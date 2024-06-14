New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox & Best MLB Bets & Player Props for Friday, June 14

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets & Player Props

for Friday, June 14

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

The New York Yankees take on their rivals in the Boston Red Sox today for the first time this season, so this is guaranteed to be a fun series. The Red Sox actually owned the Yankees last season, when they were 9-4 against them and 5-1 at Yankee Stadium. However, the Yankees are a much better team this season, starting out 49-22 while the Red Sox are off to a 35-34 start. Luis Gil is starting for the Yankees and he has been unbelievable so far this season. Brayan Bello is starting for the Red Sox and he has been more hit or miss.

However, I am looking to target a player prop for this game. I was originally looking at a prop for Aaron Judge, but all his total bases props are at 2.5 bases. I think that is just way too high after his past couple games, and he won't be red hot forever. Juan Soto was injured last week and he was able to avoid a major injury, which is good news for the Yankees and for baseball, but maybe not so much for the Red Sox's chances this weekend. He has played four games since returning from his injury and he has hits in three of those games. He had multiple hits yesterday, and he is being protected in the lineup by Aaron Judge. He has never faced Brayan Bello in his career after coming over from the National League, but I have a feeling Soto will want to announce himself to this rivalry in a big way, and I think he gets his total base over.

BEST BET

Juan Soto (Yankees) Over 1.5 Total Bases -105 (DraftKings)

Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers

The Seattle Mariners take on their division rivals in the Texas Rangers today for the second time this season. They won two out of three games against the Rangers on the road earlier this season. The Mariners currently lead the AL West division by 5.5 games over the Texas Rangers and they are 40-31 this season. The Rangers are under .500 at 33-35 and they have been playing .500 baseball for a very long time now.

But once again, I am looking to target a player prop in this game. Corey Seager was injured last week with a hamstring injury and he played two games ago in Los Angeles in his return to face the Dodgers. He hit a home run in that game and that ended up being the only three runs the Rangers scored, and the only three runs they needed to win the game. However, he was in the lineup yesterday before being scratched. I am not sure if he will be back in the lineup today, but I want to make this play in case he is. Seager is 3-for-12 in his career against Luis Castillo, with two walks and just three strikeouts. I think if he is healthy enough to be in the lineup, he will stay hot with another extra base hit.

BEST BET

Corey Seager (Rangers) Over 1.5 Total Bases -110 (FanDuel)



San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets

The San Diego Padres travel across the country to take on the New York Mets today in a National League matchup. The Padres have been playing a lot better lately and they are 37-35 on the season riding a three-game winning streak. The Mets have won a couple games in a row, but they are still really struggling overall at 30-37 this season. This is the first meeting between these teams this season and they usually split these season series with both teams winning a couple games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. had been riding a 17-game hit streak before he went 0-for-3 with a walk yesterday. Before he went hitless yesterday, he had also hit this total-base prop over in nine straight games. He has hit this prop in 10 of the 12 games he has played in June, and I think he will bounce back with a big game today. He is just 2-for-12 with one walk and six strikeouts in his career against Sean Manaea, and he has been much worse against lefties this season, slashing .215/.367/.291. But he has also been way better on the road, slashing .341/.405/.471. f he doesn't have success against Manaea, I think he will against the struggling Mets bullpen.

BEST BET

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres) Over 1.5 Total Bases +105 (FanDuel)

