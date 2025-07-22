Menu
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, July 22

Ryan Pohle dives into team stacks and pitchers for Tuesday's MLB slate, featuring the Rangers' Jacob deGrom in a home matchup against the Athletics.
July 22, 2025
DFS MLB
Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 10-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*No weather issues expected.

It's a much better pitching slate tonight compared to yesterday, with an obvious chalky option in Jacob deGrom. He's our highest projected starter against an Athletics offense that has been much worse on the road. deGrom posted 29.1 DK points in an earlier matchup against them this season. 

We've also starred Logan Gilbert, Max Scherzer and Erick Fedde in our optimizer. The Brewers have been hot but were hitless through five innings last night and Gilbert has a massive 35.3 strikeout percentage. And if you're looking for a value option, a matchup against the Rockies makes Fedde a SP2 candidate. 

45-year-old Rich Hill will make his first start of the season for the Royals, and J.T. Ginn will likely be on a limited pitch count in his return to the rotation. Note that Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Jacob Misiorowski both rank well in the metrics below.

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (less than 10 IP marked as N/A):

PitcherFantasy PointsFIPK%Opponent K%
Jacob deGrom1556
Logan Gilbert21115
Yoshinobu Yamamoto344

Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact

Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:

TeamImplied RunsBABIPStack Popularity
Cardinals7.13High
Cubs6.412High
Mets5.718Medium
Rays5.61Medium
Dodgers5.611High
Braves5.210Medium
Rangers5.220Medium
Blue Jays5.09Medium
Rockies4.95High
Giants4.817High
Astros4.62High
Yankees4.46Medium
Diamondbacks4.313Low
Mariners3.97Medium
Angels3.816Low
Brewers3.44Low
Royals3.015Medium
Twins2.814Low
White Sox2.819Low
Athletics2.78Low

My primary team stack targets

Astros vs. LHP Rodriguez (5.94 ERA, 1.8 HR/9). Key pieces: