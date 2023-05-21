MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 21

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

Sunday lists double-digit MLB games for DFS purposes with 11 matchups in the mix and the first pitch scheduled for 1:35 p.m. EDT. That includes the first leg of the Mets-Guardians doubleheader, which could play into lineups based on them having to play again later. Onto the recommendations!

Pitching

Framber Valdez, HOU vs. OAK ($10,800): Valdez has picked up exactly where he left off after last season with a 2.84 ERA through nine games after a 2.82 last year. The Athletics are down in the bottom-five in runs scored, and that's while hitting an above-average number of homers. Valdez, though, has only allowed 0.72 home runs per nine innings over his career.

Justin Steele, CHC at PHI ($8,300): Steele is coming off a tough start, but still maintains a 2.44 ERA across nine appearances. And like Valdez, he's strong at suppressing homers having only given up 0.86 per nine innings in the majors. Steele is a southpaw, and the Phillies carry a few top lefty bats.

Josiah Gray, WAS vs. DET ($8,000): Gray was once a top pitching prospect, but hadn't lived up to that…perhaps until now. He's posted a 2.73 ERA over nine starts with a 2.08 from his last eight while only allowing two homers. The Tigers unsurprisingly rank bottom-three in offense with a sub-.300 team OBP.

Top Targets

Though Adolis Garcia ($5,300) isn't running as much with only three stolen bases, he's exchanged that for even more power having already produced 14 home runs - including five in his last six games. Connor Seabold was bad with Boston, and is continuing that on Colorado. He's also registered a career 7.48 ERA while righties have hit .344 against.

It's been a sophomore slump for Julio Rodriguez ($5,200), but he's also managed seven homers and eight steals. He's also posted a .265 BABIP and has a higher line-drive and lower groundball rate, so it seems like he's been quite unlucky so far. Jared Shuster has arguably been just as unfortunate, but by that I mean he's got a 5.48 FIP compared to a 7.24 ERA.

Bargain Bats

Joey Meneses ($3,000) has shown less power this year, but has managed a .287 average after a .324 in 2022. And during his career, he's notched an .899 OPS versus lefties. Meanwhile, Joey Wentz has posted a 6.38 ERA with the southpaw having righties go .283 against this season.

Now a Blue Jay, Brandon Belt ($2,300) is very much a platoon bat who basically never faces lefties. Versus righties, he's hit well with an .873 OPS since 2021. Dean Kremer may have a 4-1 record, but he also comes in with a 4.94 ERA. And over the last couple campaign, he's allowing a .287 average to lefties.

Stacks to Consider

Astros vs. Athletics (James Kaprielian): Yordan Alvarez ($6,100), Kyle Tucker ($5,500), Alex Bregman ($4,600)

Kaprielian's pitching got him sent down to Triple-A, but he's back as a spot needed to be filled in the rotation. He carries a career 4.71 FIP, and this year that number is up to 6.98. Kaprielian has also given up at least one homer in all of his MLB starts and draws a tricky matchup at Houston on Sunday.

Alvarez boasts incredible power slugging .586 over his career with 10 home runs in 2023 after over 30 in each of his previous two campaigns. A lot of "homer and stolen bases" hitters have dipped on the running front this season, but not Tucker who's sent seven deep while swiping six bags. The southpaw has also recorded an .871 OPS versus righties and an .869 at home since 2021. Bregman's issues have come against lefties, but he's been solid against righties and that goes back to last season when he posted an .881 OPS against then and a .703 against lefties. He also has an .838 at home across the last three seasons.

Dodgers at Cardinals (Jack Flaherty): Max Muncy ($5,100), Freddie Freeman ($5,000), James Outman ($4,200)

Flaherty's last start went great, but he's still at a 4.99 FIP after a 4.97 in 2022. He's also walking over five batters per nine innings for the second straight year. I'm also going with three lefties, as southpaws have hit .341 against Flaherty this year.

Muncy has rebounded from a tough 2022 as he's walking again (.360 OBP) and has shown a lot of power with 15 homers. The southpaw also boasts three seasons with at least 35 long balls. Freeman is apparently now both an elite hitter and a legitimate base stealer with a .323 average to go with eight homers and six stolen bases. And since 2021, he's registered a .950 OPS against righties. Outman is enjoying an excellent rookie season slashing .261/.351/.529 with nine homers and five steals. He's also been stronger on the road with a career 1.025 OPS.

Cubs at Phillies (Taijuan Walker): Nico Hoerner ($4,900), Ian Happ ($4,200), Patrick Wisdom ($4,000)

The Phillies are giving Walker a start on three days rest because they wanted to demote Bailey Falter, but is this really a better solution? In his first year in Philly, Walker has posted a 6.53 ERA through nine starts and only made it through 0.2 innings during his last outing, which is why he's available Sunday. As such, I'm happy to stack the Cubs.

Hoerner is back from an injury and is someone who hits for average and steals bases. He's current at a .304 average with 12 swiped bags, and it tends to be easier to steal against righties. Happ is a switch-hitter, but prefers to face righties with an .814 OPS versus them since 2021 - including an 1.017 this year. Wisdom offers a power profile having slugged .479 as an MLB regular with 12 home runs in 2023. And since joining the Cubs, he's produced an .843 road OPS.

