DraftKings NBA: Friday Cheat Sheet

Slate Overview

MIL (-6) at DET, O/U:

NYK at WAS (-1), O/U: 221.5

CLE at BKN (-7.5), O/U: 229

HOU at TOR (-14.5), O/U: 228.5

CHA at CHI (-2), O/U: 227.5

ATL at MIA (-2.5), O/U: 228.5

POR at DAL (-18), O/U: 221.5

PHX at UTA (-3), O/U: 226

OKC at LAL (-8.5), O/U: 227.5

The Raptors enter as heavy favorites over the Rockets, but they face the second night of a back-to-back and will be missing a couple of key players. Houston brings a competitive effort and could end up giving the hosts a challenge.

The Hawks-Heat should be competitive with top players on both sides looking to come up big while consistent rotations allow for predicable lower-salaried plays.

The Thunder-Lakers matchup is full of great value opportunities with the two teams allowing their youth to finish out the season.

Injuries to Monitor

MIL - Grayson Allen (hip): Doubtful

Pat Connaughton and Wesley Matthews should receive added responsibility if Allen is out.

DET - Cory Joseph (back): Questionable

Marvin Bagley (hip): OUT

Killian Hayes and Saben Lee are up for a boost if Joseph can't go. Isaiah Livers is expected to start in place of Bagley.

NYK - Quentin Grimes (knee): Questionable

Nerlens Noel (foot), Julius Randle (quadriceps), Derrick Rose (ankle), Mitchell Robinson (illness): OUT

Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley and Jericho Sims are in line for major minutes.

WAS - Kyle Kuzma (knee): Questionable

Rui Hachimura continues to start.

CLE - Jarrett Allen (finger): OUT

Caris LeVert remains in the starting lineup while Evan Mobley and Lauri Markkanen are expected to lead the way in the frontcourt.

BKN - Goran Dragic (COVID-19), Ben Simmons (back): OUT

Patty Mills earns more playing time without Dragic in the lineup.

TOR - OG Anunoby (thigh), Fred VanVleet (rest): OUT

Chris Boucher and Precious Achiuwa continue to be up for more minutes. Malachi Flynn could also get a boost without VanVleet.

CHA - Gordon Hayward (foot): Questionable

Cody Martin will keep picking up extra playing time if Hayward remains out.

CHI - Alex Caruso (back): Questionable

Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu get a boost if Caruso can't play.

ATL - Lou Williams (back): Questionable

John Collins (finger): OUT

Danilo Gallinari is expected to start in place of Collins. Bogdan Bogdanovic picks up more minutes if Williams is sidelined.

MIA - Dewayne Dedmon (ankle), Caleb Martin (calf), Markieff Morris (hip), Gabe Vincent (toe), Omer Yurtseven (illness): Questionable

P.J. Tucker (knee): OUT

Max Strus continues to see added opportunity. Duncan Robinson and Victor Oladipo are also up for a boost.

POR - Trendon Watford (leg): Questionable

Josh Hart (knee), Justise Winslow (calf): OUT

Brandon Williams, Keon Johnson, CJ Elleby, Greg Brown and Drew Eubanks are expected to start.

DAL - Maxi Kleber (ankle): Questionable

Davis Bertans and Marquese Chriss will continue to receive more responsibility if Kleber is out.

UTA - Trent Forrest (concussion): OUT

Danuel House picks up additional minutes.

OKC - Tre Mann (hamstring): Questionable

Kenrich Williams (knee): OUT

Zavier Simpson, Vit Krejci, Georgios Kalaitzakis, Jaylen Hoard and Isaiah Roby are expected to start. Lindy Waters and Melvin Frazier will also get more playing time.

LAL - LeBron James (foot), Anthony Davis (foot), Russell Westbrook (shoulder), Carmelo Anthony (illness): OUT

Talen Horton-Tucker, Wenyen Gabriel, Stanley Johnson, Austin Reaves, D.J. Augustin and Malik Monk are up for extended opportunities.

Elite Players

Guards

Luka Doncic ($12,200)

Doncic should dominate the Trail Blazers' backcourt considering he's gone over 70 DK points three times over the last five games. He'll need to come up big once again as the Mavs still have a shot at moving up to third in the West.

Kyrie Irving ($10,200)

Irving continues his strong play and will be looking to keep it up against his former team. He's averaging 29.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.8 steals across five games, including one effort of 62.8 DK.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler ($8,600)

Butler faces a favorable matchup against the Hawks, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.0 percent from the field. He's averaging 21.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.2 steals from his last 10 games, with six exceeding 40 DK.

DeMar DeRozan ($8,700)

DeRozan is coming off a relatively quiet outing of 29.5 DK, but he's still averaging 28.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists over his last 10 games. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Hornets, who struggle defensively and will also be on the second night of a back-to-back.

Bam Adebayo ($8,100)

Adebayo has a tough matchup against Clint Capela, but the Heat big man needs to step up to help his team lock in first in the East. He's also averaging 19.0 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals across 10 games while topping 48 DK twice.

Expected Chalk

Kristaps Porzingis ($8,700)

Porzingis gets a favorable matchup at home against his former squad with the Knicks missing three of their top frontcourt players. He's been great of late averaging 25.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 blocks over the last five games - including a 62.5-DK performance last time out.

Value Picks

Jericho Sims ($3,700)

Sims is up for another start after he totaled 38.3 DK in the Knicks' last outing. He offers the opportunity to play big minutes within a shorthanded frontcourt.

Jae Crowder ($4,700)

Crowder missed the Suns' last game, but is expected to be ready to go against the Jazz. He's averaging 9.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.7 steals in his last 10 games, with six of those exceeding 25 DK.

Talen Horton-Tucker ($3,800)

Horton-Tucker is facing the second night of a back-to-back after pouring in a career-high 40 points on Thursday. He should be up for another shot at extended playing time.

Georgios Kalaitzakis ($3,600)

Kalaitzakis should receive a third consecutive start for OKC following a couple solid outings, including one where he produced 26.8 DK.

Zavier Simpson ($3,900)

Simpson could see a third straight start for the Thunder after going over 26 DK in each of the last two.

