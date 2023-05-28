NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Andrew Abbott, Reds: Abbott, profiled a month ago when he jumped from Double-A Chattanooga to Triple-A Louisville, is knocking on the door for a promotion to the bigs. He produced 36 strikeouts and three walks while sporting a 1.15 ERA and 0.57 WHIP in 15.2 innings over three starts for Chattanooga to earn the bump up. Those numbers far exceed the 4.75 ERA, 3.48 FIP, 1.37 WHIP, 30.8 percent strikeout rate and 10.6 percent walk rate from 20 starts at Double-A last year. Abbott has posted a 46:14 K:BB, 3.16 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 31.1 innings over six Triple-A starts and is coming off two stellar outings. On the flip side, his walk rate has doubled since being promoted and he's benefitting from a .242 BABIP, resulting in a 3.57 xFIP. Abbott's hot start oversells his prospect value as he's a cerebral lefty with a low-90s fastball, quality breaking ball and improved changeup, but should soon be in the Cincinnati rotation. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (early spec call up bid)

Zach Davies, Diamondbacks: Davies, sidelined since Apr. 8 with a strained oblique, rejoined the Arizona rotation Saturday. He struck out seven over 4.2 scoreless innings for Double-A Amarillo over the weekend and tossed a bullpen session Wednesday before management paced the way for his return. The 30-year-old right-hander is fully recovered from his injury and has replaced Brandon Pfaadt at the back end of the Arizona rotation. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (same bid as prior)

Kyle Hendricks, Cubs: Hendricks, profiled the last month, gets another mention as he was activated to start Thursday against the Mets and allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out five over 4.1 innings. He got roughed up quite a bit during his first two rehab starts, but was able to regroup and only surrender three earned runs across 16 innings in his final three appearances after making some mechanical adjustments. Hendricks, who suffered a right shoulder capsular tear last August, is slotting in at the back end of the Chicago rotation following his 2021-22 struggles. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (same injury return bid)

Dinelson Lamet, Rockies: Lamet, placed on the 15-day IL with back stiffness May 4, is being stretched out as a starter at Triple-A Albuquerque. He looked sharp in his two rehab starts so far with five strikeouts and no walks over six innings of one-run ball. Lamet was a starter before, but moved to the bullpen in 2021 partially due to his injury history. All signs point to him getting a chance to fill a spot in the Rockies' starting rotation, possibly as early as this week. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (injury spec return bid)

Bobby Miller, Dodgers: Miller was mentioned last week and is back here as he made his major-league debut Tuesday with a stellar start against the Braves where he only gave up one run on four hits and one walk while striking out five over five innings. He'll make at least one more turn in the rotation and then his status may depend on when Julio Urias (hamstring), Michael Grove (groin) or others are ready to return. Miller can touch 100 MPH with his fastballs while throwing a four-seamer and a sinker. He uses all three secondaries with each boasting above-average to plus potential, though the production hasn't mirrored the talent and stuff to date. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14 (upped bid, stash potential)

Michael Soroka, Braves: Soroka is working his way back from a pair of Achilles' tendon tears and could be on the verge of rejoining the Braves' rotation. It's been a struggle for him, but he enjoyed his best start this season Tuesday for Triple-A Gwinnett where he allowed one run over six innings while striking out eight and could join Atlanta next week. Dylan Dodd was called up for Thursday's start, but was sent down Saturday while Jared Shuster received another turn Friday (both pitchers profiled last week). If Soroka stays on a five-day schedule, he would be in line to make his next start Sunday, but could instead join the big-league roster in Oakland to take the hill Monday or Tuesday in place of Dodd. The 25-year-old right-hander last pitched in the majors during August of 2020 while missing most of the last two seasons while recovering from multiple Achilles tears and other related injuries stemming from lower-body issues. Soroka was an ace in 2019, so what he will be now remains to be seen. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (spec call up bid)

Julio Teheran, Brewers: Teheran opted out of his minor-league deal with the Padres for the second time this month last week. This time, he signed a major-league deal with Milwaukee and was immediately inserted in the starting rotation Thursday where he let in a run on four hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings. The 32-year-old right-hander hadn't pitched in a game at the MLB level since 2021 and he was sporting a rough 5.63 ERA through 40 innings (eight starts) this season with the Padres' Triple-A affiliate prior to opting out. The Brewers list five starting pitchers on the injured list, creating the need at the end of their rotation. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

