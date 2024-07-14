NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Ian Anderson, Braves: Anderson, profiled last week and working his way back from April 2023 Tommy John surgery, pitched for Double-A Rome on Friday. This was his first rehab appearance since he threw three scoreless innings (46 pitches) in a start for Single-A Augusta on Jun. 30 where he allowed one hit and one walk with no strikeouts. That outing came after a pair of appearances for Atlanta's Florida Complex League affiliate. Anderson was brilliant in 2020 and 2021 but fell off a cliff in 2022 and missed almost all last season. The right-hander may require just one more rehab start before he becomes an option for the Atlanta rotation. The Braves have been beset by pitching injuries and the back end of the rotation isn't set, affording Anderson a shot at a spot when ready. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (same spec return bid)

Alex Cobb, Giants: Cobb, recovering from surgery on the labrum in his hip to address ongoing impingement issues, threw 55 pitches in his third rehab start with Single-A San Jose on Wednesday where he gave up three runs on five hits from four innings. He's expected to pitch in another game - which will be his fourth - in Arizona on Monday. The right-hander will need a few more starts to get built back up, but could be ready to return from the 60-day injured list shortly after the All-Star break. This will depend on if Cobb continues to make progress in his recovery from the shoulder issue while increasing his pitch count in subsequent rehab starts. Once active, he'll likely move back into the middle of the Giants' rotation. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (upped spec return bid)

Yilber Diaz, Diamondbacks: Diaz was mentioned last week when he was to be selected from Triple-A Reno to start last Monday and he's back here as he did great to earn a second outing. Regarded as one of the top pitching prospects in Arizona's system, he went six innings while striking out five and only conceding one run on four hits and one walk. He followed that by allowing one run on four hits and a pair of walks with two Ks through six innings to earn his first win. Diaz earned a promotion to Triple-A on Jun. 11, where he posted a 3.27 ERA and 1.23 WHIP alongside a 28:9 K:BB over 22 innings across four starts. He also went 3-5 with a 4.33 ERA and 77 strikeouts across 11 starts and 54 innings in Double-A Amarillo. Jordan Montgomery (knee), Eduardo Rodriguez (shoulder) and Merrill Kelly (shoulder) are all in throwing programs and may be on track to return from the IL within a few weeks, at which point Diaz may be sent down. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (upped bid)

Kyle Freeland, Rockies: Freeland has looked much stronger since returning from a left elbow strain that sidelined him for over two months. He's logged four straight quality starts while giving up five earned runs over 26.1 innings with a 21:5 K:BB and Wednesday seeing him register a season-high nine strikeouts. Freeland's rough start to the year is still having a significant impact on his season-long numbers of a 6.00 ERA and 1.62 WHIP, yet he's managed a 30:13 K:BB through 42 innings over eight starts. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (Rockies' starter caveat apply)

Marco Gonzales, Pirates: Gonzalez, sidelined since mid-April with a left forearm strain, was activated off the 60-day IL and started Friday. He struggled during a pair of rehab starts at Triple-A by recording a 6.14 ERA in 7.1 innings, but only allowed one run on seven hits with four strikeouts from five innings. Despite the solid start against the White Sox, Gonzalez may have benefitted from additional minor-league starts. If he's unable to regain his form from when he was in Seattle a few years ago, he could be moved to the bullpen. Keep in mind that prior to being sidelined, the left-hander began the year with three solid starts and that could earn him some leeway. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (return bid)

Merrill Kelly, Diamondbacks: Kelly, sidelined since straining his right shoulder in April, threw his second bullpen session Friday. He could next progress to beginning a rehab stint, which likely will last about a month or so. In the four starts prior to his injury, Kelly was 2-0 with a 2.19 ERA and 0.93 WHIP over 24.2 innings following back-to-back solid campaigns. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (early upped spec return bid)

Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers: Kershaw, who underwent shoulder surgery last November, made a rehab start Saturday with Triple-A Oklahoma City. He last pitched in a rehab game on Jun. 19 at Single-A, but soreness in his shoulder forced him to pause his rehab assignment. Kershaw has since built back up to throwing two innings in a simulated game, and the goal will be to get him up to three in his return to minor-league action. He'll likely require two or three ore rehab starts before potentially being activated in late July. Once available, Kershaw should slide back into the LA rotation, though maybe towards the middle rather than the top. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (same spec return bid)

German Marquez, Rockies: Marquez, working his way back from Tommy John surgery, made his sixth rehab appearances Tuesday at Double-A Hartford and is lined up to start Sunday against the Mets. He came out of his minor-league rehab healthy with his usual velocity, even though his overall results weren't anything special. The Rockies might elect to give Marquez additional time and have him make his return outing after the break. Either way, tread carefully. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5 (same return bid)

