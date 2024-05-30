Mound Musings: Time to Pull the Chute?

This article is part of our Mound Musings series.

That said, I would like to feature a few pitchers who have made us wonder, "What was I thinking?" as we reflect on draft day. Next week, I think, we'll flip the coin and I'll throw out some pitchers who have posted really impressive numbers so far, but might see a major dip (or continued success). Keep in mind, fantasy success relies on what's coming next.

Another month has passed, and we are now heading into June. This is typically the time I try to sort through my pitching staff, and take a good long look at any underperformers. One-third of the way through the season, meaning most starting pitchers have taken about 10 turns. That should be long enough for the majority to work through any mechanical issues, or get healthy, or build up normal arm strength/endurance. There are exceptions, so every dog might not get the heave-ho, but I am at that point in the season in which I need a viable reason to accept poor performance.

Let's take a look at some significant underperformers:

Blake Snell (Giants, 0-3, 10.42 ERA, 2.05 WHIP) – There was certainly no shortage of pitchers to populate this list, but the top name on the list was never in doubt either. In 2023 Snell won 14 games and punched out 234 in only 180 innings. Of course, he also walked a league leading 99, but you can afford that if you are virtually unhittable. This has been a very challenging season. He was late to sign with the Giants this spring, so he wasn't fully prepared for Opening Day. Then in late April he suffered an abductor strain, setting him back further. It's been ugly, but he has had valid excuses, and you just can't dump a guy associated with a Cy Young. Patience. Verdict: Hold onto him.

Kyle Hendricks (Cubs, 0-4, 10.47 ERA, 2.02 WHIP) – Long time readers know that one of my favorite teases is poking fun at sinkerball pitchers. Don't get me wrong, no one appreciates a groundball double play more than me, but the line between that groundball and a rocket between two outfielders on the way to the wall can be very fine. Hendricks is something of the poster child for that anomaly. When he's on, he's tough. Unfortunately, "being on" doesn't happen as often as it once did, and you know the old saying, "A sinker that doesn't sink is a piece of cake – pound cake." It is basically the same as a batting practice fastball. You know, the ones that get collective "ooohs" and "aaahs" as they sail into the parking lot. A more compassionate (and patient) soul would say, "wait until next time," but that's just not me. Verdict: Pull the chute.

Braxton Garrett (Marlins, 1-0, 5.30 ERA, 1.02 WHIP) – It seems this article was written just a few days late for Mr. Garrett. He suffered an impingement in his throwing shoulder, which cost him spring training and the first few weeks of the 2024 season. He didn't make his debut until May 12, and his first two starts were unimpressive, as he allowed 11 runs in 10 innings, leaving him with a 10.24 ERA and a 1.55 WHIP. Of course, he was like the Easter Bunny leaving brightly colored hints behind every bush that better days were ahead. He struck out 13 in one of his rehab starts, and more than once his somewhat porous defense let him down (with no errors being charged). Then just a few days ago he tossed his first career complete game shutout against Arizona. He needed just 95 pitches to complete the four-hitter. He struck out a modest six hitters, but did not walk a batter. It would be unrealistic to expect that in every one of his starts, but he's definitely capable of being a fantasy asset. Verdict: Hold onto him.

Kenta Maeda (Tigers, 2-1, 5.80 ERA, 1.32 WHIP) – After missing the 2022 season following Tommy John surgery, Maeda began the long road back last year, and I thought with the timing and the "change in latitude," he might be primed for a big year. It hasn't happened, at least not so far. Maeda is 36 years old, and an assortment of aches and pains is probably contributing. Interestingly, an "illness" was listed as the reason for a recent trip to the injured list, nothing specific, but we are seeing players impacted by this. Now, his velocity is down a tick and his strikeout rate has softened, so maybe too much optimism is unrealistic? I'm not ready to grab the cord. His first start following the illness looked pretty good, so perhaps this wily veteran can still enjoy a few more days basking in the sun. Verdict: Hung jury.