RELIEF PITCHER

Kyle Finnegan, Nationals: Somewhat quietly, Finnegan has been very effective after a rough start. He's only been scored upon in three of his last 17 appearances while posting a 1.62 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 18:7 K:BB through 16.2 innings and converting nine of 10 save chances. Finnegan's overall numbers aren't great, but a look beyond the numbers show a more than solid back-end reliever. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: Rostered

Mark Leiter, Cubs: Leiter was profiled two weeks ago and looks to be the favorite to receive save chances in the short-term. Despite struggling recently, he was called upon and notched his second save of the season Wednesday. Leiter's strong numbers this season (1.77 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 31:6 K:BB over 20.1 innings) give him the current edge over others, at least until Codi Heuer is deemed ready. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: Rostered

Eduardo Salazar, Reds: Salazar, signed out of Venezuela in 2017, was promoted to the majors this week. He earned the call-up based on his 0.51 ERA and 25:3 K:BB across 17.2 innings of relief between Double-A and Triple-A. Salazar is slated to work in middle relief for Cincinnati. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

CATCHER

Patrick Bailey, Giants: Bailey, the Giants' first-round pick in 2020, was promoted May 19 to the parent club. He received the nod despite only 14 games at both Double-A Richmond and Triple-A Sacramento. Power isn't an issue for Bailey, but the ability to make consistent contact and limit strikeouts remain two major flaws in his game. Blake Sabol is still in the catching mix, but Bailey appears set to receive a look as the Giants' primary backstop until Joey Bart (groin) is ready to return from the IL. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Omar Narvaez/Tomas Nido, Mets: Narvaez, out since Apr. 5 and on the 60-day IL due to a strained left calf, began a rehab assignment Thursday for High-A Brooklyn. He was scheduled to play two games there before moving to Triple-A Syracuse for the completion of his rehab. If all goes well, Narvaez should return to the Mets in early June. Nido, sidelined due to dry eye from May 10, returned to the Mets on Thursday while backing up Francisco Alvarez. When Narvaez returns, Nido should be the odd man out, though Alvarez has earned the right to remain the starting backstop. Narvaez - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (early spec return bid); Nido - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

FIRST BASE

Kody Clemens, Phillies: Clemens, best known for being the son of Roger, has carved out a semi-consistent role with the Phillies. The injuries to Rhys Hoskins and Darick Hall have created a roster spot in Philly. Clemens is seeing playing time at first against right-handed pitching, though that window of opportunity might be coming to an end with Hall slated to start a rehab assignment. Until then, Clemens should continue to start versus righties and then move back to a bench role. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5

Darick Hall, Phillies: Hall looked set to start at first base almost daily following the season-ending injury to Rhys Hoskins. But six games into the season, Hall tore a ligament in his right thumb and underwent surgery while expected to be out two months. He hasn't hit live pitching yet, but has been doing so on the field and off HitTrax while also taking groundballs, running and throwing. Hall could start a rehab assignment this week and should rejoin the Phils in early June where he would replace Kody Clemens at first. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (early injury spec return bid)

Joey Votto, Reds: Votto's surgically repaired right shoulder wasn't ready for an April rehab assignment and that forced him to be shut down, though he looks to be on the mend. He's back taking live batting practice and will continue to do so as he ramps things back up. Votto may not be too far off from restarting his rehab assignment if things continue to progress in the right direction. Based on the length of his absence, he's probably looking at a late-June return to the Cincy lineup. How Votto will be deployed given the Reds' youth movement underway has yet to be determined. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early injury spec return bid)

SECOND BASE

Tucupita Marcano, Pirates: Marcano, a portion of the Pirates' return in the Joe Musgrove trade, has been starting nearly every day against righties at second base and shortstop. The production hasn't been elite as he bats toward the bottom of the Pittsburgh order, but he's posted some counting stats and a decent slash line. Marcano should remain in the mix as a strong-side platoon option at shortstop while sharing the position with righty Chris Owings. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Andruw Monasterio, Brewers: Monasterio was promoted Saturday to get his first taste of the majors after spending nearly a decade in the minor leagues between four organizations. He replaces Willy Adames (concussion) on the Brewers' active roster. Monasterio has displayed a discerning eye at the plate with more walks (32) than strikeouts (29) so far this season while being able to run a little with 11 steals through 42 games, but may only be with the Brewers until Luis Urias comes off the 60-day IL. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Rougned Odor, Padres: Odor saw his five-game hit streak end Saturday, but he's still 8-for-24 with a pair of home runs and 12 runs driven in over his last six games. Be careful not to overrate as he was 8-for-53 with a .495 OPS to start the season. But Odor's recent hot stretch at the plate likely has earned him a short-term boost in playing time. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: Rostered