Jordan Montgomery, Diamondbacks: Montgomery, placed on the IL on Jul. 2 (retroactive to Jun. 29) due to inflammation in his right patellar tendon, could be ready for Arizona's road trip immediately following the All-Star break. He threw a bullpen session last Tuesday with another one Friday and may return without a rehab start, which is likely a mistake. Montgomery got a late start to the season after signing with the D-Backs in March and has struggled. He would probably benefit from an outing or two in the minors, but could return to the Arizona rotation without one. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early spec return bid)

Luis Ortiz, Pirates: Ortiz was discussed last week and gets another mention as he may remain in the Pirates' rotation. He threw six shutout innings and gave up four hits while striking out five last Sunday, similar to his original outing on Jun. 26. With Bailey Falter on the IL due to arm discomfort, Ortiz has ably stepped in. But Quinn Priester and Marco Gonzales both returned this week from their injuries. And even though Jared Jones is on the IL with a Grade 2 lat strain, there's no guarantee Ortiz will remain in the rotation despite his solid start. He conceded one run on four hits and one walk with five strikeouts over 5.2 innings Saturday after logging 61.0 frames through 15 starts last season for Pittsburgh alongside a 2.95 ERA and a 52:18 K:BB. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7 (same as prior, up if he remains a starter)

Tyler Phillips, Phillies: Phillips earned his first major-league win Saturday as he gave up four runs on six hits and no walks with five Ks across six innings. He threw an impressive 51 strikes on 79 pitches with 11 whiffs and pitched well enough to secure the first career victory. Phillips was promoted earlier this month after 15 starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, where he notched a 4.89 ERA with 78 strikeouts over 92.0 innings. His first appearance came in relief, but was quickly moved into the rotation to start Saturday. It remains to be seen what the rookie's role will be after the break, though he has a good shot to stay in the mix until either Taijuan Walker (finger) or Spencer Turnbull (lat) return from the injured list. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Quinn Priester, Pirates: Priester, out since Jun. 6 with a lat injury, made a slightly surprising return to the Pirates on Tuesday where he conceded two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks while fanning out eight from six innings to earn the win after Josh Fleming operated as the opener. Priester only needed two rehab appearances before being activated covering nine innings and should step right back into the rotation. He scuffled in his three starts before being sidelined and could remain a starter even after Jared Jones (lat) returns even though Pittsburgh now has several options with Marco Gonzales also back. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (upped return bid)

Robbie Ray, Giants: Ray, who underwent Tommy John surgery last May, threw 59 pitches in his eighth rehab outing and allowed four runs on four hits (including two homers) and a walk while fanning five in three innings for Single-A San Jose on Tuesday. He's scheduled to increase to 65-to-75 pitches in his next start Sunday, which could set him up to join the Giants shortly after the All-Star break - though he's yet to toss more than 3.2 innings in an outing. When healthy, Ray still offers some of the better swing-and-miss stuff of any left-handed pitcher in baseball and has seen a dramatic improvement in his ability to throw strikes the past two seasons thanks to some mechanical changes made after joining the Blue Jays in 2020. Traded to the Giants from the Mariners this offseason, Ray should slot into the middle of the rotation once he returns to active duty. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (same spec return bid)

Eduardo Rodriguez, Diamondbacks: E-Rod, sidelined all season with tightness in his pitching shoulder and profiled the last three weeks, threw off a mound for the first time this season Tuesday and recovered well enough to do the same Friday. If all goes well, he could be close to starting a minor-league rehab assignment as a recent MRI showed his shoulder - which had a May setback - to be fully healed. Rodriguez, signed to a four-year, $74-million contract with the Diamondbacks in December of 2023, is likely at least a month away from making his 2024 debut. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (slightly upped spec return bid)

Joe Ross, Brewers: Ross, out since May 20 with a lower-back strain and ruled out at least through the break, struck out three over 3.2 scoreless innings in his second rehab start on Wednesday with Triple-A Nashville. He scattered two hits and one walk in the 46-pitch start, which came three days after his first rehab start with High-A Wisconsin Saturday. Prior to getting hurt, Ross went 2-4 with a 4.50 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 35:16 K:BB in 42 innings over nine starts. He'll likely require two more rehab starts, after which he should rejoin the Milwaukee rotation. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $7 (same spec return bid)

