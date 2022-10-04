Yahoo DFS Baseball: Tuesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Not only will every team be in action Tuesday, but with three doubleheaders on the schedule, we are set to see 18 games. It could lead to a wild day, especially with so little left to play for over the final two days of the regular season. There are a several aces scheduled to take the mound, including Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and Zac Gallen. The question with Cole and Verlander, though, is how deep they will pitch into their respective games as their teams prepare for the playoffs. The Yankees and Astros will both have a first-round bye, so they may want both Cole and Verlander to assume normal workloads so they don't get rusty. As we try to make sense of this crazy slate, here are some pitchers and hitters to consider for your Yahoo lineups.

Pitchers

Gallen ($54) is looking to put a bow on what has been a spectacular bounce-back campaign. After registering a 4.30 ERA and 4.25 FIP last season, he has a 2.46 ERA and a 2.92 FIP this year. He's improved his control, and allowed only 13 home runs over 179 innings. His last opponent will be the Brewers, who could rest several of their regulars after being eliminated from playoff contention Monday.

Ranger Suarez ($35) came up big for the Phillies during their hunt for a Wild Card spot. Over his last three starts, he allowed just three runs across 18 innings. The Phillies have now wrapped up the aforementioned spot, so there is a chance that they rest some of their regulars against the Astros. However, with Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola ahead of Suarez in the playoff rotation pecking order, Suarez could still see his normal workload.

Cole Irvin ($28) has some dramatic splits. On the road, he has an ugly 5.26 ERA and 1.35 WHIP. However, he has a 3.25 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP at home. One of the main reasons why he has been so good there is that he has allowed six home runs over 99.2 innings at home, compared to 19 home runs over 75.1 innings on the road. He's in play for a home start against the Angels, who have struck out the most times in baseball.

Top Targets

The Orioles made a valiant effort, but they ultimately came up short of making the playoffs. They've relied on their young players a lot down the stretch, with Mike Baumann ($25) being one of the pitchers who has seen extended run in September. In total, he's logged 29 innings for the team this year, recording a 1.45 WHIP. This could be an opportune time to roll with the duo of Bo Bichette ($24) and Teoscar Hernandez ($19). Hernandez is getting ready to enter the playoffs in style, hitting 18-for-48 (.375) with a staggering .833 slugging percentage over his last 12 games.

Bargain Bats

While his salary isn't overly cheap, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($14) won't exactly destroy your budget, either. He hasn't been able to duplicate his production from last season, but it's difficult to complain too much about a player with a .348 wOBA and a 130 wRC+.

Pitching in his first season outside of Oakland, Sean Manaea ($26) has been underwhelming with a 5.15 ERA and a 4.65 FIP. His final start of the regular season will come against the Giants, meaning Austin Slater ($9) should be on your radar. Given his career .366 wOBA against lefties, he should be in the starting lineup.

Stacks to Consider

Orioles vs. Mitch White ($26), Blue Jays: Adley Rutschman ($18), Gunnar Henderson ($12), Cedric Mullins ($16)

The trade to Toronto has not yielded good production from White, who has a 9.47 ERA and a 1.83 WHIP over his last six outings. He's been hit hard, giving up 36 hits over 25.2 innings during that stretch. The Orioles have some talented young hitters in their lineup who could exploit this matchup. That includes Henderson, who has a 125 wRC+ since being called up from the minors.

Twins vs. Lucas Giolito ($36), White Sox: Jose Miranda ($10), Carlos Correa ($20), Nick Gordon ($11)

While Giolito has a 5.00 ERA this season, his 4.08 FIP indicates that he hasn't pitched that poorly. He had a 3.79 FIP last season, while finishing with a 3.53 ERA. His biggest problems have come at home, where he has a 6.43 ERA and a 1.57 WHIP. He'll be at home for his final start of the season, making the Twins an interesting team to stack.

Dodgers vs. Ryan Feltner ($25), Rockies: Freddie Freeman ($24), Trea Turner ($16), Gavin Lux ($7)

Feltner struggled yet again in his last start, allowing five runs over six innings to the Giants. He now has a 6.01 ERA, and while his FIP is somewhat better, it's still not great at 4.75. Even with the potential for the Dodgers to rest a regular, or two, they are a great stacking option. It's been another spectacular season for Freeman, who has a 158 wRC+.

