MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Monday, July 21

Ryan Pohle takes a deeper look into team stacks and pitchers for Monday's MLB slate, including Tampa Bay's Shane Baz in a home matchup against the White Sox.
July 21, 2025
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Monday, July 21
July 21, 2025
DFS MLB
Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 10-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*No weather issues expected.

Tonight's slate lacks elite pitching options, although there are five starters priced $9k or higher. Brandon Woodruff is our highest projected pitcher and while he certainly makes for a fine target, my preference is Shane Baz. He's posted 27+ DK points in three of his last five starts and faces a White Sox offense that sits in the bottom three in runs scored and strikes out at a high clip.

We've also starred Jacob Lopez and Michael McGreevy in our optimizer. Lopez is our top point-per-dollar pitcher with a price tag under $7k. He had a stretch last month with 24 strikeouts and one earned run allowed across three starts, so the upside is there (along with the risk). McGreevy has some GPP appeal against the woeful Rockies, even in Coors Field. Note that the Cubs are going with Ryan Brasier to open, with Ben Brown expected to be called up for a bulk relief role in what should be a typical starter's workload. Kodai Senga and Kevin Gausman also rank well in the metrics below.

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):

PitcherFantasy PointsFIPK%Opponent K%
Brandon Woodruff1315
Kodai Senga2162
Kevin Gausman37108
George Kirby46515
Shane Baz51173
Carlos Rodon64220
Ben Brown78419
Jacob Lopez8939
Zac Gallen9161114
Jack Leiter1013146
Dustin May11151210
Michael McGreevy122181
Bryce Elder1319154
Noah Cameron1451318
David Festa1510912
Hayden Birdsong161487
Tyler Anderson17171913
Sean Burke18181711
Colton Gordon19121617
Austin Gomber20202016

Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact

Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:

TeamImplied RunsBABIPStack Popularity
Cardinals7.06High
Rays6.31Medium
Dodgers5.711High
Mets5.618Medium
Braves5.410High
Diamondbacks5.313High
Rockies5.03High
Rangers4.720Low
Yankees4.65Medium
Giants4.617High
Cubs4.612Low
Blue Jays4.39Medium
Athletics4.27Medium
Astros4.12Medium
Twins3.714Medium
Mariners3.68Low
Angels3.316Low
Royals3.315Medium
Brewers3.34Low
White Sox3.119Low

My primary team stack targets

Cardinals vs. LHP Gomber (5.57 FIP, 1.9 HR/9). Key pieces: Ivan Herrera, Willson Contreras, Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado, Jordan Walker

Giants vs. RHP Elder (5.17 FIP, 1.8 HR/9). Key pieces: Willy Adames, Mike Yastrzemski, Heliot Ramos, Rafael Devers, Jung Hoo Lee

Dodgers vs. RHP Festa (5.25 ERA). Key pieces: Will Smith, Mookie Betts, Teoscar Hernandez,