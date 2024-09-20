Mound Musings: The 2024 Season Pitching Awards Edition

This article is part of our Mound Musings series.

We are close to completing a full season of questionable pitching, no doubt influenced by workloads in both rotations and bullpens that certainly have had an impact on performance, and perhaps more importantly, have strained organizational depth. To put it bluntly, we have seen pitchers on MLB mounds who clearly should have remained in the minors. On the plus side, we have seen several new arms make a big splash. Fantasy baseball in general, and specifically the pitching aspects of the game, continue to rapidly evolve – or digress, depending on your perspective. And for fantasy owners, roster management became more and more of a challenge. Still, there are always standouts, and it is time to see who they are.

Let's get to my list of the 2024 award winners:

Newcomer Award – Paul Skenes: He's the easiest choice for an award, perhaps ever. Obviously, there have been other very good pitchers who put up very respectable numbers, but Skenes is different. While he was still at LSU, it was pretty obvious we were dealing with someone special. I said then I hadn't seen his level of raw talent since Stephen Strasburg (2009 draft). That's saying a lot. He's not just a talent, he's a generational talent. It might be years before we see another like him. He threw 35 minor league innings, the last 27 of those at Triple-A Indianapolis, but it was a waste of time, as he dominated. So, up to Pittsburgh where he is an instant ace. He pitches for a mediocre (generous) team yet he is 10-3 with a 2.07 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP. Are you ready? I don't think we've seen his best yet.

Biggest (Pleasant) Surprise – Tarik Skubal: After Skubal missed the first half of 2023 following flexor tendon surgery, he returned to the mound and immediately started tossing hints he was on his way. I don't think many analysts, myself included, anticipated what we've seen in 2024. Over 30 starts, he has limited the opposition to three or fewer earned runs in 25 of them. We can call that something that has become increasingly rare – consistency. He throws a solid repertoire and throws it all for strikes. He misses bats and stays around the strike zone. A lot of his success can be attributed to a change in pitch mix. He cut back on slider usage, increasing use of his four-seamer and the pitch that has become his trademark: a wicked change-up. Again, what he has displayed is consistency. And, a special mention to runner-up David Peterson of the Mets.

Biggest Disappointment – Walker Buehler: A few short years ago, Buehler was a top starter and likely under consideration for the Pitcher of the Year Award. He had Tommy John surgery in 2022 and missed all of 2023 with a couple rehab setbacks thrown in. We are so used to pitchers coming as good, or sometimes better, after TJ, but the truth is, only about 90 percent ever make it all the way back. With a horrendous 2024, he is beginning to look like one of the 10 percent. His velocity is still down a couple ticks, his command is nothing like it was in the old days, and he is serving up homers like the grill guy at your local McDonald's. I loved the old Buehler and I own him in most of my leagues, but he has been a disaster. It is possible he could still make it back, he's just 30 years old, but he needs to show us something consistently positive.

From the Ashes Award – Seth Lugo: Where do I begin? After several relatively successful seasons in the Mets bullpen, he moved to San Diego, and they slotted him into their rotation in 2023. He didn't do badly. Then it was on to Kansas City for 2024. It appeared to be a mediocre team with some promising kids. Ummm, led by Bobby Witt, the Royals decided to show what a high energy team could accomplish. Lugo very clearly jumped on the bandwagon, having a star-studded season as a starting pitcher. He's 16-8 with a 3.05 ERA, a 1.11 WHIP, and he's already covered 193 innings. His peripherals have softened in the second half (he has five starts of allowing four or more runs) but his overall numbers are still strong. I'm impressed, but to be honest, a reliever shifting to the rotation often suffers from overexposure, and I'm wondering if hitters aren't catching up to him. That said, after a rough start, he usually bounces back strong.

Kevin Gregg Award – David Bednar: This is my annual award for the least-closer-like relief pitcher who collected quite a few saves. This year I feel like the manager of a lot of teams in MLB. Write the names of a huge list of relief pitchers on slips of paper and throw them into a hat. When the ninth inning rolls around, draw one out. Could I have a little drumroll please? And, the winner is … Mr. Bednar. He might actually be a pretty decent set-up guy but he has served as the Pirates closer several times this season. Veteran Aroldis Chapman was very erratic early on, so they kept trying Bednar. All those tries have added up to a 5.98 ERA with an equally ugly 146 WHIP and six blown saves. His velocity is actually up a bit, but he lacks command and he's not fooling anybody when he does throw a strike.

