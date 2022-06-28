Yahoo DFS Baseball: Tuesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Not only will all 30 teams be in action Tuesday, but we'll have 16 games since the Twins and Guardians will play a doubleheader. With so many games on the schedule, it comes as no surprise that there are a few top-tier pitchers set to take the mound. One that jumps off the page is Carlos Rodon, who has an excellent matchup versus the Tigers. Things won't be as easy for Clayton Kershaw, who will have to the face the Rockies at Coors Field. Brandon Woodruff (hand) is also expected to be activated from the IL to start against the Rays. As we dig through all of the options on Yahoo, here are some players to consider for your lineups.

Pitchers

Despite his salary, it's going to be difficult to resist rolling with Rodon ($51) against the Tigers. They have scored the fewest runs in baseball and hit just 41 home runs as a team. Rodon also has the ability to miss plenty of bats, following up his 34.6 percent strikeout rate last season with a 31.3 percent mark this year.

Robbie Ray ($46) looks to have turned the corner after his slow start. Across his last three starts, he's allowed two runs and posted 20 strikeouts over 20 innings. Arguably his most noteworthy stat during that stretch is that he did not allow a single home run. With his strikeout upside, he's a great option against the Orioles, who have struck out the third-most times in baseball.

While a move out of Coors Field has not had a significant impact on Jon Gray's ($36) ERA, hit 1.18 WHIP is on pace to be the lowest mark of his career. He's also allowed only six home runs across 64.2 innings, with just one of them coming over his last four starts. Another valuable stat line could be coming in a matchup against the Royals, who have the fifth-worst OPS.

Top Targets

The Dodgers' lineup fell flat Monday, getting shut out at Coors Field. They only had three hits along the way, with Trea Turner ($27) going 0-for-4. They'll look to bounce back against Kyle Freeland ($25), who has a career 4.67 FIP and 1.42 WHIP at home. Despite his shortcomings Monday, Turner is an excellent option for this matchup given his .366 wOBA for the season.

Jon Berti ($16) has provided the Marlins with a ton of speed, stealing 22 bases over just 44 games. He's not just running wild on the bases, either, given his 136 wRC+. Another valuable stat line could be coming against Dakota Hudson ($33), who has a 1.35 WHIP to go along with his meager 13.2 percent strikeout rate.

Bargain Bats

Staying with the Marlins' matchup against Hudson, Avisail Garcia ($12) might also be worth considering. His first season in Miami has been rough, with him posting a .588 OPS. However, he has shown some signs of life lately, recording a .725 OPS over his last 10 games.

Kole Calhoun ($10) came away with two hits in the series opener against the Royals on Monday, giving him three multi-hit performances over his last five games. His inconsistency is the reason why his salary is so cheap, but he has a favorable matchup against Jonathan Heasley ($28), who has a 5.52 FIP and a 1.38 WHIP.

Stacks to Consider

White Sox vs. Chase Silseth ($31), Angels: Jose Abreu ($19), Tim Anderson ($13), AJ Pollock ($13)

The Angels have asked a lot from Silseth, who hadn't pitched above Double-A prior to this season. The adjustment period has not been kind, with him recording a 6.44 FIP through four starts in the majors. The White Sox could be a popular team to stack for this slate, with Abreu being one of their most appealing hitters. After a slow start, he's worked his wOBA up to .352.

Cardinals vs. Braxton Garrett ($27), Marlins: Paul Goldschmidt ($26), Nolan Arenado ($18), Juan Yepez ($13)

Garrett was lucky to allow just two runs (one earned) in his last start when you consider that he allowed 10 base runners across 4.2 innings. His 1.70 WHIP through 17.2 innings is certainly a red flag, and it is one of the main reasons why a Cardinals' stack could prove to be profitable. The underwhelming lefty being on the mound could pay dividends for Goldschmidt, who has demolished lefties to the tune of a 278 wRC+ this season.

Pirates vs. Patrick Corbin ($28), Nationals: Oneil Cruz ($19), Bryan Reynolds ($22), Ke'Bryan Hayes ($19)

It's rare when stacking the Pirates is a viable option. Their lineup has been a mess, scoring the third-fewest runs in baseball. However, if ever there was a time to take a chance on them in tournament play, this might be it. Corbin has been awful, posting a 6.60 ERA and a 1.79 WHIP. He's even given up at least two home runs in three straight games. A key player for a Pirates stack could be Hayes since he has a .384 wOBA versus left-handed pitchers.