RELIEF PITCHER

Jose Butto, Mets: Butto notched his first career save with 1.1 scoreless innings Wednesday. He came in with one on and two out and 5-2 lead in the eighth to retire the only batter he faced. When New York took a 6-2 lead in the bottom of the frame, manager Carlos Mendoza opted to stick with Butto rather than use Edwin Diaz in a non-save situation. Normally a starter, Butto has handled the switch to relieving well. The right-hander's first seven outings this season came in the rotation, but he's now made four scoreless appearances out of the bullpen across 7.2 innings since being called up on Jul. 2. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

Erik Miller, Giants: Miller has seen heavy work out of the SF 'pen while also being used as an opener. He's on an eight-inning shutout streak that's trimmed his ERA to 3.43 with a 1.19 WHIP and 46:22 K:BB through 42 innings. Miller has added 11 holds and three blown saves while not losing since May 21. His value is higher in NL-only leagues. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Dedniel Nunez, Mets: Nunez, like Jose Butto, recorded a save this week for the Mets. He entered in the eighth inning in a tight situation up one with runners on first and second and no outs. He induced a double play and a foul out to impressively escape the jam, then watched the Mets score three times in the bottom of the frame. With the lead now 7-3, manager Carlos Mendoza opted to stay with Butto rather than put in Edwin Diaz for a non-save situation. The right-hander returned for the ninth and struck out all three batters he faced to cap his first big-league save. Nunez has recorded a 2.35 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 39:5 K:BB through 30.2 frames. In addition to Saturday's save, he's registered seven holds and two wins through 21 outings. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

Devin Williams, Brewers: Williams, shut down during spring training due to multiple stress fractures in his back, began a rehab assignment with High-A Wisconsin Saturday. He tossed a live bullpen session Tuesday, paving the way for the latest outing. Trevor Megill has operated as the Brewers' primary closer with Williams on the shelf going 18-for-19 in save chances, though Williams should settle back into the role once activated. He racked up 51 saves alongside a 1.73 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 126 appearances between 2022 and 2023. This is the last week I'll profile him as his rostered percentage is now above the 65 percent threshold for article inclusion. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16 (upped spec return bid)

CATCHER

Pedro Pages, Cardinals: Ivan Herrera was activated off the IL and demoted, leaving Pages as the backup to Willson Contreras. He's seeing limited playing time, but could be an option in two-catcher, NL-only leagues. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

FIRST BASE

Juan Yepez, Nationals: Yepez was mentioned last week and is right back here as he's hit the ground running since being called up and may not give up the first base job so easily. Since taking over the starting spot, he's hit safely in eight straight while batting .333 (10-for-30) with five doubles, two RBI and 5:5 BB:K. This run continues Yepez's fine play at Triple-A Rochester, where he went .307 with an .833 OPS in June. Washington promoted him after optioning Joey Meneses to Rochester and Joey Gallo (hamstring) - currently sidelined and only on a one-year deal - could be released after he gets healthy. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (slightly upped bid)

SECOND BASE

Jose Iglesias, Mets: Iglesias continues to produce for the Mets. In 79 plate appearances since joining the parent club, he's slashing .347/.380/.560 with seven doubles, three homers, 12 runs and 16 RBI. Iglesias recorded his first career multi-homer performance on Friday in his 1,124th big-league game. Jeff McNeil has been bouncing between the keystone and a corner outfield spot with Starling Marte (knee) on the shelf, affording Iglesias playing time at second and is also getting the occasional start at the hot corner. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Matt McLain, Reds: McLain, who underwent shoulder surgery in late March, has started swinging a bat and is hoping to begin a rehab assignment Aug. 12. Now that he's active, there will be a step-by-step progression from dry swinging to tee work to soft toss, etc. The 2021 first-rounder produced 16 home runs with an .864 OPS during his rookie season over 403 plate appearances and could be ready to return in late August or early September. McLain's eventual return will add to a crowded Reds' infield, but provide a lineup boost. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (same very early spec bid)

THIRD BASE

Eugenio Suarez, Diamondbacks: Suarez is certainly making me look bad for dropping him in the RotoWire staff league a few weeks ago as he's gone 17-for-57 with nine extra-base hits - including four homers - and 15 RBI the last 17 contests to make up for a very slow start. Arizona has few viable options to cover the third, which has afforded Suarez - with at least 22 home runs in each of the last three seasons - some equity as he finds his footing. Jump on board if an owner like me dropped him. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14

SHORTSTOP

Tommy Edman, Cardinals: Edman, who's been out all season while he ramps back up from October wrist surgery, kicked off a rehab assignment Tuesday with Springfield. He was slated to begin an assignment with Springfield or Triple-A Memphis the previous week, but suffered a mild ankle injury that slightly set him back. Edman is included in this column as he remains only 54 percent rostered in CBS Sports leagues. He won a Gold Glove at second base in 2021 and logged 46 starts at shortstop in 2023, though the outfield might represent his clearest path to consistent playing time once he returns from the 60-day IL. And that could occur after the All-Star break if he progresses without incident during the rehab stint. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team-NL: $11 (same spec return bid)

