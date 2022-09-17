Yahoo DFS Baseball: Saturday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Saturday is packed to the brim with MLB action as there are 17 games on the slate. That's more than there are teams for, which means doubleheaders and those matchups are removed from DFS contention. The main slate of contests start at 7:10 p.m. EDT. Here are my lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Zac Gallen, ARI vs. SD ($53): Gallen's scoreless streak ended, but he only allowed three runs in six innings with 11 strikeouts at Coors Field. He enters with a 2.50 ERA, including a 2.44 at home. The Padres lineup gets a lot of attention, but they're actually in the middling when it comes to runs scored while listing a .239 team batting average.

Chris Bassitt, NYM vs. PIT ($45): In his first season with the Mets, Bassitt has produced a 3.44 ERA. And at home, that number drops to 3.14. The Pirates are 27th in offense, but also 29th in average at .222.

George Kirby, SEA at LAA ($45): During his rookie campaign, Kirby has recorded a 2.95 FIP and has struck out 9.27 batters per nine innings. And since the beginning of July, he's excelled with a 1.99 ERA over 11 starts. The Angels rank 26th in runs scored with a sub-.300 OBP. My only concern is that Kirby is facing Shohei Ohtani, so the Mariners rookie could spin a gem and still lose, like, 2-1.

Top Targets

The expectation is that the Giants are going with a bullpen game Saturday. That doesn't stop me from going with Mookie Betts ($24). In fact, with an .891 OPS against lefties and an .899 versus righties since 2020, he's kind of a perfect player for this scenario. There's also the fact Betts has produced a 1.106 the last three weeks.

Rookie Michael Harris ($21) has slashed .309/.349/.547 with 18 home runs and 16 stolen bases. Like many a southpaw, he struggles with lefties but has recorded a .998 OPS when facing righties. Aaron Nola is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career, but righties have hit .241 against and it's easier to steal second off a righty.

Bargain Bats

A catcher who can hit .255 with 18 homers offers value, both in reality and in fantasy. Sean Murphy ($17) is such a player. And when you get him away from Oakland's ballpark, he's posted an .819 OPS since 2020. Jose Urquidy is a middling pitcher with a 3.75 ERA this season while righties have hit .271 against.

Brandon Marsh ($14) has tallied a .917 OPS the last three weeks, which can be mostly attributable to his matchups with right-handed pitchers having registered a .729 OPS versus them in 2022. Marsh has looked good since being dealt to the Phillies while Jake Odorizzi has struggled since his own trade with a 4.97 ERA through six starts with Atlanta.

Stacks to Consider

Astros vs. Athletics (Cole Irvin): Jose Altuve ($22), Yuli Gurriel ($12), Jeremy Pena ($11)

I mentioned Oakland's ballpark earlier, and that also comes into play here. Irvin has struggled to a 5.18 road ERA this season and a 4.57 last year. The Athletics' stadium keeps the ball in the yard for Irvin while allowing 2.0 home runs per nine innings on the road. He's also a lefty, so I decided to go with three righties just for the platoon advantage.

As per usual, Altuve has hit for average (.289) with power (24 home runs) and speed (17 steals). The Venezuelan has also punished lefties with a 1.063 OPS. Gurriel is having a down year, but has produced eight homers and eight stolen bases. And since 2020, he has an .852 OPS against southpaws. Pena has managed 18 home runs and 10 steals as a rookie with a .763 OPS against lefties.

Mets vs. Pirates (Bryse Wilson): Francisco Lindor ($21), Jeff McNeil ($19), Tyler Naquin ($12)

Wilson comes in with a career 5.77 ERA and a 6.03 this year. His 1.72 home runs per nine innings is in line with his career numbers, but the former Brave is getting absolutely smashed as righties have hit .290 against him while lefties have gone a staggering .325.

Lindor has racked up 24 home runs and 16 stolen bases. While he's a switch hitter, he's managed an .804 OPS versus righties. McNeil boasts a career .305 average and .367 OBP. The southpaw isn't a homer guy and doesn't display significant power, but he's slugged .474 versus righties. Naquin will likely be in the lineup replacing the injured Starling Marte. This is a matchup to deploy the outfielder as he's recorded an .824 OPS against right-handed pitchers the last three seasons.

Brewers vs. Yankees (Jameson Taillon): Willy Adames ($18), Hunter Renfroe ($16), Rowdy Tellez ($12)

In his first season as a Yankee, Taillon posted a 4.42 FIP while giving up 1.50 home runs per nine innings. This year, he's at a 3.99 with 1.35 homers. On the road in 2022, Taillon has produced a 4.21 ERA while allowing 1.7 home runs per nine innings. He's away here, and I decided to go with three players that show real pop.

Adames has belted 29 home runs from the shortstop position, which is still a place where power is at a premium. He doesn't walk, but he's hit .274 and slugged .464 the last three weeks. Renfroe has slugged .492 and gone deep 25 times to go with an .870 home OPS. Tellez has the most homers of this trio with 30. He also lists an .825 OPS versus righties and a .939 at home.

