Yahoo DFS Baseball: Friday Picks

While baseball officially returned from the All-Star break Thursday, it was a weird schedule that included two doubleheaders among the six games. There will be a more traditional 14-game slate Friday, including a few potentially impactful series. The red-hot Orioles, who have worked their way into the Wild Card hunt, will start off the second half in a tough matchup against the Yankees. Two other AL East foes will take on each other when the Red Sox host the Blue Jays. Among the key matchups in the National League will be the continuation of the series between the Giants and Dodgers. As you start to build out your Yahoo lineups, consider adding the following pitchers and hitters that have favorable matchups.

Pitchers

Despite making the team, Corbin Burnes ($58) did not appear in the All-Star game. With plenty of rest in hand, he'll start for the Brewers against Rockies. This game will be played in Milwaukee, which makes things even more difficult for the Rockies since they only have a .632 OPS on the road. While Burnes' salary will do a number on your budget, the combination of his strikeout rate and this favorable matchup still make him a very appealing option.

The Athletics received a valuable first half from Cole Irvin ($31), who recorded a 3.97 FIP and a 1.10 WHIP over 16 starts. He's especially thrived at home, where he had a 2.55 FIP and a 0.97 WHIP. With the A's at home for a series against the Rangers, he has the potential to provide value.

If you're looking to take a chance in tournament play on a pitcher with a cheap salary, then Braxton Garrett ($32) should be on your radar. He'll be facing the Pirates, who was also his opponent in his last outing. He mowed them down the first time around, recording 11 strikeouts over six scoreless innings. The Pirates aren't the only team that he's performed well against, either, given his 3.70 ERA and 3.45 FIP through eight starts.

Top Targets

The Athletics don't have many dangerous hitters in their lineup, which makes them difficult to stack. However, they will have a favorable opportunity to have a productive night with Spencer Howard ($29) set to start for the Rangers. He has a bloated 6.97 ERA and 7.71 FIP through six outings. One hitter on the A's who stands out is Ramon Laureano ($20), who has nine steals and nine home runs over 64 games.

The Yankees lost both games of a doubleheader to the Astros on Thursday, so they'll be looking to get back on track against the Orioles. They entered the ninth inning of the second game down 7-2, then Aaron Judge ($22) at least made things interesting with a three-run homer. With 34 home runs already, Judge is a great option more nights than not. Friday brings a matchup against Tyler Wells ($38), who generally pitches to contact given his 17.2 percent strikeout rate.

Bargain Bats

If you want to roll with someone from the Athletics in your entry, but can't squeeze Laureano's salary into your budget, Tony Kemp ($7) is also worth considering. He generally does a good job of making contact, recording just a 14.9 percent strikeout rate.

It's been a disappointing season for Nick Castellanos ($10), who only has a .124 ISO and a .296 wOBA. He was starting to heat up a bit heading into the break, hitting 18-for-65 (.281) with a home run and three doubles over his last 16 games. He has a career .370 wOBA versus left-handed pitches, so at this cheap salary, he's worth considering against Justin Steele ($32).

Stacks to Consider

Brewers vs. Antonio Senzatela ($25), Rockies: Willy Adames ($20), Rowdy Tellez ($14), Hunter Renfroe ($14)

It's been a rough season for Senzatela, who has a 1.80 WHIP through 13 starts. Over 60 innings, he's allowed 93 hits, while only recording 34 strikeouts. If there is a bright side, it's that things could be worse if he hadn't allowed just five home runs. Still, with his propensity for putting men on base, the Brewers could be an excellent team to stack. Their lineup is more dangerous now that Renfroe is back from the IL, which is evident by the fact that he hit a double in three of the last four games entering the break.

White Sox vs. Cal Quantrill ($34), Guardians: Jose Abreu ($17), Tim Anderson ($11), Yoan Moncada ($12)

Quantrill pitched well in his last outing, throwing six shutout innings against the Tigers. Basically, he took advantage of a favorable matchup. Facing the White Sox will be more difficult. He's started against them twice previously, and he allowed four runs in both outings. One of the White Sox's hottest hitters right now is Abreu, who is 43-for-106 (.406) with a 1.000 OPS over his last 27 games.

Orioles vs. Jameson Taillon ($37), Yankees: Ryan Mountcastle ($15), Cedric Mullins ($14), Rougned Odor ($9)

Taillon hasn't been as dominant as he was earlier in the season. Across his last eight starts, he has a 6.05 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP. He pitched at least six innings just one time during that stretch, so if he can't give the Yankees some length in this game, they could be in trouble after their bullpen had to cover several innings during a doubleheader Thursday. The Orioles might not be a popular team to start, but they could be a viable tournament option. The key to any Orioles stack could be Mountcastle, who has a career .213 ISO.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.