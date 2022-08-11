Mound Musings: Bullpens Are Constantly Evolving

This article is part of our Mound Musings series.

For fantasy teams, there could be points to pursue in the saves category. Closer roles are generally set for the best MLB teams, but there are a lot of teams that either didn't have a reliable closer, or traded the closer away at the deadline leaving a void in their bullpens. Ideally, teams prefer to have fairly specific roles with regard to their daily bullpen assignments. In a perfect world, the starting pitcher would provide six or better yet, seven strong innings, whereupon the set-up guys would pitch the seventh and/or eighth inning before turning the game over to the closer to finish things. It just doesn't happen like that these days. That's why a typical bullpen has six or seven available pitchers, and from a fantasy perspective the roles of the bullpen pitchers can be almost endlessly adapting and evolving. Today's closer can be tomorrow's fourth-inning mop up guy, while last week's unheralded arm could be working in a key set-up role next week. With relief pitching, it's almost always a, "what have you done for me lately" game.

The trade deadline has come and gone. We're in mid-August, so only about six or seven weeks to go in the 2022 regular season. And, pitching is getting thin. Winning and losing could hinge on which teams can cobble together an effective bullpen and make it to the finish line intact.

That's our goal. Let's see if we can sort out some of the most unsettled bullpens.

Here are some bullpen scenarios to keep an eye on:

Some Notable Rotation Ramblings:

Over the past few weeks I have mentioned Miami's Braxton Garrett as a pitcher I've been pursuing. His ability to miss bats initially caught my eye, and as I watched him pitch, he seemed be rounding into a fantasy asset. He's not overpowering, but he gets a lot of movement and keeps hitters guessing.

If it weren't for bad luck … Boston's Chris Sale pitched just 5.2 innings in 2022, and now he has broken his wrist in a bicycle accident that required surgery, ending his season. The good news is he looked good in those innings and should probably be on your draft list for next year. He's due for some good luck.

San Diego's Blake Snell has to be high on the list of frustrations for fantasy owners this year. However, just when you think it's time to pull the plug, he pops up with a few innings, reminding us how good he can be. He just struggles to consistently repeat his motion, but when he's got it all working, he's an ace.

Making just his second start for the Mariners – both against the heavy-hitting Yankees – Luis Castillo was brilliant, tossing eight shutout innings. He looked as good as the line score, too. He didn't get a win as his mates weren't able to provide any run support, but he clearly made a statement. Very impressive.

Endgame Odyssey:

In Cincinnati, Hunter Strickland has lost his hold on the closer's job, which gives the Reds the reason to make a change and let their best option, Alexis Diaz, step in. He looks like a viable ninth-inning guy. With David Robertson gone, Rowan Wick should get his chance to prove he can handle closing duties for the Cubs. His name has come up over the past couple years, but another option always seemed to appear. The ninth inning was in good hands with Clay Holmes, but the Yankees' closer has struggled recently. In watching him, command is the issue, and I think his mechanics are just out of sync temporarily. Pittsburgh's closer David Bednar went on the IL earlier this month with lower back inflammation, and his return timetable has been rather vague. That leaves Wil Crowe the most likely candidate to see save chances. I considered covering Tampa Bay in the analysis above, but the closer candidates would probably change before you read this. If you really have to have a Rays' reliever, try Pete Fairbanks or Jason Adam. In an interesting twist earlier this week, Washington's Kyle Finnegan entered the game in the seventh inning (and was credited with a blown save) while Carl Edwards logged the save after the Nationals retook the lead. Keep an eye on this one.