Yahoo DFS Baseball: Friday Picks

All 30 teams will be in action Friday. We'll see the beginning of a few exciting series, one of which is the Rays hosting the Yankees. After having a huge lead in the AL East for most of the season, the Yankees are only up by six games over the second-place Rays. Two teams in the hunt for the AL Central crown will face each other when the White Sox take on the Twins. Over in the National League, the surging Dodgers will take on a familiar foe in the Padres. With so many players to sift through, let's get to it and highlight some of the best options to target for your Yahoo lineups.

Pitchers

Charlie Morton ($51) has been inconsistent, with his last eight starts being a perfect example of that. In four of those outings, he allowed two runs or fewer. However, he allowed at least four runs in all four of the other starts. The good news is that he has a 28.6 percent strikeout rate for the season, so don't be surprised if he provides one of his better outings when he faces the Marlins, who have scored the fourth-fewest runs in baseball.

For the first time since joining the Cardinals, Jordan Montgomery ($46) did not pitch well in his last outing. He allowed five runs over five innings, but it was a difficult matchup against the Braves. This is a better spot for him to shine against the Cubs, who he threw a complete-game shutout against two weeks ago.

Domingo German ($39) had his best start of the year in his last outing, throwing 7.2 scoreless innings against the Athletics. He didn't pitch well in his season debut against the Astros, but he has allowed three or fewer runs in each of his seven starts since. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him provide a valuable stat line versus the Rays, who have a compromised lineup with Brandon Lowe (triceps) back on the IL.

Top Targets

Julio Rodriguez ($16) went deep again Thursday, giving him 22 home runs for the season. His combination of speed and power makes him one of the most exciting players in the league, and a top option in DFS on a near nightly basis. He'll try to stay hot when he faces Zach Plesac ($30), who has been mediocre with his 4.50 FIP and 1.31 WHIP.

Nick Pivetta ($35) allowed two home runs in his last start against the Rays, and he has allowed a total of 10 home runs over his last 47 innings. That's not a new problem for him when you consider that he's allowed 1.5 HR/9 for his career. He could have trouble getting out Corey Seager ($19), who has already set a new career high with 29 home runs.

Bargain Bats

While sifting through the salaries, it was a surprise to see Ty France ($9) priced so cheap. He had been mired in a slump, but he looks to be breaking out of it, hitting 8-for-15 with three home runs over his last four games. He could be well worth the risk.

Speaking of dangerous hitters at abnormally low salaries, Giancarlo Stanton ($10) also won't hinder your budget. He's struggled since coming off of the IL, hitting 3-for-23 (.130) over six games. However, he has a career .409 wOBA versus left-handed pitchers, so he's at least worth considering in a matchup against Jeffrey Springs ($44).

Stacks to Consider

Red Sox vs. Dallas Keuchel ($25), Rangers: Xander Bogaerts ($24), Trevor Story ($23), Tommy Pham ($23)

How is Keuchel still in the league at this point? He's been awful this season, posting an 8.84 ERA and 2,05 WHIP over 13 starts. In his first start for the Rangers, he allowed 12 base runners and seven runs over five innings against the inept Tigers' lineup. Now, he'll have to face the Red Sox in Fenway Park. When he started against them in Chicago earlier this season as a member of the White Sox, he allowed six runs over just two innings. Expect the Red Sox to be one of the most popular teams to stack for this slate.

Mets vs. Josiah Gray ($33), Nationals: Pete Alonso ($14), Starling Marte ($19), Jeff McNeil ($17)

After having his last turn in the rotation skipped, Gray will make his return to the mound for the Nationals. He's been about as bad as it gets in terms of keeping hitters inside the ballpark, allowing an astonishing 51 home runs over 194 career innings. This could be a perfect matchup to roll with Alonso, who has already hit 31 home runs.

Twins vs. Davis Martin ($27), White Sox: Luis Arraez ($15), Carlos Correa ($19), Gio Urshela ($17)

Martin has made nine appearances for the White Sox, five of which have been starts. His overall numbers aren't great, given his 4.62 ERA and 4.51 FIP. One of his problems has been a lack of strikeouts, leaving him with just a 16.9 percent strikeout rate. A hitter who is already great at making contact is Arraez, who has a .357 wOBA to go along with his 7.5 percent strikeout rate.

