MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 16

FanDuel's Friday main slate is as big as they come with 12 games starting at 7:05 p.m EDT or later. Thursday's schedule was light, so we should feel confident in the listed starting arms as only the Rockies' selection is unknown.

We've got five pitchers in five-figures, though only four more in the $9,000 tier. There should be some elite options on the bump, but the pure volume suggests paying heavily for one is only necessary if it booms.

Personal issues shouldn't prevent me from providing quality content, though Friday and Saturday are tough. I'm a father of three with one graduating high school and preparing to play college football, and the other two participating in state championship events. I've got to get this in earlier than preferred, and that makes me less privy to betting lines and weather. I can't implore enough to check things throughout Friday and make adjustments as necessary.

Pitching

MacKenzie Gore, WSH at BAL ($9,700): Of the top nine top pitchers, five are left-handed and splits should play a big factor. I want all things Garrett Crochet ($10,800) if money didn't matter and I believe Chris Sale ($9,600) has some juice returning to Boston. Corbin Burnes ($9,900) against the Rockies? YES! But strictly based on stats, Gore is a live option as Baltimore sits with a pathetic 50 wRC+, .236 wOBA and .074 ISO off lefties. He's been more vulnerable to southpaws - which the Orioles are loaded with - and on the road, yet still previously earned 40 FDP by fanning eight across six innings. Unless weather plays a part, Gore will strike out enough to return even with some damage.

Dustin May, LAD vs. LAA ($8,200): Very early lines have the Dodgers as massive (-300) favorites with the Angels listing a 2.6 run expectancy. May has worked at least five frames in all of his outings to provide a great shot at a victory while the strikeouts are trending with 11 in 12.1 innings. Pair that with an Angels side that Ks at a 27.0 percent park with an 88 wRC+, and there's a nice floor and ceiling for May to be an option in all formats.

Chad Patrick, MIL vs. MIN ($7,600): Given the slate's depth, there's really no reason to be looking for a paydown. And I like Cade Povich's ($7,100) ceiling more, but even with the Twins riding an 11-game winning streak they come in with only a 3.9 run expectancy and relatively even winning odds. Minnesota strikes out at 21.4 percent with an average 100 wRC+ off righties. I'm not sure Patrick's 6.9 percent HR/FB rate is sustainable with a 47.5 percent flyball rate overall, though the Twins only lift it 35.5 percent of the time. Revert to the first sentence, but theres 3x potential for cheap.

Top Targets

We can build around Dodgers bats every night, yet that's particularly prevalent on Friday. Angels' starter Jack Kochanowicz is giving up a .387 wOBA and .906 OPS to lefties. They may be two of the slate's four most expensive players, but Shohei Ohtani ($4,600) and/or Freddie Freeman ($4,400) are preferred.

Seattle's Logan Evans is allowing a .504 wOBA to lefties on the road and a .420 to righties, so the Padres' lineup sets up identically to the Dodgers. You likely can't use more than one for pitching, though all options are on the table. None of Fernando Tatis ($4,100), Jackson Merrill ($4,000) or Manny Machado ($3,500) offer dual-position eligibility, so build out elsewhere cheaply and then take the option that fits.

Francisco Lindor ($4,000) is 10-for-35 (.286) with two homers and four walks off Carlos Rodon. The rest of the Mets' order is a combined 9-for-34.

Bargain Bats

The current "better version" of Bowden Francis has surrendered seven runs and 12 hits from 11.0 innings. His home splits favor lefties (.429 wOBA), making Riley Greene ($3,300, .394 wOBA) a sure play. But don't sleep on Javier Baez ($2,900, .376 wOBA, 146 wRC+), even in the RvR matchup. It's an obvious stacking spot where I'd prefer one share and differentiating.

If not planning to use Cade Povich on the bump, then target Nationals bats to complete a roster. He's allowing a .399 wOBA to righties that rises to .454 at home. Alex Call ($2,900), Dylan Crews ($2,800), and Amed Rosario ($2,700) are all in play depending on how the lineup shakes out.

Stacks to Consider

Rangers vs. Lance McCullers (Astros): Wyatt Langford ($3,600), Adolis Garcia ($3,100), Josh Smith ($2,900)

Here's what we know about McCullers: he's not going to work a lot of innings. He was sharp in his first start and horrific next time out, yet doesn't have the stamina to pitch deep. So even if McCullers is good, the Astros need five or more innings from their pen. Langford is on a four-game hitting streak, including two home runs. Garcia has hit in three of four with a homer, and Smith provides position flexibility, a discounted salary, a potential leadoff option, and one that comes with a .407 wOBA, 166 wRC+ and .200 ISO off righties.

Rays at Max Meyer (Marlins): Jonathan Aranda ($3,200), Josh Lowe ($3,000), Junior Caminero ($2,900)

Meyer doesn't list targetable hitter splits and the ballpark doesn't help, though he's also given up five runs in each of his last four starts spanning 15.1 innings. Aranda has posted a .468 wOBA, 213 wRC+ and .278 OPS off righties, making for a nice standalone option. Lowe is back from the IL and showed well Thursday while also batting atop the order. Caminero simply offers a third high-end ceiling at a decent value. The slate is full of high-end options, but the Rays are in a spot against a struggling, inexperienced arm where they can pop.

