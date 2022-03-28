FanDuel NBA: Monday Value Plays

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Monday's nine-game slate begins at 7:00 p.m. EDT. Most of the games ae bunched up in a two-hour window, with a lone nightcap happening at 10:00 p.m., so any late swaps will have to be down swiftly. Injuries provide the meat of our DFS opportunities, so pay special attention to the endorsements within.

SLATE OVERVIEW

DEN (-3.5) @ CHA O/U: 231.5

CLE (-9.5) vs. ORL O/U: 215

ATL (-7.5) @ IND O/U: 235

MIA (-13) vs. SAC O/U: 219

CHI (-4.5) @ NYK O/U: 223

TOR (-3.5) vs. BOS O/U: 217.5

SAS (-6.5) @ HOU O/U: 236.5

MEM (-10.5) vs. GSW O/U: 223.5

OKC (-2.5) @ POR O/U: 221

Our recommendations section will be shorter today, as most of the key pivots for the evening will reside in the Injuries section. The majority of my endorsements exist there this evening, so please keep all those pivots in mind, as they are essential to your lineup construction.

INJURIES

ATL Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

ATL Danilo Gallinari (elbow) - QUESTIONABLE

ATL John Collins (finger) - OUT

Kevin Huerter and De'Andre Hunter will be in line for an increased run if the questionable tags hold.

IND Malcolm Brogdon (rest) - OUT

IND Chris Duarte (toe) - OUT

IND Goga Bitadze (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

IND Isaiah Jackson (head) - OUT

If Bitadze remains out, Oshae Brissett ($5,900) and Jalen Smith ($5,700) will continue to contribute in the paint. Buddy Hield ($6,200) will also likely start in the backcourt alongside Tyrese Haliburton ($7,500), and both should thrive with Brogdon out for rest.

SAC Domantas Sabonis (knee) - OUT

SAC De'Aaron Fox (hand) - OUT

A host of Kings will continue to pitch in, led by Davion Mitchell ($6,500), Trey Lyles ($5,500) and Harrison Barnes ($5,700).

MIA Tyler Herro (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

MIA P.J. Tucker (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Tucker will play through the pain and likely play again, but Duncan Robinson ($3,700) will once again draw the start if Herro can't play.

BOS Jayson Tatum (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

BOS Robert Williams (knee) - OUT

BOS Al Horford (personal) - OUT

The Celtics will be very thin up front for Monday's game. Expect Grant Williams ($4,200) and Daniel Theis ($3,800) to pick up most of the slack.

TOR Fred VanVleet (knee) - PROBABLE

VanVleet did not return after the delay in Saturday's game, but if his knee is doing well, he will likely take the floor.

GSW Stephen Curry (toe) -OUT

GSW Klay Thompson - POSSIBLE REST

GSW Draymond Green - POSSIBLE REST

GSW Otto Porter - POSSIBLE REST

As the Warriors limp their way into the playoffs, it's likely that we'll see days like this, where the whole team takes a break. Jordan Poole ($7,800) and Jonathan Kuminga ($4,400) will absorb a lot of output, and if Andrew Wiggins ($5,800) doesn't join his teammates on the bench, he'll be in line for a big game.

MEM Ja Morant (knee) - OUT

MEM Jaren Jackson (thigh) - OUT

We'll mention the best pivots for this spot later in the article.

OKC Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) - OUT

OKC Josh Giddey (hip) - OUT FOR SEASON

OKC Darius Bazley (knee) - DOUBTFUL

Isaiah Roby ($5,800) and Aleksej Pokusevski ($6,300) are my favored pivots for the Thunder.

POR Josh Hart (knee) - OUT

POR Anfernee Simons (quad) - OUT

POR Trendon Watford (leg) - OUT

POR Justise Winslow (calf) - OUT

Watford's absence is major news, as it opens up the door for Drew Eubanks ($6,300) to have the center role all to himself. CJ Elleby ($4,100) and Brandon Williams ($5,100) will also continue to pitch in. Keon Johnson ($3,800) has seen his minutes spike recently.

ELITE PLAYERS

It will be hard to avoid Nikola Jokic ($10,900) as the core of most lineups, and he's my favorite pick by a wide margin against the Hornets. Although overpriced, Trae Young ($10,100) is also in a nice spot against the Pacers. As usual, Dejounte Murray ($10,000) will also be in play against the Rockets.

EXPECTED CHALK AND CORE TARGETS

DeMar DeRozan, CHI ($8,000) @ NYK

I really like DeRozan at this salary, as he'll take on a Knicks team that may be gassed after a hard-fought game Sunday night. Erratic totals have driven DeRozan's salary down, but he's a guarantee to score 20 or more points, and he's averaged 45.5 FDFP over three games against the Knicks this season.

Desmond Bane, MEM ($7,700) vs. GSW

Bane is in a great pot, as most of the Warriors may rest for Monday's contest. A blowout may be on the horizon, so you also can't count out De'Anthony Melton ($5,500) and Dillon Brooks ($6,000) in this spot.

Jaylen Brown, BOS ($7,300) @ TOR

With Tatum and a host of rebound contributors potentially out, Brown seems like a no-brainer chalk play. It's a perfect spot for him to take over a game, and although several Celtics will have an impact, none of them match Brown's potential upside. He's posted a high of 61 FDFP this season but usually resides in the mid-30s. 40 or more FP is definitely doable in this scenario.

Kyle Lowry, MIA ($6,300) vs. SAC

Lowry had one of his better games of the season against the Kings, posting 40 FDFP in that matchup. Playing Sacramento may be just what Lowry needs, as he's done less than expected amid Tyler Herro's absence.

Also consider: Evan Mobley, CLE ($7,200) vs. ORL, Pascal Siakam, TOR ($8,600) vs. BOS

VALUE PLAYS

After the Injuries section, there isn't much left for value in this player pool, but some additional players worth consideration include Gary Payton, GSW ($4,300) @ MEM, Donte DiVincenzo, SAC ($4,700) @ MIA and Ben McLemore, POR ($4,400) vs. OKC

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.