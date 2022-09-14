Yahoo DFS Baseball: Wednesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

After a busy Tuesday, baseball marches on with 15 more games Wednesday. There will be plenty of day baseball, including a matchup between the Mariners and Padres in which Luis Castillo will start against Mike Clevinger. In the evening, the Blue Jays and Rays will continue their important series after playing a doubleheader Tuesday. One of the better pitching matchups figures to be in St. Louis when Adam Wainwright faces off against Corbin Burnes of the Brewers. As we sift through all of the matchups, here are some players to consider for the main evening slate on Yahoo.

Pitchers

Sonny Gray ($45) is on a hot streak, allowing two or fewer runs in eight of his last nine starts. He faced the Royals during that span, recording 10 strikeouts over six shutout innings. With the Royals having scored the seventh-fewest runs in baseball, look for Gray to have similar success this time around, as well.

The last time we saw Wainwright ($40) start against the Brewers in St. Louis, he allowed one run to go along with eight strikeouts over nine innings. He's been masterful at home for much of the season, given his 2.65 ERA and 1.14 WHIP there. Add in the Brewers striking out the fourth-most times in baseball and Wainwright stands out as one of the top pitchers.

Ross Stripling ($41) is quietly putting together a valuable season. His 3.03 ERA is supported by a 3.09 FIP, and his 1.01 WHIP is on pace to be the lowest mark of his career. He's also allowed only 10 home runs over 113 innings, which is a stark improvement from the 1.3 HR/9 that he's allowed for his career. He could dominate a tired Rays lineup that just played two games Tuesday, and ranks inside the bottom-10 in baseball in OPS.

Top Targets

Aaron Judge ($27) went deep twice Tuesday, giving him 57 home runs for the season. What's been so special about his performance is that he's on pace to break the American League home run record while batting .310 with 16 stolen bases. Look for him to at least get on base a time or two in a matchup against Brayan Bello ($30), who has an 11.7 percent walk rate that has contributed to his 1.74 WHIP.

As bad as Marcus Semien ($19) was at the start of the season, he's rebounded in a big way. He has 22 home runs and 24 stolen bases now, thanks to him hitting 31-for-94 (.330) with four home runs and five stolen bases over his last 22 games. He also had nine doubles and two triples during that stretch. In a matchup against JP Sears ($33), Semien's hot streak should not be ignored.

Bargain Bats

The Yankees badly need someone to step up and help support Judge in the lineup. Recently, they have received increased production from Gleyber Torres ($12). He came through with a big three-run double in the 10th inning Tuesday, and is 6-for-19 with a double and two home runs over his last four games. At a much cheaper salary than Judge, Torres has the potential to provide value.

Cody Thomas ($7) was excellent across 59 games at Triple-A last year, posting a .376 ISO and a .413 wOBA. He's only had 26 plate appearances since being called up from the minors this year, but he already has eight hits and two walks. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him be productive in a matchup against Dane Dunning ($34), who has a 4.37 FIP and a 1.44 WHIP.

Stacks to Consider

Twins vs. Zack Greinke ($30), Royals: Carlos Correa ($19), Luis Arraez ($13), Nick Gordon ($12)

Greinke has some of the most extreme home/roads splits among pitchers this season. He has a sparkling 1.93 ERA and 1.12 WHIP at home, but he has a 6.33 ERA and 1.59 WHIP on the road. He's pitched a total of 10 innings against the Twins in Minnesota, and allowed eight runs (six earned) along the way. An especially difficult out for him could be Arraez, who only has a 7.6 percent strikeout rate to go along with his .356 wOBA.

Dodgers vs. Zach Davies ($26), Diamondbacks: Mookie Betts ($25), Freddie Freeman ($22), Cody Bellinger ($10)

Davies couldn't escape Coors Field in his last start, giving up six runs over 3.2 innings. He doesn't give himself much margin for error when you factor in his career 17.4 percent strikeout rate. Facing a Dodgers team that has scored the most runs in baseball likely won't help his cause. Over three previous meetings with them this season, he's allowed 11 runs in 13.1 innings.

Orioles vs. Patrick Corbin ($32), Nationals: Adley Rutschman ($20), Anthony Santander ($20), Ramon Urias ($14)

After three straight strong starts, Corbin regressed to his struggling ways in his last start, allowing five runs over 6.2 innings to the Phillies. Even with his recent improvements, he has a 6.30 ERA and 4.99 FIP for the season, so it's difficult to envision sustained success for him. One player to target for an Orioles stack is Santander, who has a .248 ISO and .391 wOBA against lefties this season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.