Yahoo DFS Baseball: Friday Picks

Get ready for a packed Friday with 16 games scheduled across baseball, which includes a doubleheader between the Phillies and Nationals. As far as exciting series go, there will be no shortage of them. The Blue Jays will host the red-hot Yankees and try to start whittling away at the Yankees' division lead in the process. The Red Sox also have some catching up to do in the AL East, but they will be met with a tough foe when they take on the Cardinals. The Angels and Mariners, two AL West teams who are battling for a Wild Card spot, will face each other in Seattle. As we get ready to enjoy what should be a fun night, let's highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups.

Pitchers

Carlos Rodon ($51) is coming off of a stellar start against the Giants in which he recorded eight strikeouts over six scoreless innings. After a monster 34.6 percent strikeout rate last season, Rodon hasn't regressed much this year with a 30.6 percent strikeout rate. Despite his hefty salary, he's still an appealing option against the Pirates, who have the third-worst OPS in baseball.

Speaking of favorable matchups, Frankie Montas ($47) also has a great one versus the Royals, who have the fifth-worst OPS. He needs a favorable foe after getting knocked around for five runs over six innings by the Red Sox in his last outing. With that being said, he's been a bright spot for the Athletics, allowing two or fewer earned runs in nine of his 13 starts.

Jon Gray's ($39) inconsistency has been on full display lately. Across his last six starts, he had three outings in which he logged at least six innings and allowed two or fewer runs. However, he gave up at least four runs in each of the other three outings. This has the potential to be one of his better starts, though, given that he will be facing a Tigers team that has scored the fewest runs in baseball.

Top Targets

Mike Trout ($20) launched two home runs Thursday, marking his second multi-homer performance over his last five games. He's up to 18 home runs for the season, to go along with his .440 wOBA. Don't be surprised if he stays hot against Robbie Ray ($45), who has allowed 1.6 HR/9.

After a slow start, Jose Abreu ($23) is 31-for-80 (.388) with five home runs and seven doubles over his last 21 games. During that stretch, he has a 16.3 percent walk rate and just a 13.3 percent strikeout rate. Add in his career 152 wRC+ versus left-handed pitchers and he's a great option against Framber Valdez ($47).

Bargain Bats

It looks like Jose Miranda ($13) is starting to feel more comfortable at the plate. Over his last 11 games, he is 12-for-39 (.308) with two home runs and three doubles. Starting against the Twins will be Madison Bumgarner ($31), who has a 5.03 FIP that indicates he hasn't pitched as well as his 3.50 ERA would lead you to believe.

While it wasn't official as of early Friday morning, indications are that Daniel Lynch ($30) will start for the Royals versus the Athletics. He has a 1.56 WHIP, so while the A's don't have a ton of viable options, this could still be a matchup to exploit. At the catcher's spot, this might be a night to roll with Sean Murphy ($13), who has a .390 wOBA versus lefties this season.

Stacks to Consider

Padres vs. Kyle Freeland ($28), Rockies: Manny Machado ($24), Luke Voit ($22), Ha-Seong Kim ($19)

While Freeland hasn't been a disaster, his 4.39 ERA and 4.15 FIP are nothing to write home about. He only has a 16.4 percent strikeout rate, and his 1.40 WHIP is too high for a pitcher who calls Coors Field his home park. The Padres should be a popular team to stack, and rightfully so. Voit is one Padre to consider, in particular, given that he is 20-for-75 (.267) with five home runs and six doubles over his last 17 games.

Dodgers vs. Zach Plesac ($28), Guardians: Mookie Betts ($23), Trea Turner ($21), Gavin Lux ($13)

After a disappointing 2021 campaign in which he had a 4.67 ERA and a 4.73 FIP, it's much of the same for Plesac in 2022 with his 4.70 ERA and 4.52 FIP. His 16.3 percent strikeout rate is certainly underwhelming, and his 11.3 percent barrel rate allowed this season would be the highest mark of his career. This won't be easy against the Dodgers, who have the second-highest OPS versus right-handed pitchers in baseball.

Mets vs. TBD, Marlins: Pete Alonso ($23), Francisco Lindor ($18), Brandon Nimmo ($16)

With the Marlins' starting rotation in shambles because of injuries, they have yet to officially name a starting pitcher for this game as of early Friday morning. Given their lack of options right now, it will likely be an underwhelming choice, or they could go the route of a bullpen game. Look for the Mets hang a crooked number here, with Alonso potentially being one of their more productive hitters. He's off to an excellent start with a .264 ISO and a .381 wOBA.

