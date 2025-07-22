Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 10-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*No weather issues expected.

It's a much better pitching slate tonight compared to yesterday, with an obvious chalky option in Jacob deGrom. He's our highest projected starter against an Athletics offense that has been much worse on the road. deGrom posted 29.1 DK points in an earlier matchup against them this season.

We've also starred Logan Gilbert, Max Scherzer and Erick Fedde in our optimizer. The Brewers have been hot but were hitless through five innings last night and Gilbert has a massive 35.3 strikeout percentage. And if you're looking for a value option, a matchup against the Rockies makes Fedde a SP2 candidate.

45-year-old Rich Hill will make his first start of the season for the Royals, and J.T. Ginn will likely be on a limited pitch count in his return to the rotation. Note that Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Jacob Misiorowski both rank well in the metrics below.

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (less than 10 IP marked as N/A):