THIRD BASE

Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Reds: Encarnacion-Strand, despite 37 Ks in 136 plate appearances, is slashing .352/.382/.719 through 29 Triple-A games with 22 extra-base hits, including 12 home runs. One additional concerning stat is he's only taken three walks, which has been a problem over his professional career. How this plays out when CES hits the majors will be an interesting test case, as the lack of contact indicates he'll struggle - though he's made up for it in the past. He's getting time at first, third and DH, the latter projected as his role once promoted - which could be sometime this summer. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16 (upped early spec call up bid)

Luis Urias, Brewers: Urias has been sidelined since Opening Day on the 60-day IL with a strained left hamstring. He played third base and batted second for Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday as he kicked off a rehab assignment. Urias should be back with the parent club by the end of the week barring any setbacks. Injuries limited him to just 119 games last season to cut into his production. Once healthy, Urias likely will receive most of his action at third while also playing second and short. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (injury spec return bid)

SHORTSTOP

Ronny Mauricio, Mets: Mauricio, profiled a month ago, receives another mention as he may be close to a promotion. His 348/.384/.586 slash line at Triple-A Syracuse makes a good case for a call-up, but he'll need to prove he can first handle second base defensively - which is a work-in-progress. The Mets are getting little production out of the left field duo of Mark Canha and Tommy Pham, so the plan is to move Jeff McNeil to left on a full-time basis and open up the keystone for Mauricio. This move would add another top prospect to a Mets youth movement that already features Francisco Alvarez at catcher, Brett Baty at third and Mark Vientos in a utility/DH role. Signed an international free agent, Mauricio has steadily shown signs of improving his plate discipline, making his promotion a matter of when and not if. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team-NL: $14 (upped spec call up bid)

Brice Turang, Brewers: Willy Adames was hit by a foul ball in the dugout Friday and landed on the 7-day concussion IL Saturday. He looks to have avoided a major injury, but will miss at least a week. Filling in at shortstop will be Turang, who has done little with his playing time this season but will get at least seven days to prove he deserves consistent opportunities. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team-NL: $6

OUTFIELD

Will Benson, Reds: Benson, who opened the season with the Reds, was sent down after a slow start. He was up for a few days earlier this month, but went just 1-for-25 with 14 strikeouts at the big-league level in 2023. Benson was promoted Friday and could see a little action against right-handed pitching, though it's hard to expect much from him. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $4

Jonathan Davis, Marlins: Davis was acquired from the Tigers earlier this month in a swap of minor-league outfielders. He was promoted Tuesday after slashing .258/.336/.516 through 140 plate appearances in Triple-A. That call-up was due to the Miami outfield being short-handed with Avisail Garcia (back), Jesus Sanchez (hamstring) and Jazz Chisholm (toe) all injured. Davis has been hot since joining the Marlins and could see regular playing time until others get healthy. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team-NL: $7

Avisail Garcia, Marlins: Garcia, on the injured list since the start of May with lingering tightness in his back, is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday. Signed to a four-year, $53 million contract by the Marlins in Nov. 2021, he's struggled so far in Miami with a .188/.243/.333 slash line over 76 plate appearances this season before being placed on the shelf after hitting .224 with only eight home runs last year. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team-NL: $6

Nolan Jones, Rockies: Jones was promoted to the majors Friday. Initially expected to replace Brenton Doyle (knee) on the Rockies' active roster, Jones instead received the promotion with Michael Toglia being optioned. The 25-year-old had been on an absolute heater at Triple-A slashing .356/.481/.711 with 12 homers, 42 RBI, five stolen bases and 38 runs in 39 games with Albuquerque. Jones started Friday and Saturday in place of Doyle and should receive consistent playing time – at least initially - even when the latter returns. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team-NL: $7

Jake McCarthy. Diamondbacks: Arizona recalled McCarthy on Thursday and sent down Dominic Fletcher. After struggling in the big to start the season with a .143 average, he was sent down in to Triple-A Reno where he's gone .333 with four home runs, four steals and a .952 OPS in 22 games before earning a second chance. Brilliant after his call up last season, McCarthy should initially get a look in an everyday role either in center field or right field with future playing time depending on if we see his 2022 or early-2023 version. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team-NL: $14 (adjust up/down based on belief in player)