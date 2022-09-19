FanDuel MLB: Monday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

There are two NFL games Monday night, but I'm focused on the seven MLB matchups starting at 6:40 p.m. EDT or later. Looking for some lineup suggestions? I've got them!

Pitching

Kyle Wright, ATL vs. WAS ($10,100): Wright is two wins away from 20, and he's gotten there in part thanks to a 3.18 ERA. And he's posted a 2.82 at home. With the Nationals visiting Atlanta and bringing their 25th-ranked offense, I like Wright's chances of getting his 19th victory.

Clayton Kershaw, LAD vs. ARI ($9,700): When Kershaw has been healthy, he's remained one of the best pitchers in baseball. In nine starts since the start of July, the southpaw has produced a 1.99 ERA. The Diamondbacks are 14th in runs scored, but their lineup is usually lefty heavy and that should play into Kershaw's hands.

Wade Miley, CHC at MIA ($8,000): Miley has only made six starts this year, but he does have a 2.89 ERA. He also managed a 3.37 in 28 starts last season. This is more about the Marlins as they sit 28th in runs scored and list a sub-.300 team OBP.

Top Targets

After racking up 30 home runs and 14 stolen bases in 2021, Kyle Tucker ($4,000) has 28 and 22 this year. He's also recorded an .883 OPS versus righties and an .880 on the road. Drew Rasmussen has been very good this season even if he's coming off a tough start, but the seven games and 14 projected starting pitchers put me into a situation where I was down to go with a top-notch lefty hitter versus a righty.

The Giants are at Coors Field, and I want power. Joc Pederson ($2,800) has power with 22 homers while slugging .527 against righties. Chad Kuhl has been getting absolutely torched with an 8.41 ERA across his last 10 starts while allowing a staggering 3.1 home runs per nine innings.

Bargain Bats

Anthony Santander ($2,800) has enjoyed his home ballpark and has registered an .860 OPS in Baltimore since 2020. However, the switch hitter has also managed an .898 versus lefties this season. Tyler Alexander is a lefty, one who comes in with a 7.30 ERA on the road.

At this salary, I'm willing to bet on Jonathan Aranda ($2,100) and the torrid start to his MLB career having slashed .325/.386/.500 in 18 MLB games to go with a .915 OPS at Triple-A. Luis Garcia has struggled to a 4.82 ERA from his last eight starts with lefties hitting .261 against the last couple campaigns.

Stacks to Consider

Braves vs. Nationals (Cory Abbott): Michael Harris ($3,700), Dansby Swanson ($3,600), Matt Olson ($2,900)

Abbott has not shown himself to be up to pitching at the big league level yet. His career FIP is a whopping 6.84 and he's given up 2.58 home runs per nine innings. Abbott rarely sticks around too long in a game, but two at-bats could be all it takes for these three Braves.

Harris is hitting .305 with 18 home runs and 16 stolen bases. The southpaw also has a .982 OPS versus righties. Swanson has gone .280 with 20 homers and 17 swiped bags. And since 2020, he's produced an .823 home OPS. Olson has gone cold, but still has 28 home runs and an .813 OPS versus right-handed pitchers the last two years.

Rockies vs. Giants (Jakob Junis): C.J. Cron ($4,000), Ryan McMahon ($3,100), Charlie Blackmon ($3,000)

Junis has posted a 6.18 ERA across his last eight starts, with one of those at Coors Field. He unsurprisingly allowed two home runs in 6.2 innings that day. I have two lefties in this stack since they've hit .304 against Junis since 2020.

Cron isn't a lefty, but does have a .947 OPS at home. He's also crushed 28 homers and is three RBI away from his first triple-digit season. McMahon has recorded a .989 OPS the last two weeks. The lefty also has an .830 OPS at home the last couple campaigns. Blackmon had been struggling, but managed two hits and a walk on Sunday. He's also a southpaw with a .787 OPS at Coors this year.

Cubs at Marlins (Edward Cabrera): Ian Happ ($2,800), Patrick Wisdom ($2,700), Alfonso Rivas ($2,300)

This is a low-salary stack, but one that could give you tremendous value. Last season, Cabrera posted a 5.81 ERA and 6.62 FIP. This year, the righty has done well a 2.70 ERA, but with a 4.58 FIP. And his home ERA is 4.05 while having allowed 2.0 home runs per nine innings at home.

Happ enters with a .273 average to go with 17 homers and eight steals. He's a switch hitter with an .812 OPS since 2020. Wisdom offers power potential with 50 home runs over the last two seasons. He's also produced an .806 OPS on the road during that stretch. Rivas is only really viable against righties with his .733 OPS against them along with an .804 OPS overall in the last three weeks.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.