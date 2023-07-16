NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Johnny Cueto, Marlins: Cueto, out since his first start of the year with a biceps injury, was activated off the injured list Monday. He made his seventh and rehab start for Triple-A Jacksonville last Saturday where he built up to 90+ pitches, though will be used in relief - at least initially. Cueto could end up in the rotation, but is more likely to remain in long relief in Miami even with Eury Perez in the minors. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5 (same injury return bid)

Chris Flexen, Rockies: Flexen, designated for assignment first by the Mariners and then the Mets, signed a minor-league deal with the Rockies. He posted a 7.71 ERA over 17 appearances (four starts) in the majors this season, but was a solid arm for Seattle during 2021-22 while bouncing between the rotation and bullpen. Flexen reported to Triple-A Albuquerque, but should be up in the bigs soon enough. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Ryan Pepiot, Dodgers: Pepiot was sidelined at the start of the season with a strained left oblique, then suffered a setback in mid-May that pushed back his return. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday that likely will span several starts and could keep him in the minors the full 30 days. Pepiot rebounded from a rough initial stint in Triple-A to post a 2.56 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 114:36 K:BB over 91.1 innings along with nine appearances in the majors. He could end up in the LA rotation once healthy, but needs to iron out his command issues to maximize his devastating arsenal. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early spec return bid)

Jose Quintana, Mets: Quintana signed to a two-year, $26 million deal this offseason after a brilliant 2022 with Pittsburgh and St. Louis and underwent bone graft surgery on his rib cage in March. He just completed a 30-day rehab stint and struggled in his last two outings, but was activated Friday. While the Mets haven't yet announced when the left-hander will make his debut, it's expected to come early next week against the White Sox. Quintana slides into the back end of the Mets' rotation, replacing David Peterson. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (same injury return bid)

RELIEF PITCHER

Joel Payamps, Brewers: Payamps is next-in-line if something happens to Devin Williams. He earned his way into the Milwaukee setup job based on 17 holds to go with a 1.91 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 47:8 K:BB over 42.1 innings while not allowing an earned run in his last 11 outings. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

CATCHER

Luis Campusano, Padres: Campusano was profiled last week and gets another mention as his rehab shifted last weekend to Triple-A El Paso. He recovered from surgery on May 12 to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb and began a rehab assignment Jul. 4 in the Arizona Complex League. If all progresses normally, Campusano could return to the Padres' active roster this week as an option at catcher, first base and DH. Gary Sanchez has reverted to form after a hot start, so Campusano has a shot at solid playing time if he hits once activated. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (same injury return bid)

Endy Rodriguez, Pirates: Rodriguez has disappointed after a brilliant 2021-22, though has picked up his game of late by slashing .326/.400/.465 with one homer, three doubles and more walks (six) than strikeouts (five) in his last 10 games with Triple-A Indianapolis. Henry Davis was promoted nearly a month ago, but is seeing most of his action in right field and leaving the catcher spot open. If Rodriguez can remain hot, he could be promoted after the trade deadline. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (up in keeper leagues)

FIRST BASE

Michael Toglia, Rockies: Toglia was called up Friday to provide the Rockies with a replacement bat. The 24-year-old is slashing .253/.364/.479 through 343 plate appearances at Triple-A, yet hasn't carried over his success to the majors. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

SECOND BASE

Chris Taylor, Dodgers: Taylor, out with a bone bruise in his right knee since the third week of June, was activated off the IL Friday. With Miguel Vargas at Triple-A, Taylor should be able to play fairly regularly at the keystone - at least in the short term. He did produce 11 homers and seven steals prior to being sidelined, but was only batting .206. Keep in mind the Dodgers are likely to be aggressive at the trade deadline, but Taylor could still receive at-bats at several positions even if they acquire a second baseman. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

THIRD BASE

Drew Ellis, Phillies: Ellis was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday to take the spot of Josh Harrison (wrist). The 27-year-old fared well during a brief stint with the Phillies earlier this season where he posted a .919 OPS with two homers over eight games before being demoted in mid-June. Ellis can fill in at multiple infield positions, though is better served at the corners. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

SHORTSTOP

Ryan Bliss, Diamondbacks: Bliss, drafted in the 2021 second round, is a name to keep in mind. He was promoted to Triple-A Reno Thursday after dominating in Double-A where he slashed .358/.414/.594 with 12 homers and 47 RBI across 324 plate appearances while also stealing 30 bases. Bliss disappointed last year and seems unlikely to crack the D-Backs lineup this season, but could be up in 2024. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5 (stash bid on keeper leagues)

OUTFIELD

Luis Gonzalez, Giants: Gonzalez, who underwent surgery in March to repair a herniated disc in his lower back and has been on the IL all season, will soon begin a rehab assignment. He likely will be able to return in early August and back up all three outfield slots. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5 (early spec injury return bid)

Jake Marisnick, Dodgers: Marisnick signed a one-year deal with the Dodgers on Thursday. He could give the Dodgers a platoon mate for James Outman in center field while appearing against southpaws. Marisnick has compiled a career .228/.281/.385 line over parts of 11 ML seasons. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Johan Rojas, Phillies: Rojas was promoted Friday to replace Cristian Pache (elbow) on the Phillies' active roster. Added to the 40-man roster over the offseason, he enjoyed a breakout campaign by slashing .306/.361/.484 with nine home runs and 30 stolen bases for Reading. Rojas can cover all three outfield places and should fill the role vacated by Pache as a short-side platoon option in center for Brandon Marsh. He likely will remain with the parent club under Pache returns, though it's not clear how long he'll be out. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

Tyrone Taylor, Brewers: Taylor, on the shelf with a sprained right elbow since the beginning of June, was activated off the injured list Friday. He's only slashed .160/.179/.240 from 78 plate appearances so far and will have to battle for playing time in the Brewers' crowded outfield with Sal Frelick possibly being called up soon. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5