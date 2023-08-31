Mound Musings: Save Me!

This article is part of our Mound Musings series.

Okay, on with the subject at hand. The trading deadline has come and gone. We're in late August, so only about five weeks to go in the 2023 regular season. And, pitching is getting thin. Winning and losing could hinge on which teams can cobble together an effective bullpen and make it to the finish line more-or-less intact.

As promised, I took more frequent looks at bullpens that certainly seem to be spending more time in flux. Inconsistency is certainly one factor, but I think an even bigger consideration is a tendency to use the reliever with the expected best matchup against a specific spot in the batting order even if it happens before the ninth inning. In other words, if the middle of the opponent's batting order comes around in the eighth inning, that's when the team's best reliever gets the call. We'll worry about closing out the game when the ninth inning gets here. Unfortunately, there is almost nothing a fantasy team owner can do to predict that happening, but we try.

Bullpens are constantly evolving

For fantasy teams, there could be points to pursue in the saves category. Closer roles used to be generally set for the best MLB teams, but there are more and more teams that either don't have a reliable closer, or might have traded their closers away as we approached the trade deadline (August 1), leaving a void in their bullpens. Ideally, teams still prefer (I think) to have fairly specific roles with regard to their daily bullpen assignments. In a perfect world, the starting pitcher would provide six, or better yet, seven strong innings, whereupon the set-up guys would pitch the seventh and/or eighth inning before turning the game over to the closer to finish things. It just doesn't happen like that these days. That's why a typical bullpen has six or seven available pitchers, and from a fantasy perspective, the roles of the bullpen pitchers can be almost endlessly adapting and evolving. Today's closer can be tomorrow's fourth-inning mop up guy, while last week's unheralded arm could be working in a key set-up role next week. With relief pitching, it's almost always a, "what have you done for me lately" game.

That's our goal. Let's see if we can sort out some possibly unsettled bullpens.

Here are some bullpen scenarios to keep an eye on:

Some Notable Rotation Ramblings:

Another painful punch for Noah Syndergaard . Cleveland designated him for assignment just a few weeks after they acquired him. He hasn't been close to his pre-injury form of about five years ago, and his transition to more of a finesse pitcher isn't working out. I'm afraid he needs to hit the reset button.

. Cleveland designated him for assignment just a few weeks after they acquired him. He hasn't been close to his pre-injury form of about five years ago, and his transition to more of a finesse pitcher isn't working out. I'm afraid he needs to hit the reset button. Yes, Chicago's Jameson Taillon has to again be high on the list of frustrations for fantasy owners. He had a stretch where he went 5-0 with a 2.17 ERA, making us think maybe he's turned around. Sorry folks, his ERA over his last four starts has been an ugly 7.84. Welcome to 2023, the year of living dangerously.

has to again be high on the list of frustrations for fantasy owners. He had a stretch where he went 5-0 with a 2.17 ERA, making us think maybe he's turned around. Sorry folks, his ERA over his last four starts has been an ugly 7.84. Welcome to 2023, the year of living dangerously. I continue to be impressed by Seattle's Bryan Woo . In his most recent start he blanked Oakland over six innings – okay, it was Oakland. He has to be careful with his pitch count, as the M's are closely monitoring his workload. I'm just afraid they might shut him down, although the playoff hunt makes that harder to do.

. In his most recent start he blanked Oakland over six innings – okay, it was Oakland. He has to be careful with his pitch count, as the M's are closely monitoring his workload. I'm just afraid they might shut him down, although the playoff hunt makes that harder to do. His 2023 numbers have been ugly, but I continue to track the Dodgers top pitching prospect, Gavin Stone. He's a lot better than the numbers suggest, and the injuries piling up (it was just announced Tony Gonsolin will undergo Tommy John surgery) could be opening the door for an extended look.

Endgame Odyssey

I nearly included the Tigers in the above breakdown of the closing assignments, but following a blip of inconsistency, it appears Alex Lange is back in the role. He should be. An occasional command problem is likely to be a part of his resume going forward. I was afraid I might need to add Boston to the bullpen breakdowns when Kenley Jansen left a recent outing with a hamstring issue, but he avoided the IL and is good to go. The Dodgers are saying Daniel Hudson could still make it back before the end of the regular season, but he's been out a long time (since early July) so even if he does return, I doubt there will be any saves in 2023. The Angels hit flush including a couple fairly respectable bullpen arms in Matt Moore and Reynaldo Lopez. Both those guys are likely to surface somewhere, albeit not in closing roles. The Rangers are doing some adjusting following a couple blown saves by Will Smith. Jose Leclerc converted one save, but Aroldis Chapman is the most likely benefactor, at least for the time being.