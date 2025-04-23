MLB DFS
DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide: Top Picks & Strategy

Written by 
Ryan Pohle 
Updated on April 23, 2025 4:39PM EST
Baseball

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

We have a couple of true ace pitchers taking the mound tonight in Freddy Peralta and Logan Webb, with the latter being one of the pitchers we've highlighted. Webb is expected to be the highest rostered pitcher in GPPs tonight with a much improved strikeout rate this year in addition to being in his pitcher friendly home park. You could certainly go ahead and roster both pitchers in this game. 

We've also highlighted David Festa, Michael Lorenzen and Kumar Rocker in our optimizer. Rocker is an option if you want to go with a contrarian value play as he showed his potential with 26.8 DK points in his last start, but he's best suited for GPPs. Andrew Heaney also ranks well in all the categories below and is a viable option in the mid-tier in the midst of a nice year thus far in his first season with the Pirates. 

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):

*Ben Casparius and Bryse Wilson are not included as both will be on limited pitch counts

PitcherFantasy PointsFIPK%Opponent K%
Freddy Peralta1634
David Festa2245
Logan Webb3118
Andrew Heaney4472
Bowden Francis51387
Matthew Boyd6796
Michael Lorenzen78111
Eduardo Rodriguez8329
Taj Bradley911512
Kumar Rocker1091214
JP Sears11101010
Jack Kochanowicz1214143
Ryan Gusto135613
German Marquez14121311

Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact

Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, home run rate and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:

Team Implied RunsHR RateStack Popularity
Twins6.212High
Royals5.716High
Diamondbacks5.65Medium
Angels5.22Medium
Cubs5.13Medium
Athletics5.04Low
Rangers4.96High
Dodgers4.91High
Astros4.510Medium
Blue Jays4.515High
Pirates4.213Medium
Giants3.87Low
Rays3.89Medium
Rockies3.214Low
Brewers3.08Low
White Sox2.711Low

My primary team stack targets

Royals vs. RHP German Marquez (4.93 FIP) Key Pieces: Salvador Perez, Vinnie Pasquantino, Maikel Garcia, Bobby Witt, Drew Waters

Twins vs. RHP Bryse Wilson (6.78 FIP, career 1.9 HR/9) Key Pieces: Edouard Julien, Trevor Larnach, Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa, Ty France

Astros vs. RHP Bowden Francis (5.42 FIP, career 1.5 HR/9) Key Pieces: Yainer Diaz, Isaac Paredes, Jeremy Pena, Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez

Rangers vs. LHP JP Sears (4.77 career FIP, 1.5 HR/9) Key Pieces: Jake Burger, Marcus Semien, Wyatt Langford, Adolis Garcia, Josh Jung

Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success

Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:

