Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings
In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 10-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.
Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!
*No weather issues expected.
Tonight's slate lacks elite pitching options, although there are five starters priced $9k or higher. Brandon Woodruff is our highest projected pitcher and while he certainly makes for a fine target, my preference is Shane Baz. He's posted 27+ DK points in three of his last five starts and faces a White Sox offense that sits in the bottom three in runs scored and strikes out at a high clip.
We've also starred Jacob Lopez and Michael McGreevy in our optimizer. Lopez is our top point-per-dollar pitcher with a price tag under $7k. He had a stretch last month with 24 strikeouts and one earned run allowed across three starts, so the upside is there (along with the risk). McGreevy has some GPP appeal against the woeful Rockies, even in Coors Field. Note that the Cubs are going with Ryan Brasier to open, with Ben Brown expected to be called up for a bulk relief role in what should be a typical starter's workload. Kodai Senga and Kevin Gausman also rank well in the metrics below.
Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats
Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):
|Pitcher
|Fantasy Points
|FIP
|K%
|Opponent K%
|Brandon Woodruff
|1
|3
|1
|5
|Kodai Senga
|2
|1
|6
|2
|Kevin Gausman
|3
|7
|10
|8
|George Kirby
|4
|6
|5
|15
|Shane Baz
|5
|11
|7
|3
|Carlos Rodon
|6
|4
|2
|20
|Ben Brown
|7
|8
|4
|19
|Jacob Lopez
|8
|9
|3
|9
|Zac Gallen
|9
|16
|11
|14
|Jack Leiter
|10
|13
|14
|6
|Dustin May
|11
|15
|12
|10
|Michael McGreevy
|12
|2
|18
|1
|Bryce Elder
|13
|19
|15
|4
|Noah Cameron
|14
|5
|13
|18
|David Festa
|15
|10
|9
|12
|Hayden Birdsong
|16
|14
|8
|7
|Tyler Anderson
|17
|17
|19
|13
|Sean Burke
|18
|18
|17
|11
|Colton Gordon
|19
|12
|16
|17
|Austin Gomber
|20
|20
|20
|16
Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact
Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:
|Team
|Implied Runs
|BABIP
|Stack Popularity
|Cardinals
|7.0
|6
|High
|Rays
|6.3
|1
|Medium
|Dodgers
|5.7
|11
|High
|Mets
|5.6
|18
|Medium
|Braves
|5.4
|10
|High
|Diamondbacks
|5.3
|13
|High
|Rockies
|5.0
|3
|High
|Rangers
|4.7
|20
|Low
|Yankees
|4.6
|5
|Medium
|Giants
|4.6
|17
|High
|Cubs
|4.6
|12
|Low
|Blue Jays
|4.3
|9
|Medium
|Athletics
|4.2
|7
|Medium
|Astros
|4.1
|2
|Medium
|Twins
|3.7
|14
|Medium
|Mariners
|3.6
|8
|Low
|Angels
|3.3
|16
|Low
|Royals
|3.3
|15
|Medium
|Brewers
|3.3
|4
|Low
|White Sox
|3.1
|19
|Low
My primary team stack targets
Cardinals vs. LHP Gomber (5.57 FIP, 1.9 HR/9). Key pieces: Ivan Herrera, Willson Contreras, Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado, Jordan Walker
Giants vs. RHP Elder (5.17 FIP, 1.8 HR/9). Key pieces: Willy Adames, Mike Yastrzemski, Heliot Ramos, Rafael Devers, Jung Hoo Lee
Dodgers vs. RHP Festa (5.25 ERA). Key pieces: Will Smith, Mookie Betts, Teoscar Hernandez,