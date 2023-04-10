Yahoo DFS Baseball: Monday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Baseball starts off the week with 14 games on the schedule Monday. The main Yahoo slate will consist of eight of them, so let's get to it and highlight some pitchers and hitters to consider for your entries.

Pitchers

Julio Urias ($51) has picked up right where he left off last season. Through his first two starts, he has allowed two runs and recorded 12 strikeouts across 12 innings. He didn't issue a single walk and allowed a total of just nine hits. Coming off back-to-back seasons in which he had a WHIP of 1.02 or lower, he's a great option for his matchup with the Giants.

Unlike Urias, Zac Gallen ($48) has been hit hard out of the gate. He has logged a total of 10.2 innings, allowing 10 runs (nine earned) and 17 base runners. He did record 10 strikeouts, but he was taken deep twice. His first two outings came against the Dodgers and Padres, both of which have difficult lineups to navigate. This could be a good matchup for him to get back on track against the Brewers, who struck out the fourth-most times in baseball last year.

Staying in that same matchup between the Diamondbacks and Brewers, Wade Miley ($31) is worth considering in tournament play. His salary is low enough that it cushions the blow of also rolling with Urias. Also, the Diamondbacks have several prominent left-handed hitters in their lineups. For his career, Miley has limited lefties to a .287 wOBA.

Top Targets

Drew Smyly ($30) had plenty of problems with the Reds in his first start, giving up seven runs (six earned) over 4.2 innings. He allowed nine hits, issued two walks and hit two batters. While he had a 3.47 ERA last season, his FIP wasn't as impressive at 4.23. Up next is a matchup against the Mariners, who have two dangerous right-handed hitters in Julio Rodriguez ($23) and Teoscar Hernandez ($15). Rodriguez had a .360 wOBA against lefties last year, while Hernandez has a .378 wOBA against them for his career.

Bargain Bats

The Cardinals make the trip to Coors Field and will get a favorable matchup right off the bat against German Marquez ($30). While he is the ace of the Rockies' staff, he gave up 30 home runs across 181.2 innings last season and he has already been taken deep three times over 11.1 innings this season. The Cardinals have several hitters with expensive salaries, but one who won't destroy your budget is Tommy Edman ($12). While he doesn't bring a ton of power to the plate, he makes a lot of contact, posting just a 16.6 percent strikeout rate for his career. Good things can happen when putting the ball in play at Coors Field.

Edward Olivares ($9) has had a difficult time getting an extended run with the Royals. He only appeared in 53 games with the team last season, posting a modest .326 wOBA. He has shown a combination of speed and power in the minors, like when he had 15 home runs and 12 steals across 67 games at Triple-A in 2021. The Royals will face lefty Andrew Heaney ($34), who was hammered for seven runs over 2.2 innings in his season debut against the Orioles. At such a cheap salary, Olivares could provide value.

Stacks to Consider

Angels vs. Patrick Corbin ($25), Nationals: Mike Trout ($27), Taylor Ward ($23), Hunter Renfroe ($18)

It's Corbin day. He hasn't shown any improvement after his disastrous 2022 campaign, allowing 10 runs (eight earned) over his first nine innings. He has given up two home runs, while recording just six strikeouts. Good luck slowing down Trout, who already has three home runs to go along with a .517 wOBA.

Rockies vs. Steven Matz ($28), Cardinals: C.J. Cron ($19), Elehuris Montero ($15), Kris Bryant ($21)

For his career, Matz has allowed 1.4 HR/9. He allowed two home runs over 5.1 innings against the Braves in his first start. Things won't get any easier for him against the Rockies in Coors Field. Cron is a great option if he is in the lineup, but be sure to check his status throughout the day. He did not play Saturday or Sunday against the Nationals because of an illness.

Rangers vs. Zack Greinke ($31), Royals: Corey Seager ($16), Marcus Semien ($17), Josh Jung ($14)

This game being played in Texas is significant. Last season, Greinke had a 2.79 FIP and a 1.17 WHIP at home, compared to a 5.18 FIP and a 1.51 WHIP on the road. Although he only allowed three runs over 11.1 innings in his first two starts this season, both of them were in Kansas City. A great option for a Rangers' stack is Seager, who had a .379 wOBA at home last season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.