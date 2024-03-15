NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 15

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIA at DET: Heat on four-game slide; Pistons on two-game win streak

PHX at CHA: Suns 5-5 in last 10 games; Hornets 9-23 at home

ORL at TOR: Magic 7-3 in last 10 games; Raptors on five-game slide

LAC at NOP: Clippers 20-13 on road; Pelicans 6-4 in last 10 games

DEN at SAS: Nuggets on four-game win streak; Spurs on two-game slide

ATL at UTA: Hawks on two-game slide; Jazz on three-game slide

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

MIA - Bam Adebayo (back): Probable; Tyler Herro (foot), Kevin Love (heel): OUT

Nikola Jovic, Duncan Robinson and Jaime Jaquez are all up for more playing time.

DET - Cade Cunningham (knee): Questionable; Quentin Grimes (knee), Ausar Thompson (illness): OUT

Simone Fontecchio gets a boost.

PHX - Eric Gordon (knee), Josh Okogie (abdomen): Questionable

Royce O'Neale could see a boost.

CHA - Bryce McGowens (knee), LaMelo Ball (ankle), Mark Williams (back), Seth Curry (ankle), Cody Martin (ankle): OUT

Vasilije Micic continues to start. Davis Bertans and Grant Williams should also see more action.

TOR - Gary Trent (groin): Questionable; RJ Barrett (personal), Chris Boucher (knee), Scottie Barnes (hand), Jakob Poeltl (finger): OUT

Kelly Olynyk, Gradey Dick and Ochai Agbaji continue to see bigger roles.

LAC - James Harden (shoulder): Questionable; Russell Westbrook (hand): OUT

Norman Powell and Amir Coffey continue to stand out off the bench. Bones Hyland could be up for another start if Harden is out.

NOP - Dyson Daniels (knee): OUT

Jordan Hawkins picks up additional minutes.

ATL - Bogdan Bogdanovic (illness), Jalen Johnson (ankle): Questionable: Kobe Bufkin (toe), Onyeka Okongwu (toe), Trae Young (finger): OUT

Vit Krejci is looking at a fourth-consecutive start. De'Andre Hunter could also get a boost.

UTA - Taylor Hendricks (toe): Questionable; Lauri Markkanen (quadriceps), Jordan Clarkson (groin), Kris Dunn (rest): OUT

Brice Sensabaugh and Luka Samanic continue to see extra playing time.

Elite Players

Guards

Dejounte Murray, Hawks ($9,500) at Jazz

Murray continues to shine with a greater workload in the absence of Trae Young, averaging 25.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.4 steals over the last 10 games, including five with more than 50 DK points and a high of 64.8. He has a great opportunity to keep rolling against the Jazz, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game and the league's most assists per game to opposing point guards.

Devin Booker, Suns ($9,000) at Hornets

Booker topped 20 points on an average of 47.6 percent shooting in back-to-back games since returning from a four-game absence. He is up for a fantastic opportunity to build momentum against the Hornets, who give up the league's fourth-highest field-goal percentage and the league's sixth-most three-pointers per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($8,400) at Pistons

After a stretch where he missed four of five games, Butler has put together a few impressive performances, including a 37-point scoring effort in a win over the Jazz, on March 2. He is likely to come up with another top-notch delivery against the Pistons, who give up the league's most free-throws and fifth-most points per game. Butler also totaled 49 DK points in his previous encounter with the Pistons.

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($8,900) at Raptors

Banchero continues to quietly provide well-rounded, dominant play, averaging 22.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.0 blocks over the last five games, including a high of 49.3 DK points. He enters an advantageous matchup against the Raptors, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's seventh-most points in the paint.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,800) at Spurs

Despite turning in a double-double, Jokic was relatively quiet by his own standards, with 40 DK points in the last game. The two-time MVP is averaging 25.8 points, 13.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last 10 games, including two with more than 90 DK points. He is up for a favorable matchup against the Spurs, who give up the league's most points and fifth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers. He also finished with 67.3 DK points in his previous meeting with the Spurs.

Mid-Range Money

Collin Sexton, Jazz ($7,300) vs. Hawks

Sexton continues to lift his squad, averaging 21.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games, including four with more than 40 DK points and a high of 56.3. He faces a good opportunity to prosper against the Hawks, who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Terry Rozier, Heat ($6,800) at Pistons

Rozier is averaging 17.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.0 steals, including one outing with a high of 57 DK points within eight games since returning from a four-game absence. He enters a favorable matchup against the Pistons, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing point guards, and who could also end up shorthanded in the backcourt.

John Collins, Jazz ($7,100) vs. Hawks

Collins is averaging 16.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games, including four with more than 40 DK points and a high of 49.8 on two occasions. He enters an advantageous matchup against his former squad, as the Hawks concede the league's fourth-most points and fourth-most rebounds to opposing centers.

Jusuf Nurkic, Suns ($7,200) at Hornets

Nurkic has been feasting on the glass lately, hauling in 20 rebounds in the last game and averaging 10.2 points, 14.6 rebounds 4.2 assists and 0.9 steals over the last 10 games, including one outing with a whopping 31 rebounds. He faces a prime opportunity to dominate the interior against the Hornets, who give up the league's third-most points and third-most rebounds to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Jaime Jaquez, Heat ($4,900) at Pistons

Jaquez is averaging 11.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals over the last 10 games, including three with more than 25 DK points and a high of 42.8. He has a great opportunity to thrive against the Pistons and their lackluster defense, after he also turned in 22.0 DK points in their previous encounter.

Jonathan Isaac, Magic ($3,700) at Raptors

Isaac surpassed 20 DK points in his last four appearances, while averaging 10.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over that span. He faces a good opportunity to build on that momentum against the Raptors, who are significantly shorthanded in the frontcourt.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.