Closer of the Year – Emmanuel Clase: The last couple years this award went to someone named Diaz – kind of a brother act. This year I had to really mull it over, as two pitchers really kept their teams in the hunt. St. Louis had Ryan Helsley who has been about as reliable as possible (45 saves in 49 chances), but I decided on Cleveland's Clase. He logged 46 saves in 49 chances to go with an amazing 0.65 ERA and a matching 0.65 WHIP. He hasn't blown a save since May 19, which is almost unbelievable considering the inconsistencies of MLB bullpens, and he doesn't even look challenged very often. He's as close to money in the bank as you can get.

Pitcher of the Year – Chris Sale: This was again unofficially the hardest one to call for me. Skubal and Philadelphia's Zack Wheeler also had worthy credentials. I decided on Sale, the MLB leader in wins with 17, strikeouts with 219 (in just 173 innings) and with an outstanding ERA of 2.35 as this year's winner. I have been a huge Sale fan since the first time I saw him on a mound. His rather violent pitching motion is sometimes seen as an injury red flag, but I can forgive that, as he just keeps bringing it. His philosophy: When your team is ahead and you fall behind in the count, throw a strike. More pitchers need to learn that lesson. I LOVE his ability to miss bats, so if he does get into trouble, he often escapes. Sale, now 35 years old, is clearly aging well, and there are no signs of him slowing. In my book he's worth the injury risk.

Some Notable Rotation Ramblings:

I was able to watch the Rangers' Kumar Rocker in his MLB debut. This guy is scary good with that slider and a lively fastball to set it up. That said, I'm a little concerned about the future. He didn't really throw anything but the fastball and slider, and no consistent off-speed pitch could be problematic next year.

The Dodgers have complicated things a bit regarding Tyler Glasnow. He was initially reported to be experiencing some elbow pain, but tests on the elbow were deemed "promising." Now he's been shut down from throwing, and sources say he is unlikely to return during the regular season. That's promising?

Injuries tore me up in 2024, not the least of which was Baltimore's ace-in-waiting Grayson Rodriguez. He went 13-4 before a lat injury sidelined him in late July. There has not been much information forthcoming, but the team still lists a return date of late September. A shorter outing is likely, but it will be good to see him.

Is it possible an ace pitcher like Skenes brings out the best in his mound counterpart? I tuned into the Cardinals/Pirates game to gape at Skenes (he was masterful), but the standout was Andre Pallante. He has occasionally flashed good stuff, but this was the best I have seen from him. He's worth a look.

I thought the White Sox' Sean Burke showed a little promise. You might think there is a dim light at the end of the tunnel, but no, the worst team in the history of the game has already announced they intend to cut payroll in 2025. I'm not sure how they'll do that. Cutting minor-leaguers for worse minor-leaguers?

Late-breaking news … Shohei Ohtani has been tossing impressive bullpens. Now the Dodgers are quietly saying he might – that's "might" – be available to pitch in the playoffs. It's unclear whether he would start or come out of the bullpen, but wanting to keep his bat in the lineup is a complicating factor.

Endgame Odyssey:

The Cubs lost mediocre closer Adbert Alzolay to injury, but I'm not terribly excited about his backup plan, Porter Hodge. His early numbers have been pretty good, but he's relying on a unmaintainable .205 BABIP. I'd still like to see Nate Pearson get a shot, but we're running out of season. The Angels Ben Joyce was just settling into the closer's role when a shoulder impingement cropped up. He is by far their best option, but the Angels aren't playing for anything so I doubt if we see him again before 2025. Speaking of shoulder impingements, the Marlins lost Calvin Faucher to the same injury. Jesus Tinoco may be their best option, but I wouldn't jump too high to get him. I like a bit of what I see from Tampa Bay's Edwin Uceta. He's not Pete Fairbanks, but he could be an adequate fill-in while Fairbanks is out. In Baltimore, current closer Seranthony Dominguez hasn't exactly been dominant, but he has done an adequate job and is likely the guy until Felix Bautista returns next spring. In Arizona, Justin Martinez had pretty much taken over closing duties. The team stated they would like to see former closer Paul Sewald back in the saves mix, but he went on the IL, ending that plan.

Next week we wrap up an exciting (and hopefully productive) season of Mound Musings with the annual Kids on Parade edition. Don't miss it!