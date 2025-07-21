Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 10-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

*No weather issues expected.

Tonight's slate lacks elite pitching options, although there are five starters priced $9k or higher. Brandon Woodruff is our highest projected pitcher and while he certainly makes for a fine target, my preference is Shane Baz. He's posted 27+ DK points in three of his last five starts and faces a White Sox offense that sits in the bottom three in runs scored and strikes out at a high clip.

We've also starred Jacob Lopez and Michael McGreevy in our optimizer. Lopez is our top point-per-dollar pitcher with a price tag under $7k. He had a stretch last month with 24 strikeouts and one earned run allowed across three starts, so the upside is there (along with the risk). McGreevy has some GPP appeal against the woeful Rockies, even in Coors Field. Note that the Cubs are going with Ryan Brasier to open, with Ben Brown expected to be called up for a bulk relief role in what should be a typical starter's workload. Kodai Senga and Kevin Gausman also rank well in the metrics below.