Hunter Brown (Astros, 1-5, 7.06 ERA, 1.78 WHIP) – Because of his superior arm, Brown was a serious target for many fantasy owners this spring. He easily sits mid 90s and can push triple digits, but he fails to spot his pitches as often as he does spot them. The Astros have stumbled badly out of the gate, and Brown is a big part of that. April was awful, and while May has been a bit better, it hasn't been the stretch he needs to right this season. My problem is I am undecided on what to do with him. On one hand I see encouraging hints, but I also see times where he looks somewhat lost. Does it sound like I'm talking in circles? Yes? It's okay, I am. I just don't know what to expect. His signals are very mixed, so I'm going to give him the hung jury tag. I would stash him unless the start is a very favorable matchup, and see if some time helps him. Verdict: Hung jury.

Edward Cabrera (Marlins, 1-2, 7.17 ERA, 1.59 WHIP) – I'm just noticing that injuries appear to be a major contributing factor in our underperformers roll call. It's not everyone, but it is more than I anticipated. The Marlins don't play great defense, and they don't hit the ball very often or very hard, which means they have to rely on their pitching, and they have two guys on this list. That's not good. Cabrera got off to a late start, making just five starts before he hit the injured list with a sore shoulder. The shoulder issues have been on again, off again, so a return timeline is tough to call. That said, even at his best, Cabrera is a big strikeout/too many walks guy, and I'm going to wave goodbye – at least until I see serious command improvement. Verdict: Pull the chute.

Joe Musgrove (Padres, 3-4, 5.66 ERA, 1.50 WHIP) – He suffered through April and May without ever really getting locked in. He even managed to miss a couple weeks earlier this month with a broken toe. His results have actually been a mixed bag. He's been one of the Padres' most reliable starters over the past couple seasons, but he just hasn't been able to get back into that groove. He generally throws strikes – that's the good news, although his walk rate is a little higher than I would expect – but he has allowed a lot of homeruns, which is somewhat unnerving when you consider he pitches half his games in a very pitcher friendly park. Some would let him slide and expect better in the future, but I'm meaner than that. He often looks like he's walking the edge to me, so I'm going to cut bait. Verdict: Pull the chute.

Some Notable Rotation Ramblings:

I have always liked Cal Quantrill . However, him being traded to the Rockies took some of the luster away. I say that, but he is 4-3 with a pretty impressive 3.53 ERA with Colorado. I hesitate to suggest giving him a regular spot in your fantasy rotation, but I think he's a viable candidate for spot starts, especially on the road.

I noticed the Orioles' Kyle Bradish twirled seven, no-hit, shutout innings the other day. That pretty much always catches my eye. Okay, almost always. I then noticed it was against the hapless White Sox. All kidding aside, it's encouraging to see his progress after he missed April with a UCL sprain.

Remember when Philadelphia's Taijuan Walker was considered a potential top-of-the-rotation arm? I watched part of his most recent start against the Giants and found him to be a shadow of his former self. His fastball was down over three mph, and he wasn't locating well. He's officially off my wish list.

Injuries have not treated me well this week. The White Sox Mike Clevinger was listed as Tuesday's likely starting pitcher until Tuesday afternoon when he was added to their injured list with elbow inflammation. I still think he could be a moderately productive SP, but not until he stays healthy enough to get settled.

And, as setbacks so often happen with shoulder injuries, the Mets' Kodai Senga has suffered several delays, and may now be looking at a post-All-Star return. The team really isn't trying very hard to put a timeline on his recovery, as he recently had a cortisone injection, which basically resets his rehab clock.

Endgame Odyssey:

The Mets Edwin Diaz is struggling to find his way these days. He blew a couple saves and a four-run lead, then was called upon to work in a non-save scenario. He sailed through that but then blew another save in his next outing. Long term, don't expect the Mets to give up on him anytime soon, but there are clearly some questions to be answered. This just in, Diaz was just placed on the IL with a shoulder impingement. I haven't talked much about Oakland's closer, Mason Miller, but you can bet he is a prominent point of discussion among contender's looking for a huge bullpen boost. Would the A's deal him? In Baltimore, Yennier Cano and Craig Kimbrel may share the save chances for the foreseeable future. The O's would prefer Kimbrel carry the load, but he's a bit too unpredictable from day to day. One of my biggest disappointments this season has been Toronto's Jordan Romano. He's 7-for-8 in save ops, but he sports an ugly 6.39 ERA. Lingering in the middle of the strike zone just isn't working out. This spring I thought Yuki Matsui might grab the closer's job and run with it. I obviously didn't give Robert Suarez enough consideration. All he has done is complete 16 consecutive saves with a microscopic 0.73 ERA.