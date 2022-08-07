Yahoo DFS Baseball: Sunday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

It's another robust day of baseball this Sunday. We're getting closer to the start of the NFL season, but until then it's all about MLB. Fourteen games are covered on the DFS slate for Sunday on Yahoo. These are my lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Logan Webb, SF at OAK ($43): Webb doesn't allow home runs, as he's given up a mere 0.66 per nine innings in his career. Oakland has a pitcher-friendly ballpark, and that ballpark hosts a team that has slugged .347. Webb has an easy matchup and has been excellent all year, posting a 3.20 ERA after breaking through with a 3.03 ERA last season.

Drew Rasmussen, TAM at DET ($43): In his first season as a full-time starter, Rasmussen has a 3.06 ERA. Over his last six starts, he's posted an even better 2.37 ERA. The Tigers are basically locked into finishing last in runs scored and team OPS, so this is a great opportunity for Rasmussen to stay hot.

Kutter Crawford, BOS at KC ($40): In addition to having the ultimate pitcher name, Crawford has turned things around in his rookie campaign. Across his last six starts, he has a 2.38 ERA. The Royals are bottom five in runs scored and no longer have Andrew Benintendi and Whit Merrifield around.

Top Targets

The White Sox rested Luis Robert ($26) on Saturday, so he should be revved up for Sunday. He's hit .300 with 12 home runs and 11 stolen bases in only 76 games. He also owns an .860 OPS on the road. Meanwhile, Spencer Howard has a 6.90 ERA for his career and has let righties hit .305 against him.

Though Rhys Hoskins ($19) has been much better against lefties than righties, his .943 home OPS means I'm still enthused about him Sunday. Plus, over the last three weeks he has an .889 OPS. On top of that, the Nationals are starting Cory Abbott, who has a career 7.20 FIP.

Bargain Bats

Daulton Varsho ($19) can be your catcher, and the fact he has 16 home runs and seven stolen bases is intriguing at that position. It also helps that he has an .801 OPS against right-handed pitchers. Jose Urena has let lefties hit .334 against him since 2020, so this matchup is right up Varsho's alley.

It's quite surprising that Luis Rengifo ($15) has a .938 OPS over the last 21 days, but here we are. While he's a switch hitter, he has a .898 OPS versus lefties this season compared to a .636 OPS against righties. Marco Gonzales is a lefty, and while he has a 3.95 ERA, he has a FIP over 5.25 for the second season in a row.

Stacks to Consider

Blue Jays at Twins (Chris Archer): Vladimir Guerrero ($22), Lourdes Gurriel ($16), Bo Bichette ($13)

Archer was once a promising pitcher, but he hasn't had an ERA below four since 2015. This year he has a 4.05 ERA, but his 4.77 FIP tells a different story. While he never sticks around long in a game, the Blue Jays should get a couple shots at him unless they run him out of the game with gusto, which of course wouldn't be a bad thing.

Guerrero has slashed .290/.362/.514 and has been on fire recently. Over the last 21 days, he has a 1.229 OPS. With George Springer hitting the IL, Lourdes Gurriel is in line to lead off for this excellent lineup. He's hit .311 this year with a .364 OBP, so that spot makes sense for him. Bichette is having the worst season of his career but still has 15 home runs and seven stolen bases. He's hit .288 and slugged .478 for his career, so we know the upside he has.

Mariners vs. Angels (Tucker Davidson): Ty France ($18), Eugenio Suarez ($18), Carlos Santana ($14)

The Angels grabbed Davidson from Atlanta in the trade that sent Raisel Iglesias the other way. In 37 innings across three seasons with Atlanta, Davidson put up a 5.11 ERA. Down in Triple-A this year, the lefty had a 4.59 ERA. The Angels are just desperate for a starter, as the six-man rotation that Shohei Ohtani requires has stretched them thin. I've got three righties to stack from Seattle in this one.

France is back from his wrist injury and has slashed .306/.378/.478. He also has a .951 OPS at home. Suarez has been hot over the last week or so, which is too small a sample size to get excited about but is still worth mentioning. His power is clear, as he has 18 homers this year, managed 31 last season and had 49 back in 2019. Santana is a switch hitter, but he prefers to face a lefty like Davidson. In those matchups, he has an .848 OPS.

Orioles vs. Pirates (Bryse Wilson): Adley Rutschman ($24), Anthony Santander ($23), Cedric Mullins ($19)

Wilson's career has not been an impressive one. Since his MLB debut back in 2018, he's posted a 5.77 ERA. This year, his ERA is up to 6.20. Since 2020, he's let lefties hit .325 against him, so I have one southpaw and two switch hitters here.

As a rookie, Rutschman has already been the player that was promised. He's slashed .256/.365/.444 has a .912 OPS versus righties. Santander has 17 home runs and owns an .860 OPS at home since 2020. Additionally, he has a 1.091 OPS over the last three weeks. Mullins is a lefty, and while his power has dropped this season, he has a respectable nine home runs to go with 24 stolen bases. Against righties, he's slashed .291/.351/.444.

