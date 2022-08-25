FanDuel MLB: DFS Targets for Thursday

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

It's the last Thursday of August, which means soon September will be here, which means before we know it (well, not if we pay attention to the calendar, but you know what I mean) the playoffs will have arrived. There are several teams off Thursday, so there are six games on the evening slate. Looking for some DFS help? You've got it!

MLB DFS Pitchers for Thursday on FanDuel

Jacob deGrom, NYM vs. COL ($12,500): DeGrom got healthy, and now he's gone out for four starts, posted a 0.63 FIP and struck out over 14 batters per nine innings. Yeah, I'm thinking he's back. On top of that, deGrom has gone at least five innings in every start, which is what you need to quality for a win. I'm never worried about him as long as he's healthy, and the Rockies need to be treated like a different offense away from Coors Field. A less formidable offense, to be specific.

Aaron Nola, PHI vs. CIN ($10,800): Nola has a 3.25 ERA, but a 2.76 FIP. He's also allowed a mere 22 walks over 157.2 innings. The Reds, who are 19th in runs scored, are 25th in walks, which is a part of why they have a .309 OBP as a team.

Jameson Taillon, NYY at OAK ($9,400): Taillon has a 4.00 ERA, and also a 4.00 FIP. It all adds up! What I'm interested in, though, is the fact the Athletics are 29th in runs scored and team OPS. I don't think Oakland can make Taillon sweat too much.

Top FanDuel MLB DFS Targets

Francisco Lindor ($3,700) has racked up 21 homers and 13 stolen bases. Also, while he's a switch hitter, he has an .840 OPS against righties. Ryan Feltner is right-handed, and he also struggles even away from Coors Field. He has a 6.26 ERA on the road in 2022.

It seems that Jose Altuve ($3,700) has decided to run a bit again. In addition to his .280 average and 21 home runs, he's stolen 12 bases. His power will likely come into play more Thursday, though. Chris Archer has a 4.24 ERA on the road, in part because he's allowed 1.6 home runs per nine innings in away games.

Best FanDuel MLB DFS Bargain Bats

When you are a leadoff hitter with a .325 average and .391 OBP, you can really make a splash in fantasy even without power. That's what Luis Arraez ($3,200) brings to the table, along with an .867 OPS versus righties. Luis Garcia has a 4.88 ERA at home, and since 2020 he's allowed lefties to hit .263 against him.

It took Andrew Benintendi ($2,900) a bit of time to find his footing with the Yankees, but over the last three weeks he has an .841 OPS. The southpaw also has an .813 OPS against right-handed pitchers. Kutter Crawford has allowed a .279 average to lefties, and he also has a 9.82 ERA over his last three starts as well.

FanDuel MLB DFS Stacks to Consider

Phillies vs. Reds (Justin Dunn): Kyle Schwarber ($3,200), Nick Castellanos ($2,900), Bryson Stott ($2,700)

Dunn never found success with the Mariners, which is a big reason why he has a career 5.85 ERA, and also why he is now a Red. This year though, he's been even worse with an 8.51 FIP through three starts. Home runs have been flying off bats against him to the tune of 3.38 home runs per nine innings. Thus, I turn to the Phillies.

Schwarber has been racking up homers, as he has 34 of them this season, and he had 32 last year. Sure, he doesn't hit for average, but he's slugged .535 against righties. Castellanos, a former Red, has 12 home runs and seven stolen bases. Over the last three weeks he has an .884 OPS as well. The Phillies decided to turn the shortstop position over to the rookie Stott, and he has eight homers and seven stolen bases in 93 games. Additionally, he has a .781 OPS at home.

Orioles vs. White Sox (Lance Lynn): Anthony Santander ($3,400), Cedric Mullins ($3,100), Jorge Mateo ($3,100)

It's been a rough year for Lynn, who has a 5.30 ERA and has allowed 1.77 home runs per nine innings. In fact, on the road he has a 6.39 ERA and has allowed 2.0 homers per nine. Since lefties have hit .280 against Lynn, I've got a lefty and a switch hitter in the mix.

Santander has slashed .259/.337/.450 with 21 home runs. He also has an .865 OPS at home in 2022. Mullins has racked up 25 stolen bases, and he has 11 home runs as well. His power has dipped from last year, but he's posted an .816 OPS against righties. Mateo has been doing a credible impression of Mullins, as he has 28 stolen bases and 12 home runs. He doesn't typically hit for average or get on base, but over the last three weeks he has an .885 OPS.

