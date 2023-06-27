Yahoo DFS Baseball: Tuesday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

After a fairly quiet schedule Monday, baseball bounces back with a packed slate Tuesday. Let's dig into all of the options and highlight some pitchers and hitters to consider while building your lineups on Yahoo.

Pitchers

Yu Darvish ($43) has a 4.84 ERA that is on pace to be his highest mark in any season in which he has made at least 10 starts. On the bright side, his 3.86 FIP indicates that he might not be pitching that poorly. Opponents have registered a 7.4 percent barrel rate against him, which is actually lower than the 9.0 percent rate that he allowed last season. A matchup against a Pirates team that has scored the fifth-fewest runs in baseball could be the beginning of Darvish getting his ERA back on track.

With injuries still hampering their starting rotation, the Yankees will turn to Jhony Brito ($28) to make another start. He was recalled from the minors to take the mound last week against the Mariners and he responded by throwing 5.2 scoreless innings. His 16.7 percent strikeout rate doesn't leave him with a ton of upside, but facing an Athletics team that has scored the fewest runs in baseball still makes him worth considering.

The Yankees have struggled to score since Aaron Judge (toe) went down. With their other veterans not living up to expectations, they have scored four or fewer runs in eight of their last 10 games. Now they will begin a series at Oakland's pitcher-friendly ballpark. In his two home starts this season, Paul Blackburn ($31) allowed four runs (three earned) over 9.2 innings against two very tough opponents in the Braves and Rays. He could be well worth the risk in tournament play at such a cheap salary.

Top Targets

When a left-handed pitcher is starting against the Padres, Fernando Tatis Jr. ($24) is one of the top hitters for any slate. For his career, he has a .303 ISO and a .424 wOBA against them. Look for him to have success against Rich Hill ($33), who has been mediocre with a 4.34 ERA and a 4.35 FIP.

Josh Naylor ($19) started off the season slowly, but has caught fire for a Guardians lineup that desperately needed a spark. Over his last 24 games, he is hitting 38-for-95 (.400) with three home runs and 10 doubles. More success could be coming in a matchup against Brady Singer ($29), who has a 1.57 WHIP to go along with his underwhelming 19.3 percent strikeout rate.

Bargain Bats

After having been skipped the last time through the rotation, Jameson Taillon ($28) is expected to retake the mound for the Cubs. He has not pitched well, allowing at least four runs in seven of his 12 starts. This could be a great opportunity to take a chance on Brandon Marsh ($13). While he usually doesn't provide many home runs, he is 15-for-40 (.375) with four doubles over his last 11 games.

For those who decide not to take a chance on Blackburn as one of their pitchers, Billy McKinney ($11) is someone to consider at a cheap salary. He has played in 16 games since joining the Yankees, getting at least one hit in 14 of them. He has also hit four home runs while posting just a 14.5 percent strikeout rate. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him reach base a time or two in this matchup.

Stacks to Consider

Red Sox vs. Sandy Alcantara ($37), Marlins: Rafael Devers ($16), Justin Turner ($18), Masataka Yoshida ($15)

Alcantara was roughed up again in his last outing, giving up five runs over seven innings to the Blue Jays. That marked the sixth time this season that he has allowed at least five runs in a start. Taking the mound at Fenway Park likely won't help his cause. The Red Sox only have a .675 OPS on the road, but they have a .837 OPS at home. Turner has been one of their better hitters at home, recording a .372 wOBA there.

Dodgers vs. Connor Seabold ($25), Rockies: Freddie Freeman ($23), Mookie Betts ($22), David Peralta ($14)

Seabold is set to retake the mound after missing a start because of an issue with his right arm. He was hammered in his previous outing, allowing nine runs over three innings against the Braves. He has a 1.48 WHIP and has allowed 11 home runs over 56.2 innings, which is a recipe for disaster at Coors Field. One of the cornerstones for any Dodgers stack should be Freeman, who has a 154 wRC+.

Reds vs. Tyler Wells ($49), Orioles: Elly De La Cruz ($21), Joey Votto ($16), TJ Friedl ($18)

Wells has impressive stats on the surface with a 3.22 ERA and a 0.89 WHIP. However, his 4.63 FIP is concerning. He has also given up 1.9 HR/9. The Reds have some dangerous power hitters, including De La Cruz. Over 18 games since being called up from the minors, he has a .562 slugging percentage to go along with his eight stolen bases.

