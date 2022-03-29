NBA Observations: Weekly News and Notes, Late-Season Studs, Best Value Picks + More

This article is part of our NBA Observations series.

The end of the fantasy basketball season is nearly upon us. While the NBA season runs for another 13 days, many fantasy leagues – especially head-to-head leagues – wrap up this coming Sunday, April 3.

That means the days of waking up to check box scores, RotoWire injury alerts and standings changes, as well as scour the waiver wire for potential adds, are nearly over. With that in mind, we'll use this week's piece – the final of its kind for 2021-22 – to look back at some of the broader storylines and trends from the NBA's first full, semi-normal season since 2018-19.

For managers deep in the trenches battling for league titles, we'll still highlight the top fantasy news of the week. After all, how could we not dive into Monday night's battle between Hakeem Olajuwon and David Robinson Drew Eubanks and Isaiah Roby?

Let's dive in.

Late-season news and notes

Who were the best values of the season?

Given how many big names missed extensive time this season, there's been plenty of room for non-superstar players to climb up fantasy leaderboards. Here are some of the notable players who vastly out-performed their preseason ADP:

Dejounte Murray: The NBA's leader in steals ranks seventh overall in 8-cat value behind only Nikola Jokic, Trae Young, Karl-Anthony Towns, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum and Stephen Curry. Murray entered the season with an ADP of 50.9 in Yahoo leagues . On average, Murray was selected near the end of the fourth round or early fifth round.

Tyrese Haliburton: With an ADP (54.3) just a few spots later than Murray's, Haliburton is on pace to out-perform his preseason value by nearly four full rounds. A lack of missed games has certainly helped, but Haliburton has improved his numbers to 14.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.1 threes per game with strong shooting efficiency. The jump in steals has been especially valuable. Haliburton ranks second behind Murray in total steals on the season.

Miles Bridges: He didn't take much of a leap from his second to his third NBA season, but Bridges broke out in a big way in Year 4. After getting out to a red-hot start, Bridges has cooled off from three (32.3%), but he's still shooting 48.7 percent from the field and has been one of the most reliable wings in fantasy basketball. Entering Tuesday night, Bridges ranks 14th in 8-cat total value .

DeMar DeRozan: The veteran's ADP (53.9) was completely justifiable during draft season, but it quickly became obvious that he was on his way to a career-best season at age 32. Even after a bit of a recent swoon, DeRozan is averaging 27.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 0.9 steals with a 50/35/87 shooting line – good for 13th in total value.

Desmond Bane: Coming in with a 131.8 Yahoo ADP, Bane wasn't even drafted in many fantasy leagues. But after making major leaps in virtually every category, and playing in 72 of 76 games thus far, Bane ranks 25th overall in total value.

Jordan Poole: There was considerable buzz around Poole during draft season, but his final ADP (101.6) reflected the lingering questions surrounding his role with Klay Thompson's return on the horizon. Other injuries on the roster have boosted Poole, but even his biggest supporters wouldn't have predicted that he'd rank inside the top-40 in total value.

Top-100 rookies

Every year, at least a handful of rookies end up being high-impact fantasy players, and the 2021 draft class was no exception. A year after a strong crop of first-year players – including Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, Tyrese Haliburton, Tyrese Maxey and Desmond Bane – entered the league, this season's rookie is shaping up to be even better.

As of Tuesday, five rookies rank inside the top-100 in 8-cat total value . A year ago, that number was four, so at first glance it's not a massive difference. However, the key difference this time around is all five players – Herbert Jones, Scottie Barnes, Franz Wagner, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham – rank inside the top-60. Using per-game rankings, which helps standardize for missed games, Josh Giddey would also rank inside the top-100.

Relative to last season, this year's class is a bit more top-heavy. It's not hard to imagine Barnes, Mobley and Cunningham, in particular, being perennial top-20-to-30 guys for the next decade. The question is how much depth will the class end up cultivating?

Jalen Green, Jalen Suggs, Alperen Sengun, Jonathan Kuminga, Chris Duarte and Ayo Dosunmu, just to name a few, have all shown varying degrees of promise. But how many of this year's rookie will follow in the footsteps of Desmond Bane, Saddiq Bey, Tyrese Maxey or Cole Anthony and make that leap into top-100 status in Year 2? Only time will tell. Either way, the Barnes-Mobley-Cunningham trio will each be highly sought-after fantasy assets come this fall.

First round review

A quick look at where the top-12 players selected in Yahoo drafts currently rank.

Nikola Jokic

ADP: 1.3

Current rank (8-cat, total value): 1st

Luka Doncic

ADP: 3.0

Current rank: 19th

Stephen Curry

ADP: 3.4

Current rank: 6th

James Harden

ADP: 4.9

Current rank: 9th

Giannis Antetokounmpo

ADP: 5.0

Current rank: 10th

Kevin Durant

ADP: 5.8

Current rank: 22nd

Damian Lillard

ADP: 7.0

Current rank: 206th

Karl-Anthony Towns

ADP: 8.5

Current rank: 3rd

Jayson Tatum

ADP: 9.4

Current rank: 5th

Joel Embiid

ADP: 9.7

Current rank: 4th

Anthony Davis

ADP: 12.9

Current rank: 102nd

Trae Young

ADP: 13.0

Current rank: 2nd