM vs. TEX ($8,700): The only concern with Springs is if he'll go deep enough into the game to get the win. However, he's lasted at least five innings in eight of his last nine appearances and has posted a 2.28 ERA during that stretch. The Rangers rack up the runs, but they also have a .305 team OPS. Springs is a lefty and that could neutralize a few of their bats.

Top Targets

After a brief dip, Nolan Arenado ($5,600) has recorded an .854 OPS the last three weeks. He's one homer away from his seventh-straight season of at least 30 (not including 2020). Maybe Arenado will get it Sunday as Luis Cessa has allowed 1.95 home runs per nine innings - including seven in 24.1 innings since becoming a starter.

This season, Xander Bogaerts ($5,300) has slashed .315/.382/.470. He's also produced a 1.012 OPS versus lefties. Kris Bubic is a southpaw whose ERA has soared to a 5.55 in 2022, which isn't all that different from his career 4.85 mark.

Bargain Bats

While Steven Kwan ($4,500) doesn't bring much power, the leadoff hitter has a .288 average, a .367 OBP, 76 runs, and 15 stolen bases. He's also gone .290 with a .378 OBP versus righties. Joe Ryan enters with a 3.83 ERA, but he owes that to his success at home. On the road, he's struggled to a 5.36.

The switch-hitting Ian Happ ($4,000) has an OPS over .800 against both lefties and righties. However, his .856 at home is decidedly better than his road numbers. While Ryan Feltner does struggle at Coors - as many a pitcher does - he's also posted a 5.97 road ERA.

Stacks to Consider

Astros vs. Athletics (Ken Waldichuk): Jose Altuve ($5,800), Alex Bregman ($5,700), Jeremy Pena ($4,500)

Waldichuk has made three MLB starts thus far and has registered a 5.04 ERA. He's also allowed 1.80 home runs per nine innings. In admittedly-limited action, the southpaw has really kept lefties in check, but righties have hit .300 against. Thus, a three-righty stack.

Of course, you always want Altuve on the mound against a lefty regardless with a 1.055 OPS versus them. Bregman has a .376 OBP and a 1.003 OPS at home. During his rookie campaign, Pena has racked up 18 homers and 10 stolen bases. The shortstop also maintains a .757 OPS versus southpaws.

Braves vs. Phillies (Bailey Falter): Ronald Acuna ($5,800), Dansby Swanson ($5,200), Travis d'Arnaud ($4,200)

Falter's 3.80 ERA isn't exactly exciting, but it's definitely better than his 4.87 FIP. His problem is that he's given up 1.83 home runs per nine innings. Falter is also a southpaw, which is why I have three righties here. I was spoiled for choice as the Braves boast a super-strong lineup.

Facing lefties may make it tougher for Acuna to add to his 28 steals, but he's produced a .395 OBP and .474 slugging percentage against them since 2020 and an .819 home OPS this year. Swanson has hit .280 with 20 home runs and 17 stolen bases while posting an .845 OPS against left-handed pitchers. The catcher d'Arnaud has a .966 OPS the last three weeks and a .951 versus southpaws.

Yankees at Brewers (Jason Alexander): Aaron Judge ($6,500), Josh Donaldson ($4,300), Isiah Kiner-Falefa ($2,900)

It made sense that the Brewers decided to call Alexander up given how he was pitching at Triple-A. However, he's also 29, so it's not like he's an up-and-comer. Alexander made his MLB debut late, and perhaps for a reason. He's posted a 5.29 ERA while only striking out 5.43 batters per nine innings. The Yankees are dealing with plenty of injuries, but I still wanted to stack them.

Judge has been the best hitter in baseball, so I don't need to say much. However, he's excelled with a 1.135 OPS versus righties and an 1.111 on the road, both of which are the better sides of his splits. Donaldson lists an .809 OPS the last two weeks. And while he's struggled at home in his first season as a Yankee, he still comes in with a .779 road OPS. For the second straight season, Kiner-Falefa has stolen 20 bags. He's also registered a .794 OPS across the last 21 days.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.