NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 6

Slate Overview

GSW at DET: Pistons on four-game slide; both teams face second game of back-to-back.

SAS at IND: Spurs have won two in a row on the road but also face the second game of a back-to-back.

DAL at ORL: Magic have won two in a row; Mavs face second game of back-to-back.

WAS at PHI: Wizards on three-game slide; Sixers have won four in a row.

LAL at MIA: Lakers are 0-3 on the road.

MIL at BKN: Bucks are 0-1 on the road; Nets are 0-2 at home.

LAC at NYK: Clippers are 0-2 on the road; Knicks on two-game slide.

UTA at CHI: Jazz have dropped two in a row; Bulls on three-game slide.

SAC at HOU: Kings on two-game slide; Rockets have won two in a row.

BOS at MIN: Celtics remain undefeated; Timberwolves have won two straight.

ATL at OKC: Hawks on four-game win streak; Thunder on two-game slide.

NOP at DEN: Pelicans 2-0 on the road; Nuggets 4-0 at home.

Injuries to Monitor

GSW - Draymond Green (ankle): Questionable

Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney could see extended action.

DET - Alec Burks (forearm), Jaden Ivey (illness): Questionable; Bojan Bogdanovic (calf), Isaiah Livers (ankle), Monte Morris (quadriceps): OUT

Joe Harris and Marvin Bagley are up for added opportunity.

SAS - Keldon Johnson (wrist): Questionable; Devin Vassell (groin): OUT

Malaki Branham is up for another start. Tre Jones, Doug McDermott and Cedi Osman could all get a boost if Johnson is out.

DAL - Luka Doncic (quadriceps), Kyrie Irving (foot), Maxi Kleber (toe): Questionable

Derrick Jones and Dwight Powell have to step up if Kleber is out. Seth Curry and Tim Hardaway must pick up the slack if Doncic and/or Irving are out.

ORL - Jonathan Isaac (hamstring): Questionable; Markelle Fultz (knee), Gary Harris (groin), Wendell Carter (finger): OUT

Cole Anthony and Joe Ingles are up for more opportunity. Moritz Wagner and Goga Bitadze will also get a boost in the frontcourt.

WAS - Corey Kispert (ankle), Daniel Gafford (ankle), Deni Avdija (ankle): Questionsble

Delon Wright and Danilo Gallinari could see more action.

LAL - Jaxson Hayes (ankle), Rui Hachimura (eye), Gabe Vincent (knee), Jarred Vanderbilt (heel): OUT

Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish and Christian Wood have to fill bigger roles.

MIA - Jimmy Butler (knee), Duncan Robinson (wrist): Probable; Caleb Martin (knee): OUT

Josh Richardson and Jaime Jaquez should see added playing time.

BKN - Lonnie Walker (knee): Probable; Nic Claxton (ankle), Cameron Johnson (ankle): OUT

Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O'Neale will continue to handle more responsibility.

NYK - RJ Barrett (knee): Questionable

Josh Hart could see a significant role.

CHI - Alex Caruso (elbow), Patrick Williams (finger): Probable

SAC - De'Aaron Fox (ankle), Trey Lyles (calf): OUT

Davion Mitchell is in for another start. Chris Duarte and JaVale McGee are up for a continued boost.

HOU - Tari Eason (leg), Amen Thompson (ankle): OUT

Jae'Sean Tate and Jeff Green are likely to get more time off the bench.

BOS - Derrick White (personal), Kristaps Porzingis (eye): Questionable

Payton Pritchard is in line for an expanded role if White remains out. Al Horford will get a major opportunity if Porzingis is out.

OKC - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee): Questionable; Kenrich Williams (back): OUT

Cason Wallace could be up for another start in place of Gilgeous-Alexander. Ousmane Dieng should also see more playing time.

NOP - CJ McCollum (chest), Jose Alvarado (ankle), Naji Marshall (knee), Trey Murphy (knee): OUT

Dyson Daniels is expected to start in place of McCollum. Kira Lewis and Larry Nance should also see added opportunity.

