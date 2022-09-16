FanDuel MLB: Friday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

After a relatively quiet Thursday evening across the schedule, we're back with a massive 14-game slate Friday evening, with only the Cubs-Rockies matinee not included. That should give us our traditional mix of high end pitching options, somewhat overpriced pitchers in another tier in poor form but plus matchups, and then hopefully a few bargains as well, all while also showing a plethora of bad arms to target against offensively.

Pitching

Justin Verlander ($11,000) is our headliner, and while he could face some minor innings/pitch limitations in his return from injury, the smash matchup against Oakland should alleviate most of those concerns. Robbie Ray ($10,600) is the slate's second-most pricy arm, and likely my second favorite target as well. He's absolutely dominated the Angels, allowing four runs and 14 hits across 20.0 innings, striking out 30. I don't often trust Blake Snell ($10,000) but we know he comes with strikeout upside and it's a favorable matchup against an Arizona lineup that has an 87 wRC+ against lefties, and one he fanned 10 across six innings earlier this month.

The mid tier is a tad difficult to navigate. Michael Wacha ($9,700) doesn't have a huge ceiling, but the floor should be 30-35 FDP against Kansas City. Jesus Luzardo ($9,300) is the opposite against Washington; possibly providing slate-breaking upside but the floor can bottom out. Taijuan Walker ($9,100) is coming off of a 58 FDP outing, but in his start prior, he allowed four runs in five innings to the same Pirates lineup he'll face Friday. Lucas Giolito ($9,000) has been a bit erratic, and the always-targetable Tigers lineup has gotten him for nine runs across 17.2 innings, but they have struck out 21 times. And finally, Corey Kluber ($8,700) comes with low strikeout rates (7.7 per nine) but should provide stability for $1,000 cheaper than Wacha against a Rangers lineup with a 23.9 percent K rate against righties, and below average 95 wRC+. Feel free to pick and choose any here based on strategy and affordability.

Paydown options are supposed to be volatile, and that couldn't be more true Friday. If forcing a cheaper arm into lineups, I'm down to Jonathan Heasley ($7,200) against Boston or Adrian Martinez ($6,900) against Houston. Heasley had averaged 27.3 FDP over four starts before getting shelled last time out against Detroit, but his matchup here is softer. Martinez averaged 27.2 FDP across five starts, including a 40 FDP outburst, but he too was lit up last time out against the White Sox.

Top Targets

Freddie Freeman ($4,300) is in a nice power groove with four homers in his last eight, and he's 9-for-18 off of Giants' starter Logan Webb to boot.

If we're not buying Martinez above, then it's certainly a nice evening to look at Yordan Alvarez ($4,300), who seems to have gotten his power stroke back, homering in two of the last four after a 20-game drought.

Similarly, if we think Heasley implodes, Red Sox bats are targetable. Xander Bogaerts ($4,000) has seen his price surge thanks to recent hot play, but Heasley's struggles have largely come against lefties, allowing a .384 wOBA, so maybe a pivot to the less-hot Rafael Devers ($3,900) is the right move.

Bargain Bats

Eloy Jimenez ($3,600) has cooled a tad over the last two games, but his price point still isn't reflective of his recent production. He leads the White Sox with a .389 wOBA and 158 wRC+ against righties entering a matchup with Matt Manning.

Wil Myers ($3,200) has quietly been productive over the past week-plus when in the lineup. His 13-for-58 (.224) history against Madison Bumgarner isn't terrific, but six of those hits have left the yard, giving him some GPP upside.

Nats' starter Josiah Gray is limping to the finish, having allowed 10 runs and 12 hits over his last 8.1 innings. His struggles have come against lefties, something the Marlins are very short on. But maybe this is a spot for struggling rookie JJ Bleday ($2,300) to gain some confidence.

Stacks to Consider

Braves vs. Phillies (Ranger Suarez): Dansby Swanson ($3,800), Austin Riley ($3,600), Travis d'Arnaud ($2,700)

Atlanta's bats really labored towards the end of their west coast trip, but coming off an off day and back home, they look to be in a positive spot against a lefty, and those slumps have severely discounted this lineup. They've gotten Suarez for 12 runs and 16 hits across 16.0 innings to boot. Riley has just one homer in his last night after going yard in four straight games, but has a team-high .486 wOBA, 215 wRC+ and .388 ISO against southpaws. d'Arnaud isn't too shabby either, going .424/173/.247 and Swanson comes with the best current form, and a .375/140/.196 line against southpaws.

Mariners vs. Angels (Michael Lorenzen): Julio Rodriguez ($3,900), Ty France ($3,300), Jesse Winker ($2,500)

Lorenzen has struggled against Seattle to date, allowing nine runs, 11 hits and seven walks in 8.0 innings, and he's also allowed five or more runs in three of his last six starts. His struggles have come against lefties, so we pencil Winker in first, though can pivot to Cal Raleigh if we're seeking a bit of power. Rodriguez isn't must use, but given his price point is the same as teammate Eugenio Suarez, I like the floor/ceiling combo better with JRod. France gives us another top-of-the-order contact option.

