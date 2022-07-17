Yahoo DFS Baseball: Sunday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Sunday marks the final day of games before the MLB All-Star break. There are 13 games on the DFS slate. That doesn't include the Peacock game between the Blue Jays and the vaccinated members of the Royals, nor does it include either Los Angeles team, both of which have Sunday off. Still, you'll have plenty of options for your lineups. Here are my recommendations.

Pitching

Logan Webb, SF vs. MIL ($45): Webb simply does not allow home runs, which is huge in modern baseball. That's partially why he has a 2.82 ERA overall and a 2.37 ERA at home. Webb has been red hot lately, with an 1.13 ERA over the last six games, and he should be able to keep the Brewers in check at Oracle Park.

Jake Odorizzi, HOU vs. OAK ($45): In nine starts, Odorizzi has posted a 3.38 ERA. He's been a mediocre pitcher for much of his career, but the Athletics have a well below mediocre offense. They sit 29th in runs scored and last in team OPS.

Spencer Strider, ATL at WAS ($41): Strider has an 1.81 FIP and has struck out 14.1 batters per nine innings. Yes, a lot of that is from his time in the bullpen, but he's made nine starts now and has a 2.74 ERA over his last nine outings. The Nationals may have Juan Soto (for now), but they also rank in the bottom five in runs scored.

Top Targets

After a day off, Jose Altuve ($21) returned to the lineup Saturday in the designated hitter role. Assuming he doesn't get rested Sunday — and given that the Astros played him Saturday there's a good chance he'll play — Altuve brings 17 home runs, eight stolen bases, and an 1.060 OPS at home to the plate. He'll face Adam Oller, who owns a 9.00 ERA.

Paul Goldschmidt ($20) has a career .916 OPS, but he's been especially good this season, slashing .330/.414/.590 with 20 home runs and five stolen bases. Meanwhile, Graham Ashcraft has a 4.45 ERA and has let righties hit .349 against him. That's a recipe for success for Goldschmidt.

Bargain Bats

When Mike Yastrzemski ($11) is at home against a righty, things tend to work out well for him. Since 2020 he has an .844 OPS versus righties and an .805 OPS at home. Jason Alexander has a 4.93 FIP, and this year lefties have somehow hit .347 against him.

The lefty J.P. Crawford ($11) has a .268 average and .346 OBP. He's struggled against lefties, but against righties he owns a .294 average and .381 OBP. Crawford will face Glenn Otto on Sunday, who has an 8.75 ERA at home for his career.

Stacks to Consider

Rockies vs. Pirates (Bryse Wilson): C.J. Cron ($25), Charlie Blackmon ($22), Ryan McMahon ($19)

We have Wilson getting a call-up to return to the rotation for the Pirates, if only for a spot start. That's due to a lack of options, as he has a career 5.85 ERA and has allowed 1.66 home runs per nine innings. That's not a recipe for success at Coors Field.

Cron has crushed the ball at home since joining the Rockies, even for the standards of Coors, posting a 1.074 OPS at home with Colorado. Blackmon has a .942 OPS over the last three weeks and an .890 OPS at home this season. Plus, he'll get the platoon advantage. McMahon is also a lefty and owns a .782 OPS versus righties and an .820 OPS at home since 2020.

Phillies at Marlins (Trevor Rogers): Rhys Hoskins ($21), J.T. Realmuto ($19), Alec Bohm ($18)

Rogers has gone from looking like a future ace in 2021 to being a woeful starter in 2022. He has a 5.42 ERA overall and a 7.27 mark at home. The primary issue is that the southpaw has let righties hit .283 against him, so I have three righties for a stack here.

Hoskins has a career .242 average, which these days will suffice for a slugger, and with a career .498 slugging percentage Hoskins qualifies as such. He has an 1.007 OPS against lefties since 2020. You need a catcher in your lineup, and Realmuto has eight home runs and 12 stolen bases. He also has an .868 OPS over the last three weeks. Speaking of hot hitters, Bohm has a .996 OPS in that same three-week time frame. Additionally, he has an .839 OPS against lefties since 2020.

Rays vs. Orioles (Jordan Lyles): Brandon Lowe ($19), Ji-Man Choi ($13), Brett Phillips ($7)

Lyles has a 4.34 ERA in his first season with the Orioles, which is actually good for him. His career ERA is 5.14. On top of that, his road ERA this year is 5.52. Since he's a righty, I've decided to stack three lefties from the Rays.

Lowe just returned from injury, and he's got a lot of power. In his career he's slugged .508. Since 2020, he has an .888 OPS against righties. Choi has a .278 average and .385 OBP, and his home OPS this year is a robust .943. Phillips has hit poorly this season, but since 2020 he has a .708 OPS against right-handed pitchers. He also has four home runs, seven stolen bases, and a regular role now that Kevin Kiermaier and Manuel Margot are out for a while.