Xavier Edwards, Marlins: Edwards was discussed last week after being promoted following the release of Tim Anderson and gets another as he looks locked in as Miami's starting shortstop. The 24-year-old infielder has hit safely in nine of the first 10 games while slashing .342/.390/.411. Edwards accumulates 37 steals in 41 attempts between Triple-A and the Majors last year and picked up his first big-league swipe on Thursday. If he continues to get on base, he should do well in that category. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14 (upped bid from last week)

OUTFIELD

Sean Bouchard/Weston Wilson: The Rockies and Phillies called up depth outfielder this week. Bouchard is back in the bigs with Nolan Jones landing on the IL. He spent much of the year with Colorado, where he produced a .200/.307/.318 line with a homer, eight RBI and four steals through 102 plate appearances. Bouchard was sent down in late June after battling a back injury and hit .357 with a home run, seven RBI and a steal across seven contests with Triple-A Albuquerque, so maybe this is the time he puts it all together. Wilson was called up by the Phillies on Friday. The 29-year-old was with the Phillies for a couple weeks in June, yet only appeared in two games. Wilson rejoined the big club just ahead of the All-Star break filling a utility role with Whit Merrifield being released. Both - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Kris Bryant, Rockies: Bryant took full batting practice in Cincinnati on Monday for the first time since going on the shelf in early June with a left rib contusion and oblique strain. He worked with the strength and conditioning staff on Friday without any setbacks. If things continue to go well, Bryant is expected to begin a rehab assignment as soon as Jul. 19. Injuries have limited him to just 24 games this season, during which he's slashed .186/.307/.279 with 10 RBI. This is the fourth season out of the last five - and third straight as a Rockie - where injuries have substantially cut into Bryant's playing time. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (early spec return bid)

Alexander Canario, Cubs: The Cubs recalled Canario from Triple-A Iowa on Thursday due to Cody Bellinger going on the IL with a fractured finger. He went .273 with one homer and an .815 OPS in a 13-game stint with the Cubs earlier this year. In 59 games for Triple-A, Canario batted .238 with 16 home runs, 43 RBI and an .832 OPS. Despite both Bellinger and Mike Tauchman (groin) being sidelined, Canario is still receiving limited playing time. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Rece Hinds, Reds: It's Rece Hinds' world, and we are just living in it. He was promoted Monday to provide outfield depth for Cincy, yet he's done that and substantially more by hitting safely in all six outings going 11-for-22 with three doubles, a triple, five homers, 11 RBI and two steals while starting in right field. Keep in mind that Hinds slashed .216/.290/.409 in 77 contests with Louisville, so don't overrate even though he's showed no signs of slowing down at the plate. The 23-year-old has hit 13 home runs and stole 12 bases in 2024, but he's struck out at an unsightly 38.4 percent clip. Still, it's hard to ignore the historical streak Hinds is currently achieving. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Lars Nootbaar, Cardinals: Nootbaar was profiled last week and deserves another mention as he returned Monday to the Cardinals. Out since straining his left oblique May 29, he completed the six games that were to comprise his rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield. Nootbaar was slated to return to the active roster on Jul. 5, though was activated a few days later. Prior to being injured, he was slashing .313/.418/.552 with four homers in his last 79 plate appearances. Now active, Nootbaar has resumed his role as the team's starting right fielder. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (same return bid)

Eddie Rosario, Braves: Rosario, released by the Nationals on Jul. 3, signed a minor-league deal with the Braves two days later. He only played three games at Triple-A Gwinnett before being promoted. Rosario only slashed .183/.226/.329 in 235 plate appearances before being cut loose by Washington, but recorded a .255/.305/.450 line in Atlanta during 2023 with 21 home runs. Rosario will likely receive regular playing time in left against right-handed pitching while the team scrambles to find outfield production due to Ronald Acuna (knee) and Michael Harris (hamstring) being out. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Mike Tauchman, Cubs: Tauchman, sidelined since Jun. 17 with a Grade 2 left groin strain, ran the bases Thursday and is continuing his rehab in Arizona. The next step is to face live pitching ahead of a return to rehab game action. Tauchman slashed .259/.359/.382 with 16 extra-base hits and 33 walks while moving between all three outfield spots over 66 contests. Once he returns - likely in early August - he should resume playing almost daily for the Cubs. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early spec return bid)