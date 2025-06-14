This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

We've got a busier than usual eight-game main slate ahead at FanDuel Saturday afternoon, with our somewhat usual compact start times between 4:05 and 4:10 p.m. EDT. Only five arms are priced at $9,000 or greater so it's another slate where we may not need to pay a premium for arms, though there are some plus matchups in that upper tier.

Rain on the East Coast is a concern, with Atlanta, New York, Philadelphia and Baltimore all looking like delays are possible to probable. This will need to be heavily monitored if you're using pitching in these spots as we don't want a lengthy delay and the loss of a starter after just a few innings. Wind looks to be blowing in at all of these locations, but mild and just a minor detriment. 9.5 run totals are the slates highest for Orioles - Angels and Royals - A's. The Rangers (-390) and Braves (-335) are massive favorites, and conveniently, that's exactly where I'm going with my pitching options.

Pitching

Jacob deGrom, TEX vs. CWS ($10,500): Given rain concerns across have the slate, deGrom looks like the easy pick, will likely be chalk, but I'd slot him in as my cash lineup starter with zero hesitation. The White Sox rank 29th with an 80 wRC+ off righties, striking out 22.8 percent of the time. deGrom has four quality starts in his last five outings, never allowing more than five hits or two runs. Chicago comes with a 1.8 run expectancy.

Spencer Strider, ATL vs. COL ($9,200): There's no doubt Strider isn't his elite self, but his command/control looks to be improving. He's coming off of his first quality start of the year and looks more capable of working six-plus innings than he did in his first few outings. It's an obvious smash matchup with the Rockies, the league's worst offense against righties with a 76 wRC+ and 25.3 percent K rate. Rain is a worry, but the upside is there for GPPs with the expectation of a vintage performance. Colorado's run expectancy is just 2.3.

Tomoyuki Sugano, BAL vs. LAA ($7,700): Sugano hasn't allowed more than four runs in any start this season, and has four quality starts in his last seven outings. He pitches to contact and doesn't miss many bats, but that's offset by the Angels propensity to whiff at a 26.4 percent rate off righties. He faced the Angels in early May and earned 41 FDP, which would be a tremendous return if he's able to replicate. I successfully targeted Charlie Morton against this lineup last night, so why not go back to the well?

Top Targets

The Phillies faced Bowden Francis two starts ago, and hammered him for six runs across 1.2 frames. He's still allowing an absurd 2.8 HR/9 and a .425 wOBA to lefties. Kyle Schwarber ($4,300) makes too much sense and has homered in consecutive games. Bargain options come in Bryson Stott ($3,000) and Max Kepler ($2,800).

The Braves lineup struggled against Rockies' starter German Marquez yesterday, it was Colorado's bullpen that undid them. But Ronald Acuna ($4,100) had three more hits, his third straight game with that total and he stole his first base of the season. He's earned at least 12.5 FDP in four straight. This lineup will be a popular stack, especially if Drake Baldwin ($2,900) starts and hits second, as he opens up budgets.

Bargain Bats

It's a similar story to Friday where the Rangers have a 5.8 run expectancy, but have been untrustworthy throughout their lineup all season. Further complicating is that White Sox starter Mike Vasil has been solid, but won't work deep, making any splits difficult to back. Marcus Semien ($3,100) extended his hitting streak to six last night, and while he doesn't offer elite upside, it's still a reasonable price for a cleanup hitter.

It's a difficult matchup against Joe Ryan, but Jose Altuve ($2,900) has to be considered at this price every night. He has two hits in four straight games, though is just 2-for-12 against Ryan.

The Royals are a stacking consideration as the lineup is largely cheap, but there aren't positive splits against lefties to feel great about. Salvador Perez ($2,800) has not faired well against southpaws all year, in contrast to his career norms. But he's got a modest five-game hitting streak, including two homers, offering some upside at this price.

Stack to Consider

Brewers vs. Andre Pallante (Cardinals): Jackson Chourio ($3,500), Christian Yelich ($3,300), Sal Frelick ($2,900)

Outside of the Braves, Phillies and maybe Royals, this is a difficult slate to stack a lineup with confidence, as the bad pitchers are facing untrustworthy offenses. And Pallante has been more vulnerable to righties, which this stack doesn't heavily target. But we've got cheap-ish big names at a discounted price atop the Brewers lineup that can pop big. Yelich leads the team with a .364 wOBA, 134 wRC+ and .252 ISO against righties, while Frelick sits at .340/117/.123 and has six hits and four runs in his last three. Chourio has a five-game hitting streak that includes two homers, but his numbers aren't elite against righties. Milwaukee should flirt with five-plus runs and if we get stable production from the more obvious targets in other games, this could provide the low-rostered boost needed to beat the competition.

