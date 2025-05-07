MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 7

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

Wednesday's MLB scheduling has been quite bifurcated, and this week is no different. There are seven games in the afternoon, and then eight games in the evening. The evening slate is where the DFS contests can be found. First pitch is at 6:45 p.m. EDT. Here are my MLB DFS lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Hunter Greene, CIN at ATL ($10,600): Atlanta may now be in the middle of the pack in terms of runs scored, but Greene has been dealing this year by and large. Pumping out a fastball that has averaged a staggering 99.3 miles per hour, the righty has racked up 11.60 strikeouts per nine innings while walking a mere 1.69 batters per nine. While Greene's homers are back up, three of them came in his one bad outing of the year, against Baltimore, and two came at Coors Field.

Jose Berrios, TOR at LAA ($8,700): You can at least count on Berrios to put in a shift. He's made 32 starts in each of the last four seasons and has made seven this year. Berrios has also gone at least five innings in every one of those outings. Now, he has a 3.98 ERA this season, and in seven of his nine prior campaigns he finished with an ERA between 3.52 and 4.00. Berrios is no ace, but the Angels are no threat offensively. They are down in the bottom five in runs scored, where they will likely remain, and have a sub-.300 OBP as a team.

Top Targets

After an injury absence that proved lengthier than imagined at first, Corey Seager ($3,300) is back for the Rangers. Since 2023 he has a .993 OPS versus righties, and he and the Rangers are playing a series at Fenway Park. Boston's ballpark is often kind to southpaw hitters. While Tanner Houck's 6.38 ERA is built in large part by one truly disastrous outing, lefties have hit a remarkable .342 against him.

A slow start has left Vladimir Guerrero ($3,300) a bit behind the eight ball, but he's now up to four homers and six doubles. Don't forget that, in addition to his 30 home runs last season, Vladito had 44 doubles as well. In his first season with the Angels, Yusei Kikuchi has a 5.04 FIP. While he has been strong against his fellow lefties in limited matchups, righties have hit .282 against him.

Bargain Bats

I fully don't expect Maikel Garcia ($3,200) to keep this up, but while the Royals have had a slow start offensively, Garcia has been red hot. He's hit .315 with four home runs and nine stolen bases. While the batting average likely won't continue at this pace, he did steal 37 bases last season, so there's something real there. The righty Jonathan Cannon has a career 4.61 FIP. This year his fellow righties have hit .282 against him, and it tends to be easier to steal on righties.

Even though he's started slowly as a Yankee, Cody Bellinger ($3,000) has supplied some counting stats. He has four homers, four doubles, and four stolen bases. Lefties often hit well at Yankee Stadium, so I think in time he will start to perform better in his new ballpark. On the flip side, Dylan Cease is going to have better numbers when the season ends. Indeed, he has a 3.33 FIP compared to a 5.61 ERA. However, I'll still take a lefty like Bellinger at Yankee Stadium against a pitcher with numbers that look dicier than usual. It's a gamble I think is worth taking.

Stacks to Consider

Tigers at Rockies (Kyle Freeland): Gleyber Torres ($4,100), Spencer Torkelson ($3,900), ($4,100), Javier Baez ($3,400)

The game between these teams at Tuesday got postponed, but the doubleheader to make it up is scheduled for Thursday. Wednesday's circumstances remain the same. That includes the fact this is a game at Coors Field, of course. Freeland has only struck out 6.73 batters per nine innings in his career. With a 5.70 ERA this season, he's on pace to finish with an ERA over 5.00 for the third season in a row. Since he is a southpaw, I do have three righties from the Tigers for this stack.

Torres' first season with the Tigers has started swimmingly, aside from an injury that has limited him to 22 games. He's slashed .291/.361/.465 with four home runs and four swiped bags. Over the last three seasons he's slugged .525 against left-handed pitchers. Torkelson has already matched the 10 home runs he hit in 92 games last season. Last year his issues were exclusively against righties. Since 2023, Torkelson actually has slugged .540 against southpaws. Even Baez is getting in on the fun with the Tigers in 2025! He's hit .309 with three home runs and seven doubles, and over the last two weeks he has an 1.148 OPS.

Orioles at Twins (Simeon Woods Richardson): Cedric Mullins ($3,200), Gunnar Henderson ($3,100), Ryan O'Hearn ($3,000)

Woods Richardson has allowed a home run in each of his last five starts. He has an outing with four walks, and another with five. The 24-year-old has a 4.03 ERA even though four of his six starts have come against the White Sox, Royals, Angels, and Atlanta. Oh, and lefties have hit .340 against him, and the Orioles given you plenty of options when it comes to southpaw bats.

With seven homers and five stolen bases, it seems like Mullins wants his second-ever 30/30 campaign. That might be tricky, but he has stolen 30 bases three times in his career, so that part of it at least I can buy. We're still waiting for Henderson's numbers to get aligned with his career numbers as he works his way back from injury. He's now up to a .252 average with three homers, a triple, and three stolen bases at least. Also, the issues have mostly been against lefties, as his OPS against righties is already above .900 as per usual. O'Hearn has seven home runs, and these are the games he's excelled in for the Orioles. Since joining the team he has an .810 OPS against righties, but also an .866 OPS on the road.

