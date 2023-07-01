MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, July 1

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

A seven-game main slate is offered Saturday afternoon, with all games starting between 4:05 and 4:10 p.m. EDT. Oakland hasn't made its pitching plans known, which likely doesn't matter, as we wouldn't use him and we'll still be interested in bats against. But that gives us 13 starters to choose from, eight of whom are priced at $9,000 or greater. Milwaukee at Pittsburgh and Minnesota at Baltimore both have weather concerns, which could further compact this slate. All games come with listed run totals between 7.5 and 9.0, so we're not anticipating huge offensive showings.

Pitching

Dylan Cease, CWS at OAK ($10,300): Cease has earned 40 or more FanDuel points (FDP) in each of his last four starts, striking out 35 batters across 23.1 innings, allowing just 18 hits and six runs. Oakland ranks last with a .284 wOBA off righties while striking out at a 25.3 percent clip. This pick may be one of the more obvious ones of the year, and likely comes with massive usage, potentially its downfall.

Justin Verlander, NYM vs. SF ($8,800): Outside of Cease and Zack Wheeler, we can find questions on the top-priced arms, be it matchup or form. As such, I like paying down a tad for Verlander. We know the upside he still has, even if we've seen it just three times to date. The Giants fan at a high 24.5 percent rate even if they have positive splits otherwise of righties. If you're a trend player, Verlander has alternated good and bad showings in each of his last nine starts, and if that holds, he's due to get shelled Saturday.

Kyle Bradish, BAL vs. MIN ($7,800): This is quite a different slate than most nights. Bradish and Anthony DeSclafani are our two lowest-priced arms, neither of which are really cheap. They're both in decent to better form and face soft matchups, creating appeal. Bradish gets a Twins lineup that has scuffled of late, raising their strikeout rate to 27.1 percent of righties in the process. They are just 5-7 in their last 12 games, scoring two or fewer runs in their last four losses. Bradish is in solid form, having gone for at least 3.2x return on this price in four straight, showing a 5.9x ceiling.

Top Targets

With so many talented arms, this isn't an easy slate to hone in on offensively. Perhaps the Phillies top options are the exception. Trea Turner ($3,800) is finally getting going, riding a seven-game hitting streak into Saturday, though only getting two extra base hits. He's had success off of Nationals' starter MacKenzie Gore in limited exposure and traditionally hits lefties well. Nick Castellanos ($3,600), meanwhile, leads the Phillies on the season off lefties, sporting a .409 wOBA and 158 wRC+.

Though unconfirmed, it looks like Kyle Muller could toe the rubber for Oakland, which would only add to appeal for Luis Robert ($3,900). He crushes left-handed pitching, sitting with a .490 wOBA 222 wRC+ and .375 ISO. But even if Muller isn't starting, or gets mashed and exits early, Robert is one of the more appealing hitters Saturday afternoon. He's homered six times in his last seven games and is hitting .359 with a 1.342 OPS over his last 11 games.

Bargain Bats

Charlie Morton has battled and limited damage, but he's working in and out of trouble. He sits with a 1.48 WHIP and is walking 4.1 per nine. I don't expect Miami to light him up, but they can have some pieces provide a marginal return. Morton has allowed a .404 wOBA and .951 OPS to lefties at home. Luis Arraez ($3,100) likely offers us a safe floor, while Jesus Sanchez ($2,700) showed us his power potential last night. Digging really deep if you want a dart throw, Joey Wendle ($2,300) gives another lefty option and had multiple hits in four of five before Friday's 0-for-4.

Staying in Atlanta, the Braves are too hot to ignore even in a spot against Eury Perez, who's been unbelievable over his last six starts, allowing one run while striking out 38 across 33 innings. The Braves are so hot they've largely priced themselves out of using them. Michael Harris ($3,000) can be the exception. He's hit safely in 15 of his last 17, collecting 28 hits overall, while scoring 14 times.

Giants' starter Anthony DeSclafani is allowing a .394 wOBA to lefties on the road. Perhaps targeting a cheap Mets bat offers potential to round out lineups, with Jeff McNeil ($2,400) and/or Brett Baty ($2,400) worthy of consideration at their low price points.

Stack to Consider

Astros vs. Nathan Eovaldi: Kyle Tucker ($3,500), Jose Altuve ($3,400), Alex Bregman ($3,400)

Eovaldi is likely due a bounce-back performance, but he's in some of the poorest form of the loaded pitching options we can target against Saturday. He posted a 4.44 FIP in June, allowing five homers across 31.0 innings. Don't expect an explosion from this trio, just that they'll be in the mix when Houston does scratch the plate. They've all had reasonable success off Eovaldi, each taking him deep, while going a collective 20-for-60 (.333) with five homers, seven doubles, eight RBI and six walks.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.