DEN - Nikola Jokic (wrist): Probable; Jamal Murray (hamstring): OUT

Reggie Jackson is up for the starting job.

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers ($8,300) vs. Wizards

Maxey is averaging 26.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists, on the season. He is the clear-cut first option in the backcourt now that James Harden is no longer in the picture, and he has done a great job stepping up to the challenge. Maxey faces an advantageous matchup against the Wizards, who are allowing opposing point guards to shoot an average of 49.5 percent from the field, which is fifth-highest in the league.

Tyler Herro, Heat ($8,100) vs. Lakers

Herro is off to a hot start this season, averaging 25.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 steals through six outings. He finished one assist shy of a triple-double in the last game and has topped 50 DK points in two of the last three games. He also faces a favorable matchup against the Lakers, who are allowing opposing shooting guards to shoot an average of 49.6 percent from the field, which is fifth-highest in the league.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($7,200) vs. Jazz

DeRozan is off to a relatively modest start to the season, averaging 21.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 steals, in 34.4 minutes per game. He has topped 30 DK points in all but one outing this season, including a high of 52, in his second game of the year. DeRozan has a good chance to fill it up against a struggling Jazz squad that is giving up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($7,700) vs. Mavericks

Banchero topped 50 DK points for the second straight game, with 25 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists, a steal and a block in his last outing. He is also averaging 17.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.8 steal on the season. Banchero faces a favorable matchup against a Mavericks squad that is on the second game of a back-to-back and is also giving up an average of 11.0 rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($10,600) at Nets

Antetokounmpo has gone over 40 DK points in four of his five games played this season, including a high of 50.3, in his second outing. He is averaging 24.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 blocks through the five games, and he has a great chance to continue to thrive against the Nets, who are giving up the league's ninth-most points per game. Antetokounmpo averaged 34.0 points, 14.0 rebounds, 5.3 asssists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks, through three meetings with the Nets last season.

Expected Chalk

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($11,200) vs. Wizards

Embiid has been dominant to start the season, averaging 29.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, 6.2 asssits and 2.2 blocks, through five games. He's topped 40 DK points in each outing, including a high of 81.3 against the Trail Blazers on Oct. 29. Embiid has a great chance to excel against the Wizards, who are allowing opposing centers to shoot an average of 59.6 percent from the field, which is eighth-highest in the league. Embiid delivered an average of 41.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 3.5 blocks through two meetings with the Wizards last season.

Value Picks

Davion Mitchell, Kings ($4,800) at Rockets

Mitchell is up for his third consecutive start in the absence of De'Aaron Fox. Mitchell topped 20 DK points in each of the last two outings and is averaging 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game as a starter.

Dyson Daniels, Pelicans ($4,400) at Nuggets

Daniels is up for a major role in the absence of CJ McCollum. Daniels faces a tough matchup against the Nuggets, but he has the advantage of taking on their backcourt in the absence of Jamal Murray. Daniels is averaging 6.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 22.8 minutes per game on the season.

Taurean Prince, Lakers ($4,300) at Heat

Prince missed the last two games but is expected to be ready to go against the Heat. He will also need to step up an fill a greater role, as the Lakers are missing a few players in the frontcourt. Prince is averaging 10.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 29 minutes per game this season.

Torrey Craig, Bulls ($3,500) vs. Jazz

Craig is coming off back-to-back starts in place of Patrick Williams. Although Williams is expected to return to action, Craig will continue to play a key role in the Bulls' rotation. Craig has averaged 5.8 points and 4.8 rebounds during the five games in which he came off the bench this season.

JaVale McGee, Kings ($3,200) at Rockets

McGee remains in line for added playing time while Trey Lyles is sidelined. McGee is averaging 7.4 points and 3.4 rebounds in 13.2 minutes per game this season. He also totaled 19.5 DK points in his last outing.

